Jalen Brunson suffers sprained ankle

Fred Katz: Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle, Tom Thibodeau said.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings overpowered by Knicks despite ejection of Julius Randle and injury to Jalen Brunson; Sacramento falls to 1-2 on current six-game road trip with tough back-to-back up next
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…9:36 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Immanuel Quickley on the possibility of starting if Jalen Brunson can’t go: “My guy’s hurt, so I’m not really worried about who’s starting and who’s not.” – 9:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau said he’s not sure if Brunson will be available Wednesday vs Chicago. Brunson got hurt early in 4th quarter and did not return. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle that knocked him out of the second half of tonight’s win over the Kings. Tom Thibodeau didn’t have an update on his status beyond tonight’s game. – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson has an ankle injury that knocked him in the second half. TBD on his status moving forward. – 8:59 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle, Tom Thibodeau said. – 8:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson (right foot injury) is doubtful to return, the Knicks say – 8:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson has a sore right foot, the Knicks say. He is doubtful to return to the game. – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson injured his right foot/ankle. And is limping off the court. – 8:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is limping to the locker room. Walking with a heavy limp. – 8:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson took a very hard spill on his right arm. He went to the bench in obvious pain and. ….Brunson’s already checking back in. – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson just went down really hard after a collision with Keegan Murray – looked like his left elbow took the worst of it. Completely unprotected out of the air. – 7:00 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is down on the ground after a play at the rim. Took a really hard fall on how lower back. – 6:59 PM

