Raptors 72, Magic 82: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Heat waives Dru Smith from two way and signs Orlando Robinson to two way – 12:05 PM

Heat is waiving Dru Smith from his two-way contract and bringing back Orlando Robinson on a two-way. Robinson is expected to be in Indianapolis for Monday’s game vs. Pacers. – 12:06 PM

You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep it.

Is it me or do the Magic and Raptors play each other every day? – 1:39 PM

I feel like the trade value for OG Anunoby is roughly what DeJounte Murray got.Like every fanbase is out here clamoring for him without realizing that this ain’t an “expiring and a pick” sort of trade. Everybody wants him and Toronto doesn’t have to trade him. – 3:10 PM

Miami’s women’s team has lost Texas transfer Latasha Lattimore for the season to a torn right ACL. The Toronto native was a top reserve for the Canes, and had a 25-point, 10-rebound game earlier this season. It’ll be a big loss on both ends for The U. – 3:40 PM

Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Gabe Vincent still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Rotation roulette; and what the heck happened at the finish Saturday? – 3:48 PM

O.G. Anunoby is out tonight. Will miss his first game of the season – 3:54 PM

With Anunoby out tonight, the only Raptors player to appear in every game this season is… you guessed it… rookie 2nd-rounder Christian Koloko.If you saw that coming: pic.twitter.com/IjuSlc2FVK

O.G. Anunoby will miss his first game of the season tonight vs. Orlando after making 26 consecutive starts to start the year. He strained his hip in Friday’s loss the Magic. Anunoby missed 13 games with a hip pointer roughly this time last season. – 4:08 PM

Raptors say no O.G. tonight with hip soreness; he joins the usual (Achiuwa, Porter, Hernangomez, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper) on the out list in Orlando – 4:39 PM

Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup in the place of Anunoby. Koloko remains in the starting unit. – 5:04 PM

Well, on top of everything, Pascal Siakam is going to have to take on one of the biggest defensive assignments tonight. – 6:04 PM

Less than 2 minutes into the game and Bol Bol has already had one of those mesmerizing two-way sequences: a weakside block on one end -> going coast to coast for a layup in transition. – 6:13 PM

frustrating turnover by dalano there… after that birch seemed to communicate he would take ball and directed boucher to banchero but boucher seemed to miss it and they both end up guarding ball leaving room for the lob to banchero. boucher then frustrated with birch. – 6:34 PM

Raptors only give up 18, which is very goodRaptors score 19, which is less than very goodBut they’re ahead after a quarter, not something we can usually say – 6:36 PM

Can’t argue with the Raptors defensive effort in 1Q tonight. Lead Magic 19-18 and have held Orlando to 36.8 per cent shooting. Raptors are shooting 33.3 per cent, however. – 6:36 PM

End of 1Q: Raptors 19, Magic 18.Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.Neither team shooting well from the field — Orlando (33.%); Toronto (36.8%).Magic with 5 turnovers in the opening quarter. – 6:37 PM

Nick Nurse’s challenge on that Pascal Siakam offensive foul was unsuccessful.Siakam has 3 fouls early in the 2Q and it staying in the game. – 6:44 PM

Now, Jamahl Mosley is challenging the offensive foul (charge) called on Admiral Schofield.Interesting decision by both coaches to use their challenges on back-to-back plays early in the 2Q. – 6:45 PM

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam picks up his fourth foul of the night midway through the second quarter. – 6:55 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,239 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

41-28 Magic, as Raptors struggle to create quality shots without Siakam on the floor (has four fouls). No offensie rebounds to be had vs. Magic size. – 7:02 PM

Halftime: Magic 47, Raptors 39.Orlando got the offensive push it needed to create some separation.Mo Bamba: 14 points, 4 rebounds off the benchPaolo Banchero: 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.Bol Bol: 6 points, 3 reboundsFranz Wagner: 5 points, 3 assists. – 7:12 PM

if the Raptors are gonna blitz Franz in the PNR, and Bamba is gonna be the short-roll playmaker, he has to make quicker reads. Would help if the weak-side wing wasn’t Admiral Schofield. – 7:12 PM

Markelle Fultz picks up his fifth foul on the night with 6:25 left in the 3rd quarter. @Orlando Magic 67, Raptors 53 – 7:36 PM

Markelle Fultz draws his 5th foul midway through the 3Q.Refs are reviewing the play to see if it qualifies for flagrant foul. – 7:37 PM

67-53 Magic with 6:25 left in 3Q. Looks like VanVleet will continue after getting looked at on bench following collision with Fultz. The Magic guard has been excellent so far but he’s sitting with five fouls. Should help Toronto. – 7:39 PM

5 PFs on Mo Wagner and 5 PFs on Fultz should be a boon to the Raptors – 7:41 PM

Moe Wagner just drew his 5th foul midway through the 3Q, too.So Markelle Fultz and Wagner are at 5 fouls before with over 5 minutes remaining in the third. – 7:42 PM

Cole Anthony, sitting and a little stunned after doing a complete 180 over the back of Gary Trent Jr. “I did a flip.” Seems fine though. – 7:53 PM

A guy in the front row here in Orlando just ordered five drinks for ‘last call’ (end of 3Q). If someone chases a loose ball in there he’s gonna sue. Raptors trail 82-72. – 7:59 PM

Magic by 10 after 3 pending review of a made FVV 3 disallowed by a shot clock violationRaptors being out-played basically all over the floor – 7:59 PM

