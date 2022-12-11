Raptors 72, Magic 82: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (13-13) play against the Orlando Magic (20-20) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Toronto Raptors 72, Orlando Magic 82 (Q3 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic by 10 after 3 pending review of a made FVV 3 disallowed by a shot clock violation
Raptors being out-played basically all over the floor – 7:59 PM
Magic by 10 after 3 pending review of a made FVV 3 disallowed by a shot clock violation
Raptors being out-played basically all over the floor – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero through three quarters:
16 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/SVJW7PKYQX – 7:59 PM
Paolo Banchero through three quarters:
16 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/SVJW7PKYQX – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
A guy in the front row here in Orlando just ordered five drinks for ‘last call’ (end of 3Q). If someone chases a loose ball in there he’s gonna sue. Raptors trail 82-72. – 7:59 PM
A guy in the front row here in Orlando just ordered five drinks for ‘last call’ (end of 3Q). If someone chases a loose ball in there he’s gonna sue. Raptors trail 82-72. – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cole out here playing H-O-R-S-E
@Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/uGaktSd86t – 7:57 PM
cole out here playing H-O-R-S-E
@Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/uGaktSd86t – 7:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Cole Anthony, sitting and a little stunned after doing a complete 180 over the back of Gary Trent Jr. “I did a flip.” Seems fine though. – 7:53 PM
Cole Anthony, sitting and a little stunned after doing a complete 180 over the back of Gary Trent Jr. “I did a flip.” Seems fine though. – 7:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba’s back on his feet after that hard collision with Chris Boucher. – 7:49 PM
Mo Bamba’s back on his feet after that hard collision with Chris Boucher. – 7:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba’s back on his feet after that hard collision with Christian Koloko. – 7:49 PM
Mo Bamba’s back on his feet after that hard collision with Christian Koloko. – 7:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner just drew his 5th foul midway through the 3Q, too.
So Markelle Fultz and Wagner are at 5 fouls before with over 5 minutes remaining in the third. – 7:42 PM
Moe Wagner just drew his 5th foul midway through the 3Q, too.
So Markelle Fultz and Wagner are at 5 fouls before with over 5 minutes remaining in the third. – 7:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
5 PFs on Mo Wagner and 5 PFs on Fultz should be a boon to the Raptors – 7:41 PM
5 PFs on Mo Wagner and 5 PFs on Fultz should be a boon to the Raptors – 7:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
67-53 Magic with 6:25 left in 3Q. Looks like VanVleet will continue after getting looked at on bench following collision with Fultz. The Magic guard has been excellent so far but he’s sitting with five fouls. Should help Toronto. – 7:39 PM
67-53 Magic with 6:25 left in 3Q. Looks like VanVleet will continue after getting looked at on bench following collision with Fultz. The Magic guard has been excellent so far but he’s sitting with five fouls. Should help Toronto. – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s cash
@Markelle Fultz + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/se7CHCMboe – 7:39 PM
that’s cash
@Markelle Fultz + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/se7CHCMboe – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz draws his 5th foul midway through the 3Q.
Refs are reviewing the play to see if it qualifies for flagrant foul. – 7:37 PM
Markelle Fultz draws his 5th foul midway through the 3Q.
Refs are reviewing the play to see if it qualifies for flagrant foul. – 7:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Markelle Fultz picks up his fifth foul on the night with 6:25 left in the 3rd quarter.
@Orlando Magic 67, Raptors 53 – 7:36 PM
Markelle Fultz picks up his fifth foul on the night with 6:25 left in the 3rd quarter.
