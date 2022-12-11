Suns 66, Pelicans 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (16-10) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Phoenix Suns 66, New Orleans Pelicans 65 (Q3 09:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion and Ayton going at it.
Williamson has 21. Ayton 20. #Suns up one. – 4:56 PM
Zion and Ayton going at it.
Williamson has 21. Ayton 20. #Suns up one. – 4:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Suns are a top 5 offe dive rebounding team. Pelicans did a really good job Friday limiting 2nd chance points. Struggling right now and it’s preventing them from taking the lead – 4:56 PM
Suns are a top 5 offe dive rebounding team. Pelicans did a really good job Friday limiting 2nd chance points. Struggling right now and it’s preventing them from taking the lead – 4:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels has had a couple gorgeous moves with his back to the defender today, just missing on a left-side layup earlier and taking the ball at Chris Paul early 3Q for a post-up hoop – 4:55 PM
Dyson Daniels has had a couple gorgeous moves with his back to the defender today, just missing on a left-side layup earlier and taking the ball at Chris Paul early 3Q for a post-up hoop – 4:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Frozen rope! ” – @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/EJ5gvtokuT – 4:55 PM
“Frozen rope! ” – @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/EJ5gvtokuT – 4:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Two good looks for the Pelicans to start the 2nd half. Just not making them right now. If they do its a different game – 4:52 PM
Two good looks for the Pelicans to start the 2nd half. Just not making them right now. If they do its a different game – 4:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Deandre Ayton is rocking the @PumaHoops Stewie 1s today 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bduukSR1KT – 4:50 PM
Deandre Ayton is rocking the @PumaHoops Stewie 1s today 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bduukSR1KT – 4:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Baby No. 3 put on the burners and never looked back! pic.twitter.com/L1jJe8Mn2j – 4:44 PM
Baby No. 3 put on the burners and never looked back! pic.twitter.com/L1jJe8Mn2j – 4:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion missed the step-through floater (!!!) but tips in his own miss right before the first half buzzer. Pelicans trail Suns 58-57 at halftime.
Williamson has 15 points and 4 rebounds, but CJ McCollum’s best first 24 minutes in a long time really stands out (14 points, 2 3s). – 4:38 PM
Zion missed the step-through floater (!!!) but tips in his own miss right before the first half buzzer. Pelicans trail Suns 58-57 at halftime.
Williamson has 15 points and 4 rebounds, but CJ McCollum’s best first 24 minutes in a long time really stands out (14 points, 2 3s). – 4:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels didn’t play very well but are only down 1 at half. They turned it over 10 times and allowed the Suns to grab 10 offensive rebounds. – 4:38 PM
Pels didn’t play very well but are only down 1 at half. They turned it over 10 times and allowed the Suns to grab 10 offensive rebounds. – 4:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
Williamson 15 pts, 4 rebs
McCollum 14 pts
Marshall 7 pts
Pels trail despite shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Suns are beating them in the paint (36-24) and on the offensive boards (10-3). That needs to change. – 4:38 PM
End of the 1st half: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
Williamson 15 pts, 4 rebs
McCollum 14 pts
Marshall 7 pts
Pels trail despite shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Suns are beating them in the paint (36-24) and on the offensive boards (10-3). That needs to change. – 4:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Close game at the half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/4xxcCy83jQ – 4:38 PM
Close game at the half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/4xxcCy83jQ – 4:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns with 10 offensive rebounds, have forced 10 Pelicans turnovers and lead points in the paint 36-24. Still just up 1.
Pretty great half from both teams. – 4:37 PM
Suns with 10 offensive rebounds, have forced 10 Pelicans turnovers and lead points in the paint 36-24. Still just up 1.
