Kings 77, Knicks 93: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Sacramento Kings (14-10) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022

Sacramento Kings 77, New York Knicks 93 (Q3 00:07)

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Staggered De’Aaron Fox minutes also means he spends a lot of time playing with 2nd unit players. He’s been on the floor during a lot of their success. Also not a coincidence they are struggling without him. – 7:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monk is 1-for-9 from the field. – 7:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk is 0-for-8 from the field. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle is ejected. Toppin and Arcidiacono are hurt. It looks like Reddish, Rose and Fournier will not play, regardless of the circumstances. Svi hasn’t gotten minutes this year. It means the Knicks are effectively down to only eight guys — and Robinson has four fouls, too. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle obviously went off in the first half, but the Knicks were running their offense through him even more in the second half, when the Kings were doubling and he was finding cutters aplenty. Knicks have to adjust strategies now with their top guy from the night done. – 7:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Double-double for Sabonis. – 7:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Julius Randle just got tossed. How did nobody on the Knicks grab him and pull him away? – 7:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle pursued one official the length of the court and argued, went in the lane and didn’t get the call. Immediately argued with another ref and got a tech – and a second tech and he’s done. 3:35 left in the third. – 7:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Julius Randle, after a non-call, barks at a referee gets a tech. Goes after another ref, gets another tech. Gone. Unbelievably poor decision by Randle with this game far from over. – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle had 27 points in the first half.
He will finish the night with 27 points after going scoreless in 8.5 minutes to begin the second half, then getting two techs and tossed after being mad about a no-call. – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been ejected. What a dumb play. He thought he was fouled and then went at the referee incessantly. Ref gave him leeway but Randle wouldn’t stop. – 7:48 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
One of Randle’s best games, and then gets tossed in middle of the 3Q – 7:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Julius Randle has just been ejected. – 7:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Julius Randle has been ejected. – 7:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle just got two technical fouls and got ejected. – 7:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Knicks have been breaking down help defense all game…so you intentionally try to help more? Not a fan. – 7:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings double teams are terrible. Slow and far too easy to pass out of. – 7:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH DOIN MITCH THINGS
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/htf0zGYlWi7:43 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s truly is incredible. The Knicks have played the Kings w/out DeAaron Fox, the Hornets w/out LaMelo, the Hawks w/out Dejounte, the Blazers w/out Lillard, the Suns w/out Chris Paul, the Nuggets w/out Jokic, the Nets w/out Kyrie and Sixers w/out Embiid – 7:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings goes on an 8-3 run to start the 2nd half 😤
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/zJzy8Nxi5W7:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kings doubling Randle now when he touches the ball and he’s got an assist and a “unofficial” hockey assist on a pass to Barrett that led to a Robinson dunk. – 7:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is soaking up all of the Kings’ defensive attention. Randle read that last double-team perfectly to get the hockey assist. Just doing everything right tonight. – 7:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings haven’t gone away. Good little push here to start the third. Still down 11, but life. – 7:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That’s a baaad baaad man 😤
27 points and @Julius Randle is just getting started… pic.twitter.com/hE5L8y0PNn7:29 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Knicks 66, Kings 50
Julius Randle has 27 points at the break. The Knicks have a 29-17 rebounding advantage. The Kings are 6 of 21 (.286) from 3-point range with more turnovers (11) than assists (10). – 7:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Kings 66-50.
• Randle 27 & 5
• Barrett 12-4-3
• Brunson 11 pts
• Sabonis 13 & 7
Knicks forced 11 turnovers in first half. Just an all-around in-control performance thus far. – 7:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Knicks might be up to something. 𝓂𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉. – 7:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 66-50 at the half. Sabonis and Barnes need some help from the rest of the team. Randle has 27 for the Knicks. – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle had 34 and 33 the last two games. He has 27 in the first half tonight. – 7:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
What a half from Julius Randle. He is playing tremendous basketball right now. – 7:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Huerter & Malik Monk:
0/11 FG, 0/7 3pt – 7:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis hit in the head once again. – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Murray with back-to-back triples. Kings down 52-41. – 7:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has 20 points in the first half. He’s shutting all of us up who said the Knicks should take the ball out of his hands. – 7:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I guess it’s a good thing for Julius Randle that the Kings didn’t trade for him. He plays his best basketball against Sacramento. – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is trying to keep the Kings in this game until someone else can find their game. – 7:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson took a very hard spill on his right arm. He went to the bench in obvious pain and. ….Brunson’s already checking back in. – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson just went down really hard after a collision with Keegan Murray – looked like his left elbow took the worst of it. Completely unprotected out of the air. – 7:00 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is down on the ground after a play at the rim. Took a really hard fall on how lower back. – 6:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Knicks are outrebounding the Kings 23-12. Sabonis has five of Sacramento’s 12 boards. Nobody else has more than one. – 6:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are a combined 0-for-9 — 0-for-5 from 3 — against the Knicks so far. – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
During his hot streak, Malik Monk spent a lot of time on the floor with De’Aaron Fox. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s struggled these last two games with Fox out. – 6:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell finally gets a 3 to fall for Sacramento. Knicks come right back and get a bucket. 44-25 New York. – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Knicks 36, Kings 22
Quickley’s basket at the buzzer was waived off after review. – 6:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 36-22 after 1Q. Knicks final shot waved off. – 6:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up big at end of 1Q, leading 3622
Randle stays hot with 17 points on 9 FG attempts
Brunson with 8 – 6:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Kings 36-22.
