John Wall: 'I'm still not saying goodbye, never know what the future can hold'

“That’s one of the best [reunions] I’ve seen,” Morris said. Wall scored 13 points on 13 shots and after the last buzzer, he went through a receiving line of friends and acquaintances along the sideline. Entering a tunnel to the locker room, with dozens of fans draping their arms over a railing, Wall blew two kisses. Wall departed having received “his flowers,” Lue said. But not closure. “I’m still not saying goodbye,” Wall said. “Never know what the future can hold.”
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Saturday was surreal for John Wall, coming back to D.C. in front of fans for the first time since the Wizards traded him. On a day that started w/talk about getting his jersey retired, & ended with him screaming, “this is still my city!’ In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WbUPh7 – 7:00 AM
Saturday was surreal for John Wall, coming back to D.C. in front of fans for the first time since the Wizards traded him. On a day that started w/talk about getting his jersey retired, & ended with him screaming, “this is still my city!’ In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WbUPh7 – 7:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
From D.C.: John Wall looked at the seat his mother used to watch him from, living in the fantasy of that moment. He held back tears. He felt at one point like he was still in a Wizards uniform. It was what he needed. And a game his team needed. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:34 AM
From D.C.: John Wall looked at the seat his mother used to watch him from, living in the fantasy of that moment. He held back tears. He felt at one point like he was still in a Wizards uniform. It was what he needed. And a game his team needed. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:34 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Saturday was surreal for John Wall, coming back to D.C. in front of fans for the first time since the Wizards traded him. On a day that started w/talk about getting his jersey retired, & ended with him screaming, “this is still my city!’ In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WbUPh7 – 12:00 AM
Saturday was surreal for John Wall, coming back to D.C. in front of fans for the first time since the Wizards traded him. On a day that started w/talk about getting his jersey retired, & ended with him screaming, “this is still my city!’ In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WbUPh7 – 12:00 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked John Wall what he would take most from tonight’s game.
The Love Washington D.C. gave him. He’s been waiting 4 years for this moment. pic.twitter.com/WjAIfTCldE – 11:00 PM
I asked John Wall what he would take most from tonight’s game.
The Love Washington D.C. gave him. He’s been waiting 4 years for this moment. pic.twitter.com/WjAIfTCldE – 11:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
John Wall’s postgame sounded like he wouldn’t close the door on a reunion in Washington someday.
“I’m not saying Goodbye; you never know what the future can hold.” pic.twitter.com/nuJfJkclur – 10:36 PM
John Wall’s postgame sounded like he wouldn’t close the door on a reunion in Washington someday.
“I’m not saying Goodbye; you never know what the future can hold.” pic.twitter.com/nuJfJkclur – 10:36 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
John Wall on what he was thinking before the game: “For one, just thinking about all the history I have here. So many people I touched here, so many people that touched me. Watched me grow from a young boy to a man.” – 10:19 PM
John Wall on what he was thinking before the game: “For one, just thinking about all the history I have here. So many people I touched here, so many people that touched me. Watched me grow from a young boy to a man.” – 10:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue on John Wall’s reunion:
“You love to see that. Especially for a guy who gave so much to this city.” – 10:08 PM
Ty Lue on John Wall’s reunion:
“You love to see that. Especially for a guy who gave so much to this city.” – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Did John Wall feel closure tonight?
“Nah. I’m still not saying goodbye. Never know what the future can hold. … I’m going to continue to show my love and support for this city.” – 10:06 PM
Did John Wall feel closure tonight?
“Nah. I’m still not saying goodbye. Never know what the future can hold. … I’m going to continue to show my love and support for this city.” – 10:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall shouted out the people he interacted with in D.C.’s Ward 7 and Ward 8, saying his mom always told him to be a better person than basketball player. He told me that a couple nights ago describing his influence here:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:05 PM
John Wall shouted out the people he interacted with in D.C.’s Ward 7 and Ward 8, saying his mom always told him to be a better person than basketball player. He told me that a couple nights ago describing his influence here:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall said the team tried to run plays for him right off the bat to score and he told teammates, don’t make this about me. – 10:04 PM
John Wall said the team tried to run plays for him right off the bat to score and he told teammates, don’t make this about me. – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall on getting chills, remembering his decade here before tipoff and the moment he told the crowd “this my city” pic.twitter.com/Pce53cFZuT – 10:02 PM
John Wall on getting chills, remembering his decade here before tipoff and the moment he told the crowd “this my city” pic.twitter.com/Pce53cFZuT – 10:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall: 13 points, multiple ovations and a win in his return. pic.twitter.com/cRP7am7yZN – 9:32 PM
John Wall: 13 points, multiple ovations and a win in his return. pic.twitter.com/cRP7am7yZN – 9:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A cathartic night for the Clippers and John Wall, who win 114-107 in his return. – 9:31 PM
A cathartic night for the Clippers and John Wall, who win 114-107 in his return. – 9:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Clippers and drop their 6th straight game.