@Orlando Magic 67, Raptors 53 – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 47, Toronto 39
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/wTj5yuc80D – 7:12 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 47, Toronto 39
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/wTj5yuc80D – 7:12 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
if the Raptors are gonna blitz Franz in the PNR, and Bamba is gonna be the short-roll playmaker, he has to make quicker reads. Would help if the weak-side wing wasn’t Admiral Schofield. – 7:12 PM
if the Raptors are gonna blitz Franz in the PNR, and Bamba is gonna be the short-roll playmaker, he has to make quicker reads. Would help if the weak-side wing wasn’t Admiral Schofield. – 7:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 47, Raptors 39
Mo Bamba – 14 pts, 4 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 7 rebs, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 6 pts, 3 rebs
Orlando shot 38.5% FG | 30.8% 3PT
Toronto shot 35.9% FG | 15.4% 3PT
Fouls: ORL – Fultz (3), Schofield (3)
TOR – Siakam (4), VanVleet (3), Koloko (3) – 7:12 PM
Halftime: Magic 47, Raptors 39
Mo Bamba – 14 pts, 4 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 7 rebs, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 6 pts, 3 rebs
Orlando shot 38.5% FG | 30.8% 3PT
Toronto shot 35.9% FG | 15.4% 3PT
Fouls: ORL – Fultz (3), Schofield (3)
TOR – Siakam (4), VanVleet (3), Koloko (3) – 7:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 47, Raptors 39.
Orlando got the offensive push it needed to create some separation.
Mo Bamba: 14 points, 4 rebounds off the bench
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Bol Bol: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 5 points, 3 assists. – 7:12 PM
Halftime: Magic 47, Raptors 39.
Orlando got the offensive push it needed to create some separation.
Mo Bamba: 14 points, 4 rebounds off the bench
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Bol Bol: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 5 points, 3 assists. – 7:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
41-28 Magic, as Raptors struggle to create quality shots without Siakam on the floor (has four fouls). No offensie rebounds to be had vs. Magic size. – 7:02 PM
41-28 Magic, as Raptors struggle to create quality shots without Siakam on the floor (has four fouls). No offensie rebounds to be had vs. Magic size. – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,239 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,239 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba’s feeling it tonight: 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including two 3s. – 6:59 PM
Mo Bamba’s feeling it tonight: 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including two 3s. – 6:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Magic by 8 after back to back 3s
Raptors players-only meeting at halftime? – 6:56 PM
Magic by 8 after back to back 3s
Raptors players-only meeting at halftime? – 6:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the extra pass 🤌
@Paolo Banchero + @Franz Wagner + @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/0yCEEAPZUP – 6:55 PM
the extra pass 🤌
@Paolo Banchero + @Franz Wagner + @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/0yCEEAPZUP – 6:55 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Toronto’s Pascal Siakam picks up his fourth foul of the night midway through the second quarter. – 6:55 PM
Toronto’s Pascal Siakam picks up his fourth foul of the night midway through the second quarter. – 6:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Siakam picks up his fourth foul with 7:14 left 2Q. Magic lead 29-27. – 6:53 PM
Siakam picks up his fourth foul with 7:14 left 2Q. Magic lead 29-27. – 6:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Now, Jamahl Mosley is challenging the offensive foul (charge) called on Admiral Schofield.
Interesting decision by both coaches to use their challenges on back-to-back plays early in the 2Q. – 6:45 PM
Now, Jamahl Mosley is challenging the offensive foul (charge) called on Admiral Schofield.
Interesting decision by both coaches to use their challenges on back-to-back plays early in the 2Q. – 6:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nick Nurse’s challenge on that Pascal Siakam offensive foul was unsuccessful.
Siakam has 3 fouls early in the 2Q and it staying in the game. – 6:44 PM
Nick Nurse’s challenge on that Pascal Siakam offensive foul was unsuccessful.
Siakam has 3 fouls early in the 2Q and it staying in the game. – 6:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Raptors 19, Magic 18.
Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.
Neither team shooting well from the field — Orlando (33.%); Toronto (36.8%).
Magic with 5 turnovers in the opening quarter. – 6:37 PM
End of 1Q: Raptors 19, Magic 18.
Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.
Neither team shooting well from the field — Orlando (33.%); Toronto (36.8%).