Pretty great half from both teams. – 4:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
– Zion: 15p, 4r, 5/7 FG, 4/4 FT, 1/1 3P
– CJ: 14p, 6/12 FG, 3r, 2a
– Naji: 7p, 3r, 2a, 2/3 FG, 3/3 FT
Pels: 52.6 FG%, 6/15 3P, 11/13 FT
Suns: 45.3 FG%, 5/16 3P, 5/6 FT
Fouls:
3 – JV, Jose, CP
2 – Dyson, Larry, Ayton – 4:37 PM
HALF: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
– Zion: 15p, 4r, 5/7 FG, 4/4 FT, 1/1 3P
– CJ: 14p, 6/12 FG, 3r, 2a
– Naji: 7p, 3r, 2a, 2/3 FG, 3/3 FT
Pels: 52.6 FG%, 6/15 3P, 11/13 FT
Suns: 45.3 FG%, 5/16 3P, 5/6 FT
Fouls:
3 – JV, Jose, CP
2 – Dyson, Larry, Ayton – 4:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, NOP 57
Bridges: 19 Pts, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 FG
Saric: 5 Pts
Williamson: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG – 4:37 PM
Halftime: PHX 58, NOP 57
Bridges: 19 Pts, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 FG
Saric: 5 Pts
Williamson: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG – 4:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They’re reviewing the Zion tip in at the buzzer. #Suns #Pelicans – 4:36 PM
They’re reviewing the Zion tip in at the buzzer. #Suns #Pelicans – 4:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig is a braver man than I taking a charge from Zion Williamson – 4:35 PM
Torrey Craig is a braver man than I taking a charge from Zion Williamson – 4:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This went in.
@Cameron Payne with the bucket and the foul. pic.twitter.com/Bh6FSLv8PW – 4:32 PM
This went in.
@Cameron Payne with the bucket and the foul. pic.twitter.com/Bh6FSLv8PW – 4:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard are two of my favorite non-Pelicans.”
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Yqxq7T8FlV – 4:31 PM
“Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard are two of my favorite non-Pelicans.”
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Yqxq7T8FlV – 4:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy making those deep threes is so important to the Pelicans offense. That’ll really open things up in the 2nd half – 4:29 PM
Trey Murphy making those deep threes is so important to the Pelicans offense. That’ll really open things up in the 2nd half – 4:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Paul tried to get Trey to bite. Didn’t work. Paul ends up with a miss. Good defense by the Pelicans youngsters – 4:28 PM
Chris Paul tried to get Trey to bite. Didn’t work. Paul ends up with a miss. Good defense by the Pelicans youngsters – 4:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dyson Daniels just successfully countered Chris Paul’s rip through. Only a few guys have ever been able to pull it off. – 4:27 PM
Dyson Daniels just successfully countered Chris Paul’s rip through. Only a few guys have ever been able to pull it off. – 4:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Paul tried a sweep-through to draw a foul.
Dyson Daniels ending up getting a steal and fouled by CP3 in the process.
Beautiful. – 4:27 PM
Chris Paul tried a sweep-through to draw a foul.
Dyson Daniels ending up getting a steal and fouled by CP3 in the process.
Beautiful. – 4:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Paul tried a sweep-through to draw a foul.
Dyson Daniels ending up getting a steal and fouled by CP3 in the process. – 4:26 PM
Chris Paul tried a sweep-through to draw a foul.
Dyson Daniels ending up getting a steal and fouled by CP3 in the process. – 4:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels denying Chris Paul’s attempt at a sweep-through move from 28 feet, then drawing Paul’s third foul was poetic – 4:26 PM
Dyson Daniels denying Chris Paul’s attempt at a sweep-through move from 28 feet, then drawing Paul’s third foul was poetic – 4:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Been a while since the Suns deployed a defensive coverage this aggressive. They typically avoid getting too hectic but tons of attention toward Zion. Payne a few minutes ago swapped onto him for 2 seconds just to take a bump off the ball. – 4:20 PM
Been a while since the Suns deployed a defensive coverage this aggressive. They typically avoid getting too hectic but tons of attention toward Zion. Payne a few minutes ago swapped onto him for 2 seconds just to take a bump off the ball. – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There’s the Paul fadeaway that’s been basically nonexistent all season. #Suns up four – 4:17 PM
There’s the Paul fadeaway that’s been basically nonexistent all season. #Suns up four – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges had scored a combined 28 points on 10-of-35 shooting over the last 3 games. Good to see him back to form today, up to 15 points in the 2Q on 6-of-10 shooting – 4:17 PM
Mikal Bridges had scored a combined 28 points on 10-of-35 shooting over the last 3 games. Good to see him back to form today, up to 15 points in the 2Q on 6-of-10 shooting – 4:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns’ best players are playing well and lemme tell ya something it makes a difference – 4:16 PM