#DcAboveAll 107
#ClipperNation 114
Kyle Kuzma led the team with 35 and 12 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis had 30 and 15 rebounds.
John Wall 13, Paul George 36. – 9:31 PM
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Clippers and drop their 6th straight game.
#DcAboveAll 107
#ClipperNation 114
Kyle Kuzma led the team with 35 and 12 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis had 30 and 15 rebounds.
John Wall 13, Paul George 36. – 9:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
John Wall on his return to DC with the LA Clippers
13 points
3 assists
2 steals
1 rebound
1 block
5-13 FG
3-4 FT
W
Washington is still his city! #ClipperNation @John Wall pic.twitter.com/qUwDrbfGxS – 9:30 PM
John Wall on his return to DC with the LA Clippers
13 points
3 assists
2 steals
1 rebound
1 block
5-13 FG
3-4 FT
W
Washington is still his city! #ClipperNation @John Wall pic.twitter.com/qUwDrbfGxS – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Okay, so now you bring John Wall in for a Zion Williamson type windmill, right? 😆 – 9:28 PM
Okay, so now you bring John Wall in for a Zion Williamson type windmill, right? 😆 – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers didn’t lead tonight until Kennard’s buzzer beater to end 3rd.
Now! Clippers up 91-86 after pullup 3 by George on the break. Clippers have outscored Wizards by 16 points while John Wall has been on the bench.
Wizards have 2 points in last 7:10. – 8:59 PM
Clippers didn’t lead tonight until Kennard’s buzzer beater to end 3rd.
Now! Clippers up 91-86 after pullup 3 by George on the break. Clippers have outscored Wizards by 16 points while John Wall has been on the bench.
Wizards have 2 points in last 7:10. – 8:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Wall gets standing ovation, moving video tribute in return to Washington nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/joh… – 8:32 PM
John Wall gets standing ovation, moving video tribute in return to Washington nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/joh… – 8:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 63, Clippers 60. This might be John Wall’s city but Kyle Kuzma’s got 25, the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Porzingis has 14
George has 16p, Wall has 11p and 1 assist. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 63, Clippers 60. This might be John Wall’s city but Kyle Kuzma’s got 25, the most points he’s scored in a half this season.
Porzingis has 14
George has 16p, Wall has 11p and 1 assist. – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Clippers 63-60. Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25 points. John Wall has 11 points and 1 assist in his first game in front of D.C. fans in four years. – 8:05 PM
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Clippers 63-60. Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 25 points. John Wall has 11 points and 1 assist in his first game in front of D.C. fans in four years. – 8:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
John Wall is still the most popular player on the Wizards. The Washington crowd was going nuts when he was cooking the home team. – 7:55 PM
John Wall is still the most popular player on the Wizards. The Washington crowd was going nuts when he was cooking the home team. – 7:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
9-0 Clippers run. John Wall with the last six.
Washington lead down to 43-42 with 7:32 left in first half. pic.twitter.com/YTcy9nTDmk – 7:52 PM
9-0 Clippers run. John Wall with the last six.
Washington lead down to 43-42 with 7:32 left in first half. pic.twitter.com/YTcy9nTDmk – 7:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall hits a jumper and immediately walks over to sideline seats and starts yelling into the stands. Crowd rises, cheering as he walks back into a Clippers timeout. Before he sits down on the bench, he keeps going to fans. Looked as though he was saying, “this is my city.” – 7:51 PM
John Wall hits a jumper and immediately walks over to sideline seats and starts yelling into the stands. Crowd rises, cheering as he walks back into a Clippers timeout. Before he sits down on the bench, he keeps going to fans. Looked as though he was saying, “this is my city.” – 7:51 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
John Wall mouthing what looked like “THIS MY CITY” after that stepback lol – 7:51 PM
John Wall mouthing what looked like “THIS MY CITY” after that stepback lol – 7:51 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
LOLOLOLOL John Wall is doing the “THIS MY CITY” celebration
and Wizards fans are agreeing!!! – 7:51 PM
LOLOLOLOL John Wall is doing the “THIS MY CITY” celebration
and Wizards fans are agreeing!!! – 7:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
DC 🤝 John Wall
The former Wizard received a standing ovation in his return to DC.
