Jalen Brunson suffers sprained ankle

And so, 23 minutes before the buzzer sounded, Dallas officials redialed Washington. The Wizards and Mavericks had held discussions on other trade frameworks, but these waning moments, sources said, were when the two teams first discussed sending Porzingis to the nation’s capital. Dallas was able to net an additional ball-handler in Spencer Dinwiddie, a secondary creator for Doncic, who could also spearhead bench units if the Mavericks were to, gulp, ultimately lose Jalen Brunson in free agency. Davis Bertans could recreate some of the spacing Porzingis provided — and for half the cost. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022