Kings vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Sacramento Kings are spending $9,629,518 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $11,089,036 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