The Suns’ best players are playing well and lemme tell ya something it makes a difference – 4:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado picks up 3rd foul while setting a screen for three-point shot by Graham, has to sub out early 2Q. In football terms, it was a “rub” not a “pick” but that’s going to deprive of us of extended time between Jose and “that person” – 4:16 PM
Jose Alvarado picks up 3rd foul while setting a screen for three-point shot by Graham, has to sub out early 2Q. In football terms, it was a “rub” not a “pick” but that’s going to deprive of us of extended time between Jose and “that person” – 4:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado with 3 quick fouls and he takes a seat after just six minutes on the court. He’s gotta control his aggression in a game like this. – 4:15 PM
Jose Alvarado with 3 quick fouls and he takes a seat after just six minutes on the court. He’s gotta control his aggression in a game like this. – 4:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion 3️⃣ gives the #Pelicans the lead! pic.twitter.com/x6sr3rdaF7 – 4:14 PM
Zion 3️⃣ gives the #Pelicans the lead! pic.twitter.com/x6sr3rdaF7 – 4:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pelicans on a 10-2 run to start the 2Q. Their bench guys making an impact once again. Also, Zion is so damn good – 4:13 PM
Pelicans on a 10-2 run to start the 2Q. Their bench guys making an impact once again. Also, Zion is so damn good – 4:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I don’t think the MVP chants for Zion are going to stop anytime soon – 4:13 PM
I don’t think the MVP chants for Zion are going to stop anytime soon – 4:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans just missing shots but the offense looks good. Clean up some things defensively and New Orleans can control this game. – 4:11 PM
Pelicans just missing shots but the offense looks good. Clean up some things defensively and New Orleans can control this game. – 4:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
One quarter down. Still a lot of time left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/6IWxYG7SVu – 4:06 PM
One quarter down. Still a lot of time left
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/6IWxYG7SVu – 4:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Suns 36, Pelicans 29
Williamson 8 pts
Marshall 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts
Really good start for the Suns even with CP going scoreless. Pels need to tighten some things up on defense. – 4:06 PM
End of the 1st: Suns 36, Pelicans 29
Williamson 8 pts
Marshall 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts
Really good start for the Suns even with CP going scoreless. Pels need to tighten some things up on defense. – 4:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, NOP 29
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
Saric: 5 Pts
Williamson: 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-3 FG – 4:06 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 36, NOP 29
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
Saric: 5 Pts
Williamson: 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-3 FG – 4:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Man that’s perfect defense by Ayton on Zion and Zion finished over it anyway. He’s done well with the assignment so far. – 4:06 PM
Man that’s perfect defense by Ayton on Zion and Zion finished over it anyway. He’s done well with the assignment so far. – 4:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pop it Jock it and block it
@Jock Landale with the stuff pic.twitter.com/Jw04ADsIfM – 4:06 PM
Pop it Jock it and block it
@Jock Landale with the stuff pic.twitter.com/Jw04ADsIfM – 4:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pelicans are very good and have great depth, but you can see sometimes when they miss Brandon Ingram.
Offense can be really hard for them to find when Zion Williamson sits, especially when CJ McCollum is content to take contested midrangers. – 4:03 PM
The Pelicans are very good and have great depth, but you can see sometimes when they miss Brandon Ingram.
Offense can be really hard for them to find when Zion Williamson sits, especially when CJ McCollum is content to take contested midrangers. – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns winning the points in the paint battle 18-12 early on after losing it 72-38 in Friday’s matchup. Much more concerted effort on both ends there – 4:00 PM
Suns winning the points in the paint battle 18-12 early on after losing it 72-38 in Friday’s matchup. Much more concerted effort on both ends there – 4:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ON YA HEAD!
Larry dunk erupts the SKC crowd!!
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/D31gKIcNaK – 3:58 PM
ON YA HEAD!
Larry dunk erupts the SKC crowd!!
