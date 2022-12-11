Khris Middleton suffers ankle sprain, does not return

Justin Garcia: Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle will not return tonight
Source: Twitter @tmjgarcia
Source: Twitter @tmjgarcia
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star leaves game vs. Rockets with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/khris… – 8:46 PM
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star leaves game vs. Rockets with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/khris… – 8:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game in Houston with a left ankle sprain. – 7:55 PM
The Bucks say Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game in Houston with a left ankle sprain. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unfortunate news for the #Bucks, as Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of this one vs. the #Rockets – 7:55 PM
Unfortunate news for the #Bucks, as Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of this one vs. the #Rockets – 7:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bucks say Khris Middleton will not return tonight due to a left ankle sprain – 7:54 PM
Bucks say Khris Middleton will not return tonight due to a left ankle sprain – 7:54 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle will not return tonight – 7:51 PM
Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle will not return tonight – 7:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton played the first five minutes of tonight’s game before coming out of the game. He re-entered the game at the start of the second quarter and came out of the game 90 seconds later.
Per the Bucks, he is OUT for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 7:50 PM
Khris Middleton played the first five minutes of tonight’s game before coming out of the game. He re-entered the game at the start of the second quarter and came out of the game 90 seconds later.
Per the Bucks, he is OUT for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 7:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Khris Middleton heads to the Bucks lockerroom with an escort from the medical staff. – 7:37 PM
Khris Middleton heads to the Bucks lockerroom with an escort from the medical staff. – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bucks starters: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Allen, Holiday. – 6:31 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Bucks starters: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Allen, Holiday. – 6:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez’s bucket and Jrue Holiday’s stop were both big, but I also highlighted a clutch defensive stop from Khris Middleton.
“I don’t want anybody thinking that they can score easily on an iso situation.” – @Khris Middleton
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 1:25 PM
Brook Lopez’s bucket and Jrue Holiday’s stop were both big, but I also highlighted a clutch defensive stop from Khris Middleton.
“I don’t want anybody thinking that they can score easily on an iso situation.” – @Khris Middleton
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 1:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with three minutes left and the Bucks still beat Dallas last night.
They did it with Brook Lopez’s only bucket of the game, Khris Middleton stopping a Luka Doncic ISO and recognizing the Mavs’ last play.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with three minutes left and the Bucks still beat Dallas last night.
They did it with Brook Lopez’s only bucket of the game, Khris Middleton stopping a Luka Doncic ISO and recognizing the Mavs’ last play.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3988034/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Middleton’s initial mid-post defense on Luka, then again on the repost. No help. Cant do much better than that – 12:32 AM
Middleton’s initial mid-post defense on Luka, then again on the repost. No help. Cant do much better than that – 12:32 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has tied John Starks for 79th on the all-time three pointers list with 1,222. – 11:25 PM
Khris Middleton has tied John Starks for 79th on the all-time three pointers list with 1,222. – 11:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo are a combined 6-for-20 – 11:07 PM
Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo are a combined 6-for-20 – 11:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren hits a short middy. He works on a shot a lot after practices, but we haven’t seen him take many jumpers yet – 8:17 PM
Duren hits a short middy. He works on a shot a lot after practices, but we haven’t seen him take many jumpers yet – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a pullup middy with 10:17 on the clock. Got hit with his second foul on the other end for defending Ja too closely before Ja rose for a shot, not sure about that one. Slow start for the Pistons – 8:14 PM
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a pullup middy with 10:17 on the clock. Got hit with his second foul on the other end for defending Ja too closely before Ja rose for a shot, not sure about that one. Slow start for the Pistons – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton’s flair as an exceptional passer goes back to when he was just a kid playing kids games – and he’s back to playmaking for the #Bucks. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @Lori Nickel – 11:22 AM
Khris Middleton’s flair as an exceptional passer goes back to when he was just a kid playing kids games – and he’s back to playmaking for the #Bucks. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @Lori Nickel – 11:22 AM
More on this storyline
On the second night of a back-to-back (which also included an early 5 p.m. Central tip-off), the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. The Bucks have won four of their last five and are 16-6. The Hornets fell to 7-16. “Every game is going to be different,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “We had three of our best players out – our three best players were out – and we still go the victory tonight. Just unselfishness, ball movement, communicating on defense. And the biggest thing is just competing and having fun. I think everybody had fun today.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / December 4, 2022
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) and Khris Middleton (return to competition reconditioning) have been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Charlotte. Brook Lopez (rest) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Milwaukee: Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery) has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s game against LA Lakers. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.