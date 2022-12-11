Kings 77, Knicks 93: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (14-10) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Sacramento Kings 77, New York Knicks 93 (Q3 00:07)
New York Knicks @nyknicks
23 can you do somethin for me 💪🏾
@Quentin Grimes 👉 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/g03dl2INLk – 7:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Staggered De’Aaron Fox minutes also means he spends a lot of time playing with 2nd unit players. He’s been on the floor during a lot of their success. Also not a coincidence they are struggling without him. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle is ejected. Toppin and Arcidiacono are hurt. It looks like Reddish, Rose and Fournier will not play, regardless of the circumstances. Svi hasn’t gotten minutes this year. It means the Knicks are effectively down to only eight guys — and Robinson has four fouls, too. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle obviously went off in the first half, but the Knicks were running their offense through him even more in the second half, when the Kings were doubling and he was finding cutters aplenty. Knicks have to adjust strategies now with their top guy from the night done. – 7:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Julius Randle just got tossed. How did nobody on the Knicks grab him and pull him away? – 7:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle pursued one official the length of the court and argued, went in the lane and didn’t get the call. Immediately argued with another ref and got a tech – and a second tech and he’s done. 3:35 left in the third. – 7:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Julius Randle, after a non-call, barks at a referee gets a tech. Goes after another ref, gets another tech. Gone. Unbelievably poor decision by Randle with this game far from over. – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Randle had 27 points in the first half.
He will finish the night with 27 points after going scoreless in 8.5 minutes to begin the second half, then getting two techs and tossed after being mad about a no-call. – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has been ejected. What a dumb play. He thought he was fouled and then went at the referee incessantly. Ref gave him leeway but Randle wouldn’t stop. – 7:48 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
One of Randle’s best games, and then gets tossed in middle of the 3Q – 7:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Knicks have been breaking down help defense all game…so you intentionally try to help more? Not a fan. – 7:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings double teams are terrible. Slow and far too easy to pass out of. – 7:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH DOIN MITCH THINGS
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/htf0zGYlWi – 7:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s truly is incredible. The Knicks have played the Kings w/out DeAaron Fox, the Hornets w/out LaMelo, the Hawks w/out Dejounte, the Blazers w/out Lillard, the Suns w/out Chris Paul, the Nuggets w/out Jokic, the Nets w/out Kyrie and Sixers w/out Embiid – 7:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings goes on an 8-3 run to start the 2nd half 😤
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/zJzy8Nxi5W – 7:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kings doubling Randle now when he touches the ball and he’s got an assist and a “unofficial” hockey assist on a pass to Barrett that led to a Robinson dunk. – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings haven’t gone away. Good little push here to start the third. Still down 11, but life. – 7:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That’s a baaad baaad man 😤
27 points and @Julius Randle is just getting started… pic.twitter.com/hE5L8y0PNn – 7:29 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
With the Panthers’ win over Seattle and the Eagles’ win earlier over the Giants, the Commanders are now sixth in the NFC playoff race. New York is seventh. The Seahawks, for now, are on the outside looking in at 7-6. – 7:28 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/n4R5M3llYk – 7:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
SHEEEESH. BUILT DIFFERENT.