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/D31gKIcNaK – 3:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Naji Marshall has been very good and so needed for the Pelicans this season – 3:57 PM
Naji Marshall has been very good and so needed for the Pelicans this season – 3:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mikal Bridges already has 12 points in the 1st quarter. Suns are gonna need a big game from him with Booker out. – 3:57 PM
Mikal Bridges already has 12 points in the 1st quarter. Suns are gonna need a big game from him with Booker out. – 3:57 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Nance with a poster dunk off BEAUTIFUL ball movement from the Pelicans – 3:56 PM
Nance with a poster dunk off BEAUTIFUL ball movement from the Pelicans – 3:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Best CP3 shift of the season so far IMO. Dominated the pace of the game and kept the offense humming through the DA actions. – 3:56 PM
Best CP3 shift of the season so far IMO. Dominated the pace of the game and kept the offense humming through the DA actions. – 3:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JOCK WITH THE MOVES!
Between DA, Saric and Landale, great start for the Suns bigs today – 3:55 PM
JOCK WITH THE MOVES!
Between DA, Saric and Landale, great start for the Suns bigs today – 3:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion from mid range! With Ayton on him hanging back to defend the rim this is an opportunity to break that out more – 3:53 PM
Zion from mid range! With Ayton on him hanging back to defend the rim this is an opportunity to break that out more – 3:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
If that turn-around short jumper becomes a thing for Zion Williamson, game over, NBA. – 3:52 PM
If that turn-around short jumper becomes a thing for Zion Williamson, game over, NBA. – 3:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric’s patience with the pump-fakes right under the basket will never stop being amusing to me – 3:50 PM
Dario Saric’s patience with the pump-fakes right under the basket will never stop being amusing to me – 3:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Between Zion, CJ, and Dyson Daniels the Pelicans have so much court vision in the floor. – 3:47 PM
Between Zion, CJ, and Dyson Daniels the Pelicans have so much court vision in the floor. – 3:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Zion really sees the floor well. He does a nice job picking out shooters and cutters. – 3:46 PM
Zion really sees the floor well. He does a nice job picking out shooters and cutters. – 3:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good start for running things through DA. CP3 is gonna need to start looking for his shot tho. – 3:46 PM
Good start for running things through DA. CP3 is gonna need to start looking for his shot tho. – 3:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Lol you can see how much Trey Murphy wants to be in the Dunk Contest – 3:46 PM
Lol you can see how much Trey Murphy wants to be in the Dunk Contest – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You figured if Dario Saric was starting that DA would draw the Zion assignment – 3:46 PM
You figured if Dario Saric was starting that DA would draw the Zion assignment – 3:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ah, that’s why Jose Alvarado got into CP3 at the end of last game.
Ballys Sports New Orleans just showed this during the pregame show:
https://t.co/8jSdVPKsyD pic.twitter.com/3epu39cBdx – 3:46 PM
ah, that’s why Jose Alvarado got into CP3 at the end of last game.
Ballys Sports New Orleans just showed this during the pregame show:
https://t.co/8jSdVPKsyD pic.twitter.com/3epu39cBdx – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton guarding Zion.
Thoughts? Just forced turnover. #Suns #Pelicans – 3:44 PM
Ayton guarding Zion.
Thoughts? Just forced turnover. #Suns #Pelicans – 3:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Phoenix starting with Deandre Ayton on Zion Williamson and Dario Saric on Jonas Valanciunas. – 3:42 PM
Phoenix starting with Deandre Ayton on Zion Williamson and Dario Saric on Jonas Valanciunas. – 3:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Suns let Zion Williamson catch a pass right underneath the rim on the Pelicans first possession.
Nice adjustment. – 3:42 PM
The Suns let Zion Williamson catch a pass right underneath the rim on the Pelicans first possession.
Nice adjustment. – 3:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ah, that’s why Jose Alvarado got into CP3 at the end of last game.
Ballys Sports New Orleans just showed this during the pregame show: pic.twitter.com/l8vEx57Why – 3:36 PM
ah, that’s why Jose Alvarado got into CP3 at the end of last game.
