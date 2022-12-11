Hornets 91, 76ers 103: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 91, Philadelphia 76ers 103 (Q4 09:49)
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kelly Oubre has rested a total of 3 minutes so far as we start the 4th quarter – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 96, Hornets 87 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 19 in that period, but been in that 9ish-point range for the last few minutes. Key stretch coming up to start the fourth, with Embiid (39 and 11) on the bench. Harden in triple-double territory (12-8-12) – 7:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans/Hornets rookies with 8+ assists and 0 turnovers in a single game:
Brian Roberts
Jose Alvarado
Dyson Daniels – 7:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Getting 🆙
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9izbsrdlIl – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dunk AND recovery 10/10
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/eQegTmmak3 – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The fact that Furkan Korkmaz is shooting 77 percent from the line for his career is incredible considering it feels like he has made one of two on literally every two-shot foul. – 7:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
39-11-2 for Embiid as he checks out with 1:22 left in the third. Not a whole lot more to analyze in this game other than “Embiid good” at the moment – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keeping the Hornets in this game: They’ve got a 36-31 rebounding advantage and, more importantly, a 22-4 edge in second-chance points. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mason Plumlee’s free throw form is still a sight to behold, but he’s 3-of-3 from the stripe tonight. – 7:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s truly is incredible. The Knicks have played the Kings w/out DeAaron Fox, the Hornets w/out LaMelo, the Hawks w/out Dejounte, the Blazers w/out Lillard, the Suns w/out Chris Paul, the Nuggets w/out Jokic, the Nets w/out Kyrie and Sixers w/out Embiid – 7:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Couldn’t the Milton Melton lineups we all fell for get Harden Embiid old fashioned load mgmt ? – 7:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is averaging 42 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks in the City Edition uniforms. – 7:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Feels like once teams have the chance to lock in on the half court actions run for Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Charlotte have very limited other options. Melton blowing this game wide open here… – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a quiet first half, De’Anthony Melton has knocked down two 3-pointers early in the third quarter to help push the Sixers’ lead to 75-62.
ICYMI: Dove into his upbringing, and NBA twists that brought him here
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Might not be best practice to leave De’Anthony Melton wide open on the wings the game after he hit 8 threes. – 7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers outscored the @Charlotte Hornets 41-33 in the second quarter. The 41 points are the most Philadelphia has scored in a single frame this season.
h/t @Stathead – 7:24 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers outscored the @Charlotte Hornets 44-33 in the second quarter. The 44 points are the most Philadelphia has scored in a single frame this season.
h/t @Stathead – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets bench is 28th in ppg over the last six games and is struggling again tonight with 10 first half points. Hard to be too critical, a lot of inexperience and personnel missing – 7:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
on top going into the half.
🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/RyRN2BwvVj – 7:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career 👌’s for Terry Rozier
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/biHxF3NVYw – 7:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Two straight games with 20-point quarters for Joel Embiid — did it in the first vs. the Lakers, in the second tonight.
Sixers lead by seven at halftime despite missing 7 of their 9 three-point tries. – 7:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
on top going into the half.
🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/ZYqrTQ0auf – 7:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
15 points for Joel Embiid in the last 3:03 of the first half, including three old-fashioned 3-point plays. Can’t imagine that happens all that often.
Embiid has 28 points at halftime and the Sixers lead the Hornets 61-54. – 7:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
28-7-1 for Embiid in the first half. 10/18 from the field and a perfect 7/7 from the line. Not bad. – 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Hornets 54. Sixers righted things a tad after that bad start. Embiid with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 7 rebounds. Harden has 9 points (3-of-7 FG), 7 rebounds and 3 assists. – 7:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 61-54 at the half. Embiid with 28 points and seen rebounds. – 7:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another massive first half (!) for Joel Embiid:
28 PTS / 7 REB / 10-18 fg / 7-7 FT – 7:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
3 consecutive three point plays for Embiid, the first two on Plumlee and the latest on Oubre. – 7:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Make that two consecutive first halves of 25 points or more for Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid suddenly up to 25 points after that massive and-1 dunk. Sixers lead 59-49 in the first half’s final minute. – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
in 🏈 terms: INT & FG for @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/m4IN6FjIay – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With his third 3-pointer tonight at Philadelphia, @Charlotte Hornets guard @Terry Rozier has connected on 1,000 3s in his career.