@Quentin Grimes ➡️ @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/xV5hWXVhph – 7:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Knicks 66, Kings 50
Julius Randle has 27 points at the break. The Knicks have a 29-17 rebounding advantage. The Kings are 6 of 21 (.286) from 3-point range with more turnovers (11) than assists (10). – 7:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 66-50 at the half. Sabonis and Barnes need some help from the rest of the team. Randle has 27 for the Knicks. – 7:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle had 34 and 33 the last two games. He has 27 in the first half tonight. – 7:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has 20 points in the first half. He’s shutting all of us up who said the Knicks should take the ball out of his hands. – 7:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I guess it’s a good thing for Julius Randle that the Kings didn’t trade for him. He plays his best basketball against Sacramento. – 7:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is trying to keep the Kings in this game until someone else can find their game. – 7:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson took a very hard spill on his right arm. He went to the bench in obvious pain and. ….Brunson’s already checking back in. – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson just went down really hard after a collision with Keegan Murray – looked like his left elbow took the worst of it. Completely unprotected out of the air. – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Knicks are outrebounding the Kings 23-12. Sabonis has five of Sacramento’s 12 boards. Nobody else has more than one. – 6:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk are a combined 0-for-9 — 0-for-5 from 3 — against the Knicks so far. – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
During his hot streak, Malik Monk spent a lot of time on the floor with De’Aaron Fox. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s struggled these last two games with Fox out. – 6:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell finally gets a 3 to fall for Sacramento. Knicks come right back and get a bucket. 44-25 New York. – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Knicks 36, Kings 22
Quickley’s basket at the buzzer was waived off after review. – 6:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up big at end of 1Q, leading 3622
Randle stays hot with 17 points on 9 FG attempts
Brunson with 8 – 6:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovich last 3 games from 3-pt:
at BKN 7-9
at NYK 0-10
Vs OKC 5-10 – 6:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Teaching lessons in ball movement 📚 take notes 😤 pic.twitter.com/N0KeyK8qFu – 6:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Our score right now – Kings 19, Randle 15, rest of the Knicks 19 – 6:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings are a mess early. Trail the Knicks 34-19 with a minute left in the 1Q. – 6:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin, who fractured a bone in his right leg, is on the Knicks bench tonight in a walking boot. – 6:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas got his hard hat on today👷♂️ 😤
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/xyVDvm135u – 6:33 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson has a couple fouls less than 6 minutes into the game, but you can’t be upset with his start to this one. Crazy active on the boards. Has had some really great plays in the paint, and not just affecting shots. Good PnR defense. Got into a passing lane. Good stuff – 6:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas dunking through NY traffic 🔨
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/q5lYyNtfYi – 6:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis going at Mitchell Robinson. Robinson just picked up his second foul. – 6:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ve listened to G-Man call Kings games nearly my entire life & I’m still mesmerized every time I listen to him. I don’t miss a thing when the Kings play during my commute. – 6:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
💥 RIM ROCKIN ROBINSON 💥 @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/1BWSYkoMk1 – 6:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes drills a triple to get the Kings on the board. 3-2 Sacramento. – 6:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nothing like that OG support >>> @TracyMorgan pic.twitter.com/g24Mz08nOp – 6:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mike Brown not wasting anytime – calls a timeout 47 seconds in and uses it to argue I’d imagine that the Kings were called for a 3-second violatoin while Mitchell Robinson was not after spending some time there scrolling through his phone. – 6:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 6:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (due to right foot soreness).
Knicks looking to win 4th in a row tonight at MSG.
Tip-off at 6.
(well, scheduled to start at 6. who knows when the game will actually start…) – 5:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WjK06papCC – 5:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
From one defensive minded coach to another, Tom Thibodeau tips his cap to Mike Brown for the Kings early season success 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mkNvXazhzI – 5:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Concrete jungle attire 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/MvFQ1ld0gC – 5:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss his 2nd straight game with his foot injury. – 4:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) is out against the Knicks. – 4:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 12/11:
Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (foot) for today’s game against the New York Knicks. Terence Davis (back) and Keegan Murray (thumb) have been cleared to play. – 4:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings vs. New York Knicks tonight:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Keegan Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (foot) for today’s game against the New York Knicks.
Terence Davis (back) and Keegan Murray (thumb) have been cleared to play. – 4:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. New York Knicks – 12/11:
De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) – OUT
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – AVAILABLE
Keegan Murray (Left thumb soreness) – AVAILABLE
Alex Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox won’t play again tonight for Sacramento against the Knicks. – 4:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly have no interest in bringing back Carmelo Anthony nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/11/kni… – 4:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and Terence Davis are all still listed as questionable for today’s 3pm start in New York. Alex Len has been added to the injury report as OUT due to a non-covid related illness. – 4:14 PM
Ray Ratto @RattoIndy
Sac State loses by not having enough beers, via @DefectorMedia: bit.ly/3PfkraB – 2:48 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Unless the Giants make a monster comeback against Philly today, New York and the Commanders will be tied at 7-5-1 going into next Sunday night’s game at FedEx. The winner of that game (assuming there’s not a second tie between the teams) will have the H2H tiebreaker. – 1:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Knicks gameday live: Injury updates on De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Terence Davis
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:30 PM