Ballys Sports New Orleans just showed this during the pregame show: pic.twitter.com/l8vEx57Why – 3:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Moment of silence for former New Orleans Hornets head coach Paul Silas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/42WP0ppUEm – 3:34 PM
Moment of silence for former New Orleans Hornets head coach Paul Silas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/42WP0ppUEm – 3:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the building: @KimMulkey and @KramerR3! 🐯
@LSUwbkb | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/lnEifh81SO – 3:28 PM
In the building: @KimMulkey and @KramerR3! 🐯
@LSUwbkb | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/lnEifh81SO – 3:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:07 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Pelicans in 2 minutes! Join us:
https://t.co/9NE1G2GYDS pic.twitter.com/S1WFtHOuhf – 2:58 PM
We’re going live for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Pelicans in 2 minutes! Join us:
https://t.co/9NE1G2GYDS pic.twitter.com/S1WFtHOuhf – 2:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Same lineup for Round 2 with the Suns
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/TIRqtxld7M – 2:55 PM
Same lineup for Round 2 with the Suns
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/TIRqtxld7M – 2:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:48 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ statement on the passing of Paul Silas pic.twitter.com/MMAhvAJrc2 – 2:21 PM
Suns’ statement on the passing of Paul Silas pic.twitter.com/MMAhvAJrc2 – 2:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Soon…
🕝: 2:30pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/fHWwVLlzbO – 2:10 PM
Soon…
🕝: 2:30pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/fHWwVLlzbO – 2:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns statement on the passing of Paul Silas, who played and coached for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/oIUqBUESOA – 2:09 PM
#Suns statement on the passing of Paul Silas, who played and coached for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/oIUqBUESOA – 2:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric will start in place of Devin Booker as Monty Williams talked after Friday’s game about using size to defend Zion Williamson. #Suns – 2:06 PM
Dario Saric will start in place of Devin Booker as Monty Williams talked after Friday’s game about using size to defend Zion Williamson. #Suns – 2:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Monty Williams says team will start Dario Saric today.
Suns going with a bigger group against the Pels starting five. – 2:04 PM
Monty Williams says team will start Dario Saric today.
Suns going with a bigger group against the Pels starting five. – 2:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Suns will start Dario Saric in Devin Booker’s place, Monty Williams says. Phoenix going big. – 2:04 PM
Suns will start Dario Saric in Devin Booker’s place, Monty Williams says. Phoenix going big. – 2:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On the player availability front, Willie Green said he is “extremely hopeful” that Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will return on upcoming three-game road trip. For Suns today, they’ll need to replace Devin Booker in starting lineup. He’s played in all 26 Phx games prior to this – 1:59 PM
On the player availability front, Willie Green said he is “extremely hopeful” that Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will return on upcoming three-game road trip. For Suns today, they’ll need to replace Devin Booker in starting lineup. He’s played in all 26 Phx games prior to this – 1:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on the chances of Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones returning for the road trip: “Extremely hopeful. We’ll see what happens.” – 1:51 PM
Willie Green on the chances of Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones returning for the road trip: “Extremely hopeful. We’ll see what happens.” – 1:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he’s extremely hopeful team will get Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones back on the upcoming road trip. – 1:50 PM
Willie Green says he’s extremely hopeful team will get Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones back on the upcoming road trip. – 1:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green is “extremely hopeful” about Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones returning to action on the Pelicans upcoming road trip. – 1:50 PM
Willie Green is “extremely hopeful” about Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones returning to action on the Pelicans upcoming road trip. – 1:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:45 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devin Booker is officially out for today’s game vs the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/JVgIIQlnw8 – 1:43 PM
Devin Booker is officially out for today’s game vs the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/JVgIIQlnw8 – 1:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devin Booker out today with hamstring soreness. Pelicans going for seven straight. – 1:43 PM
Devin Booker out today with hamstring soreness. Pelicans going for seven straight. – 1:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Officially, Devin Booker downgraded to OUT for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/u012tZMTZL – 1:41 PM
Officially, Devin Booker downgraded to OUT for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/u012tZMTZL – 1:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Jose Alvarado. #Suns #Pelicans rematch today after Friday’s game New Orleans won that ended in drama with Alvarado and Chris Paul getting into it. pic.twitter.com/zkLCldKTiN – 1:38 PM
There he is.
Jose Alvarado. #Suns #Pelicans rematch today after Friday’s game New Orleans won that ended in drama with Alvarado and Chris Paul getting into it. pic.twitter.com/zkLCldKTiN – 1:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Win club seats for our holiday party at the SKC while we take on the Spurs! 📲 play on the app now!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Scm6JKwDXw – 1:32 PM
Win club seats for our holiday party at the SKC while we take on the Spurs! 📲 play on the app now!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Scm6JKwDXw – 1:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pregame vibe check:
Jose Alvarado is BLARING New Edition’s Can You Stand The Rain courtside. Has one of the team branded travel speakers they use at road shootarounds.
