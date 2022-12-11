Heat to waive Dru Smith, sign big man Orlando Robinson to two-way contract

Ira Winderman: The Heat are waiving Dru Smith and re-signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson will meet the team in Indiana for Monday night’s game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League; Dru Smith waived. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Rotation shuffle with Max Strus, Duncan Robinson; reflections on Saturday’s close against Spurs. – 12:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson gets two-way back from Dru Smith
That timing is hilarious lol – 12:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is waiving Dru Smith from his two-way contract and bringing back Orlando Robinson on a two-way. Robinson is expected to be in Indianapolis for Monday’s game vs. Pacers. – 12:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are waiving Dru Smith and re-signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson will meet the team in Indiana for Monday night’s game. – 12:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat are waiving Dru Smith and signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way. Robinson will meet the club in Indianapolis. – 12:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat waives Dru Smith from two way and signs Orlando Robinson to two way – 12:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic with another uneven G League appearance, closing with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, in 30:53 in Sioux Falls Skyforce victory Saturday. Meanwhile, Skyforce center Orlando Robinson with 26 points, 21 rebounds. Jamal Cain 17 points, 6 rebounds. – 8:14 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looking like only Gabe Vincent will be missing from Heat primary rotation today vs. Spurs. So expect Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry as starters. Likely top three reserves, in some order, as Strus, Dedmon and Oladipo. (Could also be Dru Smith if a point guard is needed.) – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dru Smith getting the start for the Heat, alongside Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 7:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Heat:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Dru Smith – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dru Smith, who is on a two-way contract, is starting for the Heat tonight in place of Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well
Dru Smith starting for Heat tonight
Along with the usual Herro-Butler-Martin-Bam – 7:01 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith now listed as available for tonight’s game in Memphis after playing for the Skyforce yesterday. Jamal Cain remains in the G League. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 5, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Heat has sent Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith, Jamal Cain for work with its G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. Jovic and Smith are expected to be back with the Heat for Monday’s game vs. Grizzlies. Cain will remain with the Sioux Falls Skyforce for longer. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 3, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Heat sent Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain to Sioux Falls for work today. Jovic and Smith likely to return for Memphis game on Monday. Cain likely to stay with Sioux Falls a bit longer. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 3, 2022
Ira Winderman: Orlando Robinson is back with the Heat G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and is starting tonight. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 29, 2022
Former Heat player Orlando Robinson signed with G League team Sioux Falls Skyforce for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / November 29, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Heat has waived Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith is back on a two-way contract. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 25, 2022