• Randle 17 & 4
• Brunson 8 pts
• Quickley 5 pts
• Robinson 4 & 4
• Sabonis 7 & 5
Both teams are 2-for-10 from deep. – 6:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Teaching lessons in ball movement 📚 take notes 😤 pic.twitter.com/N0KeyK8qFu6:40 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Our score right now – Kings 19, Randle 15, rest of the Knicks 19 – 6:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are a mess early. Trail the Knicks 34-19 with a minute left in the 1Q. – 6:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Another on-fire start for Randle. He’s got 14 in the first quarter and is still going. – 6:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quickley just ran directly into Julius Randle’s shoulder and got a foul called on Matthew Dellavedova. Throw it in the playbook. – 6:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin, who fractured a bone in his right leg, is on the Knicks bench tonight in a walking boot. – 6:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas got his hard hat on today👷‍♂️ 😤
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/xyVDvm135u6:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Delly snaps the Knicks’ 8-0 run with a floater. Big bucket. – 6:33 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has a couple fouls less than 6 minutes into the game, but you can’t be upset with his start to this one. Crazy active on the boards. Has had some really great plays in the paint, and not just affecting shots. Good PnR defense. Got into a passing lane. Good stuff – 6:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas dunking through NY traffic 🔨
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/q5lYyNtfYi6:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis going at Mitchell Robinson. Robinson just picked up his second foul. – 6:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ve listened to G-Man call Kings games nearly my entire life & I’m still mesmerized every time I listen to him. I don’t miss a thing when the Kings play during my commute. – 6:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes drills a triple to get the Kings on the board. 3-2 Sacramento. – 6:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nothing like that OG support >>> @TracyMorgan pic.twitter.com/g24Mz08nOp6:17 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Good tests all around for the Knicks tonight, even with Fox out. Particularly interested to watch Robinson/Sabonis. Sabonis is about as strong as any other dude in the league and Mitch is in the midst of his best run of the season. – 6:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mike Brown not wasting anytime – calls a timeout 47 seconds in and uses it to argue I’d imagine that the Kings were called for a 3-second violatoin while Mitchell Robinson was not after spending some time there scrolling through his phone. – 6:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
We’ve got a Kings timeout 47 seconds into the game. – 6:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 6:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (due to right foot soreness).
Knicks looking to win 4th in a row tonight at MSG.
Tip-off at 6.
(well, scheduled to start at 6. who knows when the game will actually start…) – 5:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WjK06papCC5:45 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
From one defensive minded coach to another, Tom Thibodeau tips his cap to Mike Brown for the Kings early season success 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mkNvXazhzI5:27 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Concrete jungle attire 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/MvFQ1ld0gC5:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fox is out. Murray and Davis are in for kings – 4:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss his 2nd straight game with his foot injury. – 4:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) is out against the Knicks. – 4:48 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox is out again. TD and Keegan will be available. – 4:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 12/11:
Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (foot) for today’s game against the New York Knicks. Terence Davis (back) and Keegan Murray (thumb) have been cleared to play. – 4:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings vs. New York Knicks tonight:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Keegan Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (foot) for today’s game against the New York Knicks.
Terence Davis (back) and Keegan Murray (thumb) have been cleared to play. – 4:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 12/11:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Keegan Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox won’t play again tonight for Sacramento against the Knicks. – 4:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly have no interest in bringing back Carmelo Anthony nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/11/kni…4:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and Terence Davis are all still listed as questionable for today’s 3pm start in New York. Alex Len has been added to the injury report as OUT due to a non-covid related illness. – 4:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Knicks gameday live: Injury updates on De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Terence Davis
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…12:30 PM

