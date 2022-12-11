Still no timetable for Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura return

Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers. Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers.
Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable. – 6:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal testing out his injured hamstring before Wizards-Clippers. Beal is out for the 3rd straight game but will be re-evaluated soon. pic.twitter.com/i9XyYXvSWO – 6:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is out tonight for the Wizards.
Also out:
Bradley Beal (hamstring)
Will Barton (foot)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Delon Wright (hamstring) – 5:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are yet another team Clippers are seeing on this Southeast road trip that is shorthanded and not playing their best.
Wizards are 11-15, and Friday night’s loss in Indiana was their 8th in 10 games.
Beal, Barton, Hachimura, Wright, Davis are out, PG Morris questionable. – 2:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Clippers injury report
– Monte Morris (left groin soreness) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) out
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for an 11th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out – 1:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is OUT tonight again as he deals with left foot soreness, the Wizards. say. Monte Morris is also questionable with a left groin issue.
That is in addition to B Beal, R Hachimura and D Wright being out. – 1:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards list Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) as available tonight vs. Pacers, but Will Barton (left foot soreness) is out.
Also out: Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright, Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr., and Devon Dotson. – 4:49 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson and James Johnson are questionable for Friday against the Wizards.
Chris Duarte remains out.
Wizards will be without Bradley Beal. Will Barton and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable. – 7:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards at Pacers injury report
-Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) questionable
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for a 10th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) out – 5:38 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Robbins: Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal’s hamstring strain is a low-grade strain. Unseld is hopeful Beal might be able to return at some point during the Wizards’ West Coast trip that will begin with a game on Dec. 14. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 6, 2022
“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more,” Kuzma told The Athletic. Now, Beal (22.9), Porziņģis (21.8) and Kuzma (20.6) are all averaging 20 points per game or more, making the Wizards one of two teams in the league with three players scoring 20 a night. “Being in this situation helped out a lot. Here, I’m not playing behind LeBron and AD. Those guys are my position, my type of player, who I am, my style,” Kuzma said. “So coming here, I don’t have that anymore. It’s been great because me, Brad and KP don’t get in each other’s way. We all just flow out there. It’s been a pretty good jell for the first 20 games. We’re all averaging 20 a game without having any friction out there.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
Shams Charania: Wizards star Bradley Beal is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a hamstring strain on Sunday vs. Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 5, 2022
Dustin Dopirak: Unseld says Rui Hachimura is doing some non-contact work but hasn’t progressed to 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 work. -via Twitter / December 11, 2022
What does it mean to represent Japan with Rui Hachimura as the only two Japanese NBA players? Yuta Watanabe: I think it’s really important for us to represent our country. When I was growing up, and I said I wanted to be an NBA player, people were like, “Only one Japanese guy made it to the league, so it’s almost impossible. You can’t do that.” I wanted to change those people’s perceptions. I wanted to change how they thought about themselves and the Japanese. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Ava Wallace: Rui Hachimura received an MRI exam yesterday that revealed a bone bruise, the Wizards announce. He is out for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn and “his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution,” per a team statement. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 29, 2022
