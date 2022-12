John Wall: 'I'm still not saying goodbye, never know what the future can hold'

Multiple people underscored the influence of his mother, who died of cancer in 2019. “Just understanding where I come from, Section 8, not really having nothing and being able to be in D.C. and see that environment going on all the time throughout the city,” he said. An added piece of his motivation to connect to D.C., Wall said, was knowing his family’s roots. His father, John Sr., had grown up in the area. Wall Sr. spent much of Wall’s life in prison, dying of liver cancer when Wall was 9. “He didn’t have to do this,” Beckford said. “A lot of times guys say, ‘We owe it to our community.’ Theoretically, they do. But in reality you have to have a heart for this and John, in my opinion, has a heart to put back.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 11, 2022