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/EKeXOXzh9i – 7:42 PM
DC 🤝 John Wall
The former Wizard received a standing ovation in his return to DC.
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/EKeXOXzh9i – 7:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall broke out the behind the back move, and Ivica Zubac cleaned up the miss.
Clippers got back in the game before that with a 12-4 run.
Washington still leads 22-18 with 4:27 left in first quarter. – 7:30 PM
John Wall broke out the behind the back move, and Ivica Zubac cleaned up the miss.
Clippers got back in the game before that with a 12-4 run.
Washington still leads 22-18 with 4:27 left in first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“Up here they love him more for his community work than what he did on that 94-by-50″
“The legacy that he left is still imprinted”
“They loved him because he was real”
John Wall is back in D.C.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
“Up here they love him more for his community work than what he did on that 94-by-50″
“The legacy that he left is still imprinted”
“They loved him because he was real”
John Wall is back in D.C.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall *really* wanted his patented mid-stride around-the-back move with the ball to finish with a layup just now. Walking back to the huddle he had a big smile as if he knew the kind of noise it would make. – 7:29 PM
John Wall *really* wanted his patented mid-stride around-the-back move with the ball to finish with a layup just now. Walking back to the huddle he had a big smile as if he knew the kind of noise it would make. – 7:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Wizards didn’t waste any time showing their John Wall tribute video. He waved when it was over. pic.twitter.com/9siI7b8xsV – 7:18 PM
The Wizards didn’t waste any time showing their John Wall tribute video. He waved when it was over. pic.twitter.com/9siI7b8xsV – 7:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Standing ovation for John Wall from the crowd at Capital One Arena after a 90-second tribute video in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Standing ovation for John Wall from the crowd at Capital One Arena after a 90-second tribute video in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards just aired a tribute video to John Wall, and when it ended, Wall acknowledged the crowd’s warm response. – 7:18 PM
The Wizards just aired a tribute video to John Wall, and when it ended, Wall acknowledged the crowd’s warm response. – 7:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
First timeout of the quarter means there’s a John Wall tribute video early on. Some Ted Leonsis narration, a little clip of the dougie, and the Game 6 shot all included. Crowd is on its feet again. – 7:17 PM
First timeout of the quarter means there’s a John Wall tribute video early on. Some Ted Leonsis narration, a little clip of the dougie, and the Game 6 shot all included. Crowd is on its feet again. – 7:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A nice ovation here in Washington, D.C. for John Wall when he was introduced last in the Clippers’ starting lineup. Many fans who weren’t already standing rose to their feet. pic.twitter.com/UDCTCDkr2l – 7:10 PM
A nice ovation here in Washington, D.C. for John Wall when he was introduced last in the Clippers’ starting lineup. Many fans who weren’t already standing rose to their feet. pic.twitter.com/UDCTCDkr2l – 7:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Very nice ovation for John Wall when he’s announced in the Clippers’ starting lineup in his first game in front of fans in DC. It’s his first start this year with Reggie Jackson out.
I spoke to Wall recently about what this moment might mean to him: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 7:10 PM
Very nice ovation for John Wall when he’s announced in the Clippers’ starting lineup in his first game in front of fans in DC. It’s his first start this year with Reggie Jackson out.
I spoke to Wall recently about what this moment might mean to him: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/12… – 7:10 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Just a few minutes before away starting lineups are announced and a majority of an expected truly sold out crowd are *not* in their seats to give John Wall a standing ovation – 6:59 PM
Just a few minutes before away starting lineups are announced and a majority of an expected truly sold out crowd are *not* in their seats to give John Wall a standing ovation – 6:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Starters for Clips-Wizards:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Jordan Goodwin – 6:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
How the Clippers will start vs. Washington:
John Wall
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 6:38 PM
How the Clippers will start vs. Washington:
John Wall
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Clippers will start John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Washington.
