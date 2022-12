Knicks not interested in Carmelo Anthony

Wall thought about his idol, Allen Iverson, often during that time. After a superstar career in Philadelphia, Iverson saw his playing days essentially end when he was waived by the Grizzlies just two months into his stay in Memphis after he made it extremely clear he was unhappy being a role player. “Some people have to tuck their pride sometimes. And sometimes if they don’t, it don’t go in your favor,” Wall said. “I think about my favorite player, Allen Iverson. They asked him to come off the bench and do those things in different places, and there’s no way AI shouldn’t have still been in the league, you know what I mean? It’s just that pride didn’t let him go. You look at [Carmelo Anthony]. He accepted his pride. He was back with the Lakers last year. I’m not trying to be one of those guys on the outside looking in. I’m trying to keep it as cool as I can and stay in this position.” -via Washington Post / December 11, 2022