Magic with 5 turnovers in the opening quarter. – 6:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Can’t argue with the Raptors defensive effort in 1Q tonight. Lead Magic 19-18 and have held Orlando to 36.8 per cent shooting. Raptors are shooting 33.3 per cent, however. – 6:36 PM
Can’t argue with the Raptors defensive effort in 1Q tonight. Lead Magic 19-18 and have held Orlando to 36.8 per cent shooting. Raptors are shooting 33.3 per cent, however. – 6:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors only give up 18, which is very good
Raptors score 19, which is less than very good
But they’re ahead after a quarter, not something we can usually say – 6:36 PM
Raptors only give up 18, which is very good
Raptors score 19, which is less than very good
But they’re ahead after a quarter, not something we can usually say – 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero in the first quarter:
8 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/hggxzvXMnp – 6:35 PM
Paolo Banchero in the first quarter:
8 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
@SASsoftware x @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/hggxzvXMnp – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Toronto 19, Orlando 18
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ARrxGnqdAd – 6:35 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Toronto 19, Orlando 18
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ARrxGnqdAd – 6:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
frustrating turnover by dalano there… after that birch seemed to communicate he would take ball and directed boucher to banchero but boucher seemed to miss it and they both end up guarding ball leaving room for the lob to banchero. boucher then frustrated with birch. – 6:34 PM
frustrating turnover by dalano there… after that birch seemed to communicate he would take ball and directed boucher to banchero but boucher seemed to miss it and they both end up guarding ball leaving room for the lob to banchero. boucher then frustrated with birch. – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
good looks rook
@Paolo Banchero + @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/UZkX4KOiJ0 – 6:30 PM
good looks rook
@Paolo Banchero + @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/UZkX4KOiJ0 – 6:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Less than 2 minutes into the game and Bol Bol has already had one of those mesmerizing two-way sequences: a weakside block on one end -> going coast to coast for a layup in transition. – 6:13 PM
Less than 2 minutes into the game and Bol Bol has already had one of those mesmerizing two-way sequences: a weakside block on one end -> going coast to coast for a layup in transition. – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Anunoby out Gary Trent Jr. returns to starting line up vs. Magic, joining VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Koloko. – 6:05 PM
With Anunoby out Gary Trent Jr. returns to starting line up vs. Magic, joining VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam and Koloko. – 6:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Well, on top of everything, Pascal Siakam is going to have to take on one of the biggest defensive assignments tonight. – 6:04 PM
Well, on top of everything, Pascal Siakam is going to have to take on one of the biggest defensive assignments tonight. – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Vincent still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier —Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Vincent still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Pelicans defense looks so much like those buzzsaw Raptors teams – 5:08 PM
The Pelicans defense looks so much like those buzzsaw Raptors teams – 5:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. starts in place of the injured Anunoby. Raptors go with VanVleet, GTJ, Barnes, Siakam, Koloko vs Orlando. – 5:05 PM
Gary Trent Jr. starts in place of the injured Anunoby. Raptors go with VanVleet, GTJ, Barnes, Siakam, Koloko vs Orlando. – 5:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup in the place of Anunoby. Koloko remains in the starting unit. – 5:04 PM
Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup in the place of Anunoby. Koloko remains in the starting unit. – 5:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors say no O.G. tonight with hip soreness; he joins the usual (Achiuwa, Porter, Hernangomez, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper) on the out list in Orlando – 4:39 PM
Raptors say no O.G. tonight with hip soreness; he joins the usual (Achiuwa, Porter, Hernangomez, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper) on the out list in Orlando – 4:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic going with the same starting 5 vs. Raptors: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 4:29 PM
Magic going with the same starting 5 vs. Raptors: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 4:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
sunday night five leggooo 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/dzcezdW3hM – 4:23 PM
sunday night five leggooo 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/dzcezdW3hM – 4:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby will miss his first game of the season tonight vs. Orlando after making 26 consecutive starts to start the year. He strained his hip in Friday’s loss the Magic. Anunoby missed 13 games with a hip pointer roughly this time last season. – 4:08 PM
O.G. Anunoby will miss his first game of the season tonight vs. Orlando after making 26 consecutive starts to start the year. He strained his hip in Friday’s loss the Magic. Anunoby missed 13 games with a hip pointer roughly this time last season. – 4:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Anunoby out tonight, the only Raptors player to appear in every game this season is… you guessed it… rookie 2nd-rounder Christian Koloko.
If you saw that coming: pic.twitter.com/IjuSlc2FVK – 4:00 PM
With Anunoby out tonight, the only Raptors player to appear in every game this season is… you guessed it… rookie 2nd-rounder Christian Koloko.
