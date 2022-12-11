Kings vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Sacramento Kings are spending $9,629,518 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $11,089,036 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