Wizards will start Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis. I believe that 2-way contract Devon Dotson is their only backup guard. – 6:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue reiterated something he said about a week ago, that consideration to move John Wall into the starting lineup is hard while he’s still under a minutes limit. Nothing has changed there for time being. But he’s happy Wall will start tonight considering the D.C. setting. – 5:45 PM
Ty Lue reiterated something he said about a week ago, that consideration to move John Wall into the starting lineup is hard while he’s still under a minutes limit. Nothing has changed there for time being. But he’s happy Wall will start tonight considering the D.C. setting. – 5:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Coach Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers on John Wall.
• Special things about John
• John getting his flowers and managing the emotions of tonight pic.twitter.com/uewsOHjKw7 – 5:40 PM
Pregame with Coach Ty Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers on John Wall.
• Special things about John
• John getting his flowers and managing the emotions of tonight pic.twitter.com/uewsOHjKw7 – 5:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
John Wall returns to DC tonight. This @Josh Robbins + @Law Murray + @David Aldridge collab on the 20 biggest moments of his Wizards tenure made me feel a lot of emotions. theathletic.com/3984228/2022/1… – 5:30 PM
John Wall returns to DC tonight. This @Josh Robbins + @Law Murray + @David Aldridge collab on the 20 biggest moments of his Wizards tenure made me feel a lot of emotions. theathletic.com/3984228/2022/1… – 5:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall back in Washington tonight pic.twitter.com/IiUkfXII8t – 5:29 PM
John Wall back in Washington tonight pic.twitter.com/IiUkfXII8t – 5:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Should also be mention that with Reggie Jackson resting tonight in Washington and Terance Mann questionable, Clippers have Jason Preston available to back up John Wall. – 3:33 PM
Should also be mention that with Reggie Jackson resting tonight in Washington and Terance Mann questionable, Clippers have Jason Preston available to back up John Wall. – 3:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Forever grateful to John Wall for giving an 18-year old kid the time of day and always being kind and thoughtful in our interactions over the years 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hWmcTFXd2s – 12:47 PM
Forever grateful to John Wall for giving an 18-year old kid the time of day and always being kind and thoughtful in our interactions over the years 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hWmcTFXd2s – 12:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
When John Wall was traded by the Wizards, many in D.C. were upset.
The feelings that had nothing to do with basketball, and everything to do with how he engaged with D.C. off the court.
“You will never hear me say a bad thing about John Wall, ever.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:58 AM
When John Wall was traded by the Wizards, many in D.C. were upset.
The feelings that had nothing to do with basketball, and everything to do with how he engaged with D.C. off the court.
“You will never hear me say a bad thing about John Wall, ever.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:58 AM
More on this storyline
Through a city program that pairs professional athletes with elementary schools for a year, Wall “adopted” Ketcham Elementary in southeastern D.C. in 2020 — then stayed for two years. Maisha Riddlesprigger, a principal at Ketcham for eight years, said Wall went beyond the school’s expectations, sponsoring Christmas gifts for the entire school, a movie night, renting out a TopGolf for teachers and staff, and popping up in a virtual staff meeting. “Everyone’s freaking out because it’s John Wall,” she said. What will last most was his help creating a scholarship fund for Ketcham’s 2020 fifth-grade class, said Riddlesprigger, who now leads academics Overtime Elite. Wall pledged $5,000 per student in the class who graduate from high school while meeting a GPA criteria, according to a spokesperson for his foundation. -via Los Angeles Times / December 11, 2022
Multiple people underscored the influence of his mother, who died of cancer in 2019. “Just understanding where I come from, Section 8, not really having nothing and being able to be in D.C. and see that environment going on all the time throughout the city,” he said. An added piece of his motivation to connect to D.C., Wall said, was knowing his family’s roots. His father, John Sr., had grown up in the area. Wall Sr. spent much of Wall’s life in prison, dying of liver cancer when Wall was 9. “He didn’t have to do this,” Beckford said. “A lot of times guys say, ‘We owe it to our community.’ Theoretically, they do. But in reality you have to have a heart for this and John, in my opinion, has a heart to put back.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 11, 2022
“Trying to fantasize and be in that moment for a minute,” he said. “It was a lot of chills, trying not to cry, hold back a lot of emotions. “I felt like just being here is still so surreal to me, still don’t feel right, still feel different, but like I said, I enjoyed every part of this game.” For the final 17 minutes of a 114-107 win, so did his team that needed a victory after two straight losses to continue a season of inconsistency. -via Los Angeles Times / December 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.