If you saw that coming: pic.twitter.com/IjuSlc2FVK – 4:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby will miss Sunday’s game in Orlando with hip soreness. It’s the first game he’s missed this season. – 3:57 PM
O.G. Anunoby will miss Sunday’s game in Orlando with hip soreness. It’s the first game he’s missed this season. – 3:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is out tonight. Will miss his first game of the season – 3:54 PM
O.G. Anunoby is out tonight. Will miss his first game of the season – 3:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby (left hip soreness) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game in Orlando. – 3:53 PM
O.G. Anunoby (left hip soreness) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game in Orlando. – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Gabe Vincent still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Rotation roulette; and what the heck happened at the finish Saturday? – 3:48 PM
Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Gabe Vincent still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Rotation roulette; and what the heck happened at the finish Saturday? – 3:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami’s women’s team has lost Texas transfer Latasha Lattimore for the season to a torn right ACL. The Toronto native was a top reserve for the Canes, and had a 25-point, 10-rebound game earlier this season. It’ll be a big loss on both ends for The U. – 3:40 PM
Miami’s women’s team has lost Texas transfer Latasha Lattimore for the season to a torn right ACL. The Toronto native was a top reserve for the Canes, and had a 25-point, 10-rebound game earlier this season. It’ll be a big loss on both ends for The U. – 3:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like the trade value for OG Anunoby is roughly what DeJounte Murray got.
Like every fanbase is out here clamoring for him without realizing that this ain’t an “expiring and a pick” sort of trade. Everybody wants him and Toronto doesn’t have to trade him. – 3:10 PM
I feel like the trade value for OG Anunoby is roughly what DeJounte Murray got.
Like every fanbase is out here clamoring for him without realizing that this ain’t an “expiring and a pick” sort of trade. Everybody wants him and Toronto doesn’t have to trade him. – 3:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Do you agree with Steph Curry’s all-time starting five? ⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki
🇺🇸 Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/Y27Qr9O4la – 2:25 PM
Do you agree with Steph Curry’s all-time starting five? ⭐️
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan
🇩🇪 Dirk Nowitzki
🇺🇸 Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/Y27Qr9O4la – 2:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Is it me or do the Magic and Raptors play each other every day? – 1:39 PM
Is it me or do the Magic and Raptors play each other every day? – 1:39 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating by the Bulls that was so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep the state.
bit.ly/3W8LxlP – 1:15 PM
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating by the Bulls that was so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep the state.
bit.ly/3W8LxlP – 1:15 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep it.
bit.ly/3W8LxlP – 1:13 PM
You know that old Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Chicago.” The Mavericks had no magic and found out in a beating so bad Mexico said to go ahead and keep it.
bit.ly/3W8LxlP – 1:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League; Dru Smith waived. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Rotation shuffle with Max Strus, Duncan Robinson; reflections on Saturday’s close against Spurs. – 12:38 PM
Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League; Dru Smith waived. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Rotation shuffle with Max Strus, Duncan Robinson; reflections on Saturday’s close against Spurs. – 12:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson gets two-way back from Dru Smith
That timing is hilarious lol – 12:14 PM
Orlando Robinson gets two-way back from Dru Smith
That timing is hilarious lol – 12:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and have waived Dru Smith. – 12:07 PM
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and have waived Dru Smith. – 12:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is waiving Dru Smith from his two-way contract and bringing back Orlando Robinson on a two-way. Robinson is expected to be in Indianapolis for Monday’s game vs. Pacers. – 12:06 PM
Heat is waiving Dru Smith from his two-way contract and bringing back Orlando Robinson on a two-way. Robinson is expected to be in Indianapolis for Monday’s game vs. Pacers. – 12:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are waiving Dru Smith and re-signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson will meet the team in Indiana for Monday night’s game. – 12:05 PM
The Heat are waiving Dru Smith and re-signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson will meet the team in Indiana for Monday night’s game. – 12:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat are waiving Dru Smith and signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way. Robinson will meet the club in Indianapolis. – 12:05 PM
Heat are waiving Dru Smith and signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way. Robinson will meet the club in Indianapolis. – 12:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat waives Dru Smith from two way and signs Orlando Robinson to two way – 12:05 PM
Heat waives Dru Smith from two way and signs Orlando Robinson to two way – 12:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.