He’s just dribbling around and singing before starting his warmup. – 1:32 PM
Pregame vibe check:
Jose Alvarado is BLARING New Edition’s Can You Stand The Rain courtside. Has one of the team branded travel speakers they use at road shootarounds.
He’s just dribbling around and singing before starting his warmup. – 1:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
2 hours away – get locked in! 🗣
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/yce037UKaR – 1:30 PM
2 hours away – get locked in! 🗣
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/yce037UKaR – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) out Sunday’s game at #Pelicans https://t.co/Kt3S2AsGZ2 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/agEfScjkht – 1:27 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) out Sunday’s game at #Pelicans https://t.co/Kt3S2AsGZ2 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/agEfScjkht – 1:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our guy @Larry Nance Jr is supporting ReNew Dolores T Aaron Academy with his jersey auction today!
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWkGuL
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UXwQhO6vau – 1:00 PM
Our guy @Larry Nance Jr is supporting ReNew Dolores T Aaron Academy with his jersey auction today!
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWkGuL
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/UXwQhO6vau – 1:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
rain drop 🌧🌧🌧
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Q42IqjuJkN – 1:00 PM
rain drop 🌧🌧🌧
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Q42IqjuJkN – 1:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/46kbUkZuzz – 1:00 PM
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/46kbUkZuzz – 1:00 PM
Damion Lee @Dami0nLee
Last thing ima say on the KP/ Louisville situation.
We gotta stop the comparison of who did what, and time periods. Let him and his coaching staff learn and grow into his own!
Everyone’s journey is different and it takes TIME to be GREAT!! – 12:54 PM
Last thing ima say on the KP/ Louisville situation.
We gotta stop the comparison of who did what, and time periods. Let him and his coaching staff learn and grow into his own!
Everyone’s journey is different and it takes TIME to be GREAT!! – 12:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The lowest price for a ticket to the Pelicans game today is $33. You’re look at $150+ for the lower bowl. Incredible – 12:44 PM
The lowest price for a ticket to the Pelicans game today is $33. You’re look at $150+ for the lower bowl. Incredible – 12:44 PM
Damion Lee @Dami0nLee
Aye @Donovan Mitchell ! What they don’t understand is KP is a first year head coach! Learning his players, implementing a new system. Have some patience y’all!
It’s gonna get greater later! @LouisvilleMBB 🫡🤞🏽🙏🏽 – 12:32 PM
Aye @Donovan Mitchell ! What they don’t understand is KP is a first year head coach! Learning his players, implementing a new system. Have some patience y’all!
It’s gonna get greater later! @LouisvilleMBB 🫡🤞🏽🙏🏽 – 12:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There was only two problems with it. The roof and the AC. The thing with the roof was when it rained, it leaked a little bit. So we’d throw trash cans out here and made it part of our drills.”
And the AC?
“There was none.”
Devin Booker at jersey retirement ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0kv0smbACf – 12:30 PM
“There was only two problems with it. The roof and the AC. The thing with the roof was when it rained, it leaked a little bit. So we’d throw trash cans out here and made it part of our drills.”
And the AC?
“There was none.”
Devin Booker at jersey retirement ceremony. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0kv0smbACf – 12:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s dunk revealed what we already knew: Pelicans-Suns is the NBA’s newest rivalry
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3988070/2022/1… – 12:24 PM
Zion Williamson’s dunk revealed what we already knew: Pelicans-Suns is the NBA’s newest rivalry
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3988070/2022/1… – 12:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It feels good to be back. And I brought some special guests.”
Devin Booker’s opening remarks as he was introduced at his high school jersey retirement ceremony in Moss Point, Miss.
#Suns made 90-minute trip from New Orleans to Moss Point for the event in the high school gym. pic.twitter.com/501vdvSBf6 – 12:00 PM
“It feels good to be back. And I brought some special guests.”
Devin Booker’s opening remarks as he was introduced at his high school jersey retirement ceremony in Moss Point, Miss.
