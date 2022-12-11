Knicks not interested in Carmelo Anthony

With Obi Toppin sidelined, it seems like a time for a simple solution. The Knicks’ two-way players are wings, so that doesn’t help fill the void at power forward. But there is a player sitting home waiting for a call who could handle those 17 minutes and shoot threes, giving size and a veteran presence, and the Knicks know him well — Carmelo Anthony. It seemed destined to be a reunion. Unlike the Phil Jackson era, when the front office tried to run Anthony out of town, his long-time agent, Rose, is running the show. His son, Kyan, is playing ball locally at Christ the King High School. So could he make one last farewell run through Madison Square Garden? Probably not. Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.
Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday
Source: Steve Popper @ Newsday
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.
nba.com/bulls/news/ask… – 5:08 PM
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.
nba.com/bulls/news/ask… – 5:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The new URBONUS Q&A episode for our BN+ members with @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 arrived 🫡
▪️ Replying to Panathinaikos fans
▪️ Does Facundo Campazzo turn Crvena Zvezda into a TOP 8 team
▪️ Carmelo Anthony in the EuroLeague
and more ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-182102-re… – 10:32 AM
The new URBONUS Q&A episode for our BN+ members with @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 arrived 🫡
▪️ Replying to Panathinaikos fans
▪️ Does Facundo Campazzo turn Crvena Zvezda into a TOP 8 team
▪️ Carmelo Anthony in the EuroLeague
and more ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-182102-re… – 10:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The new URBONUS Q&A episode for our BN+ members with @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 arrived 🫡
▪️ Carmelo Anthony in EuroLeague
▪️ Does Campazzo turn Crvena Zvezda into a TOP 8 team?
▪️ Misconception about Dubai’s money
and more ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-182102-re… – 10:18 AM
The new URBONUS Q&A episode for our BN+ members with @Donatas Urbonas, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 arrived 🫡
▪️ Carmelo Anthony in EuroLeague
▪️ Does Campazzo turn Crvena Zvezda into a TOP 8 team?
▪️ Misconception about Dubai’s money
and more ⬇️
basketnews.com/news-182102-re… – 10:18 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony has had his moments on that end when he exceeded expectations, playing hard on both ends for Mike Woodson in the 2012-13 season, when he earned MVP consideration. But with the game changing and the emphasis on pushing the pace on offense while clamping down on defense, it sounds as if the Knicks don’t think he’d fit. -via Newsday / December 11, 2022
Wall thought about his idol, Allen Iverson, often during that time. After a superstar career in Philadelphia, Iverson saw his playing days essentially end when he was waived by the Grizzlies just two months into his stay in Memphis after he made it extremely clear he was unhappy being a role player. “Some people have to tuck their pride sometimes. And sometimes if they don’t, it don’t go in your favor,” Wall said. “I think about my favorite player, Allen Iverson. They asked him to come off the bench and do those things in different places, and there’s no way AI shouldn’t have still been in the league, you know what I mean? It’s just that pride didn’t let him go. You look at [Carmelo Anthony]. He accepted his pride. He was back with the Lakers last year. I’m not trying to be one of those guys on the outside looking in. I’m trying to keep it as cool as I can and stay in this position.” -via Washington Post / December 11, 2022
“Some people have to tuck their pride sometimes. And sometimes if they don’t, it don’t go in your favor,” Wall said. “I think about my favorite player, Allen Iverson. They asked him to come off the bench and do those things in different places, and there’s no way AI shouldn’t have still been in the league, you know what I mean? It’s just that pride didn’t let him go. You look at [Carmelo Anthony]. He accepted his pride. He was back with the Lakers last year. I’m not trying to be one of those guys on the outside looking in. I’m trying to keep it as cool as I can and stay in this position.” -via Washington Post / December 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.