#LetsFly – 6:58 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
In the last 10 days McGowens has guarded Kawhi, Harden, Irving, Durant, Beal… Fantastic experience for him, ironically the most out of depth he looked was navigating screens chasing Seth Curry – 6:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good ball movement between McGowens and Kai Jones on that possession, both showing good patience and awareness, signs of the game slowing down – 6:45 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Terry Rozier is getting all sorts of attention by Philly but so far has come out on top. Clifford mentioned in pre-game he saw Terry lifting weights at 8:15am on the way to a meeting, was impressed with the early start on a game day – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Got us spinning 😵💫😵💫
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oP9nGrt17A – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
wowow we got a good one already.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/8YUS2gKaai – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Hornets lead 21-20 after one. The Sixers shot 36.4% overall and 16.7% on threes (1-6). Embiid has eight points and three rebounds. Oubre leads the Hornets with eight points. – 6:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets 21, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Poor quarter overall for the Sixers, who went 8-of-22 from the floor, committed five turnovers and allowed 10 fastbreak points. But little burst from Milton closed what was an 8-point deficit. Embiid has 8 and 3. – 6:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Got us spinning 😵💫😵💫
@Terry Rozier | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/F7UCmSVsqv – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
McDaniels off to the races 🏁
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/xiFSFBXpLu – 6:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Montrezl Harrell is getting the first crack at backup center minutes tonight. Sixers are currently in an all-bench lineup. – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Montrezl Harrell, backup center. All-bench unit coming out, with Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle and Niang. – 6:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Fourteen of the Hornets’ 19 points have come in the paint. Charlotte scored 72 points in the paint in their victory over the Sixers on Nov. 23. – 6:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets with 5 early steals, active hands, good rotations, best the defense has been against high level opposition. – 6:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Five turnovers for the Sixers and ten fast-break points for Charlotte in the first ten minutes. Ugly stuff from the home team to start this one. – 6:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid (Six points) and Harden (five) have all 11 of the Sixers points. Embiid is shooting 3-8. Harden 1-3. The other Sixers are 0-6. – 6:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Overall, it’s been a really good start by the Hornets, especially on the defensive end. McDaniels and Rozier have been locked in leading to stop transition opportunities, this Philly team doesn’t want to get back – 6:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans star @Zion Williamson joins Sixers star Joel Embiid as the only players to score 35+ pts in multiple games vs the Suns over last 3 seasons. Zion tied his season-high with 10th 35-pt game before the age of 23 trailing only Anthony Davis in Pels history (15). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/NjTSDPG1rF – 6:24 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Hornets head coach Steve Clifford on the passing of Paul Silas: “I actually communicated with Stephen last night. Obviously, Stephen and I are very close. I’ve known coach Silas for a long, long time. He, for whatever reason, and I feel blessed that he did this…” pic.twitter.com/Znw8bHAKHD – 6:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivers calls a timeout with Sixers down 13-7 and shooting 3-12 with 6:03 left in the first half. The Hornets have eight points in the paint. – 6:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Six minutes in, this has all the crispness and energy you’d expect for a 6 pm Sunday night game against the Hornets – 6:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Philly pregame things 🤩
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/mYpDdnbeql – 6:16 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Terry Rozier debuts the “Life is Beautiful” PUMA Rise Nitro Chris Brickley PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/YwHcoP5KHd – 6:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Harden has lost so much burst and explosion, both at the rim and off the dribble. Back in the Houston days he was so shifty and explosive, the slide is sad to see – 6:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This afternoon on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app Bulls pre game featuring Billy Donovan on Patrick Williams- now 10th in the NBA in 3pt fg%. Halftime @Frank Kaminsky talks about his NBA journey-great star at Benet and Wisconsin..NCAA POY. Lottery pick with Hornets – 6:13 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Switching off both my screens with Panthers & NOLA-PHX OT so I can watch the 1st quarter of the Hornets. These are the sacrifices I make for my followers 😭 – 6:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
😜😜😜
📍 – Philadelphia, PA
🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/3TgCcpPXpY – 6:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
minivan is out of the shop! 🚙
📱 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/9PuCAXwniN – 5:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/Z2oJ2BBooN – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five in Philly 🙌
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ctbcbAlKYM – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Hornets G LaMelo Ball did not travel with the team to PHI due to illness (non health & safety related). – 5:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at PHI
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/wgKMFXI5zT – 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Doc Rivers remembering the great Paul Silas. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ygNCC68pIV – 5:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers
Georges Niang — right foot soreness — AVAILABLE
Danuel House Jr. — left foot laceration — OUT – 5:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Georges Niang (right foot soreness) is available. Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) is out. – 4:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Georges Niang is officially available to play tonight, while Danuel House Jr. is still out. – 4:55 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Georges Niang is officially available tonight
Danuel House Jr is out for the second straight game #Sixers – 4:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Interesting commentary from Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, who says the primary goal of teams is to ensure health, energy, and focus on game days, and that the schedule structure makes it hard for the 30 teams to do extensive practice and game planning with that goal in mind. – 4:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a city where a game became heritage.
visit https://t.co/woDBRq9UPO to learn more about the 76ers Heritage NFT Collection. coming soon. | @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/jkfpftGscw – 4:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey has made progress towards being able to play. This week, he’ll actually play basketball for the first time since being cleared. Will be a big week towards putting a target on his return. – 4:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking at @Kelly Oubre and @Terry Rozier tonight for their 8th straight 20-point performances. 👀
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/e4u3NN1bOW – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We mourn the loss of Paul Silas, a two-time All Star and three-time champion, who started his NBA head coaching career with the Clippers from 1980-83, before also coaching the Hornets, Cavaliers and Bobcats. pic.twitter.com/AGkKeM034Y – 3:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Moment of silence for former New Orleans Hornets head coach Paul Silas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/42WP0ppUEm – 3:34 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets statement from owner Michael Jordan on the passing of Paul Silas: pic.twitter.com/Ao357QEQJ7 – 3:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Hornets organization mourns the loss of one of our all-time greats, Paul Silas. 💜 Chairman Michael Jordan released the following statement. – 3:10 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Paul Silas showed up to Hornets games often when Stephen was an assistant and I was in Charlotte. He was a giant presence. The few times I talked to him, I got two impressions above all else: 1) The NBA life is taxing, 2) He was SO proud of his son. cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 2:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/x5yV4I6vW6 – 2:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid had great relationships with Seth Curry and JJ Redick in the past and now, he has De’Anthony Melton. He discussed the importance of Melton on the roster. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/10/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Georges Niang says he’s set to return from his foot injury after a 2-game absence #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/11/geo… via @SixersWire – 1:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Georges Niang excited about facing Hornets after being sidelined with right foot soreness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 1:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
SUNDAY FUNDAY.
🕖 6:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @Charlotte Hornets
pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/xHlACurpbw – 12:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Gordon Hayward is the third-most overpaid in NBA history, per our Real Value metric. (The highest-ranked active player too).
Not his fault, obviously. He was actually underpaid before joining the Celtics and having all those injuries 😔 pic.twitter.com/rAX6VpgVaY – 12:27 PM
