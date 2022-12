Jayson Tatum after 16-point loss vs. Warriors: 'Tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys than it was to us'

The Warriors made a statement instead as they beat the Celtics 123-107 on Saturday at Chase Center. The Celtics looked uncomfortable as their leader, Jayson Tatum, had one of the worst games of his young season. Tatum put up just 18 points on 6-for-21 shooting as the Warriors threw the game plan on him. Yet, even after such a tough loss, Tatum was far from overreacting to a long season. “Tonight was probably more meaningful to you guys than it was to us,” Tatum said. “It’s one game. We want to win every game we play but it’s tough. You never want to lose. We’ve been playing well and to lose this one, — especially the way we played is tough — but it’s not going to dictate our season. We’ve had a great season so far and we lost the game. It’s all about how we respond.”Source: Souichi Terada @ Booth Newspapers