#Suns made 90-minute trip from New Orleans to Moss Point for the event in the high school gym. pic.twitter.com/501vdvSBf6 – 12:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Round 2 between the Pelicans and Suns is mere hours away. Monty will try and slow down Zion. Willie wants to curb Phoenix’s 3-point shooting. Whichever team better executes the game plan will likely walk away the winner. https://t.co/lX668LZgnq pic.twitter.com/ewrnHgg9PH – 11:30 AM
Round 2 between the Pelicans and Suns is mere hours away. Monty will try and slow down Zion. Willie wants to curb Phoenix’s 3-point shooting. Whichever team better executes the game plan will likely walk away the winner. https://t.co/lX668LZgnq pic.twitter.com/ewrnHgg9PH – 11:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
Q: You got time to stop whenever you come back home, where’s your No. 1 spot to go eat whenever you get back to Moss Point.”
A: Grandma’s house. My grandma is right there. What I ate every day when I was here.”
Devin Booker back in Moss Point, Miss. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GigwrxXjvX – 11:30 AM
From yesterday:
Q: You got time to stop whenever you come back home, where’s your No. 1 spot to go eat whenever you get back to Moss Point.”
A: Grandma’s house. My grandma is right there. What I ate every day when I was here.”
Devin Booker back in Moss Point, Miss. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GigwrxXjvX – 11:30 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pulling up for Round 2 at the SKC 😤
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/g37LQPj8wJ – 11:06 AM
Pulling up for Round 2 at the SKC 😤
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/g37LQPj8wJ – 11:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored 34 and 32 points, respectively.
They’ve each scored at least 30 points in the same game 14 times, tying Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Last night, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored 34 and 32 points, respectively.
They’ve each scored at least 30 points in the same game 14 times, tying Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
“Me and my pops would like to renew the floor and renew the locker rooms.”
Devin Booker giving back in return to Moss Point, Miss for jersey ceremony, but who wins between high school Devin and his dad?
“They didn’t have no film of him in high school.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/jTmHRU6Mx1 – 11:00 AM
From yesterday:
“Me and my pops would like to renew the floor and renew the locker rooms.”
Devin Booker giving back in return to Moss Point, Miss for jersey ceremony, but who wins between high school Devin and his dad?
“They didn’t have no film of him in high school.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/jTmHRU6Mx1 – 11:00 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Family Funday at the @SmoothieKingCtr!
We are giving these to fans attending today’s game until the end of the first quarter!
Courtesy of @OchsnerHealth 👏
(Encourage fans not to open until you get home, so you don’t lose any pieces 😄) pic.twitter.com/BIO0Z06yXe – 11:00 AM
Family Funday at the @SmoothieKingCtr!
We are giving these to fans attending today’s game until the end of the first quarter!
Courtesy of @OchsnerHealth 👏
(Encourage fans not to open until you get home, so you don’t lose any pieces 😄) pic.twitter.com/BIO0Z06yXe – 11:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker is still listed as questionable on latest #NBA injury report for today’s game in New Orleans.
Experienced left hamstring tightness in Friday’s loss to #Pelicans. – 10:57 AM
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker is still listed as questionable on latest #NBA injury report for today’s game in New Orleans.
Experienced left hamstring tightness in Friday’s loss to #Pelicans. – 10:57 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Y’all brought the energy Friday night 🔥
Let’s take it another level at 2:30 pm 🗣
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/65yYf3t01L – 10:44 AM
Y’all brought the energy Friday night 🔥
Let’s take it another level at 2:30 pm 🗣
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/65yYf3t01L – 10:44 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Here’s the keys to this afternoon’s rematch with the Suns from @Jim Eichenhofer
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/7gSwNi1Cai – 10:26 AM
Here’s the keys to this afternoon’s rematch with the Suns from @Jim Eichenhofer
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/7gSwNi1Cai – 10:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Interim governor Sam Garvin says Robert Sarver looking for buyer who ‘wants to keep’ Phoenix #Suns in Arizona https://t.co/2NPLEYUrU5 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5O9Kr6WCJ – 10:20 AM
Interim governor Sam Garvin says Robert Sarver looking for buyer who ‘wants to keep’ Phoenix #Suns in Arizona https://t.co/2NPLEYUrU5 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/X5O9Kr6WCJ – 10:20 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yesterday might have been the most listened to day in Locked On Pelicans history.
The passion of this fanbase is incredible – 10:16 AM
Yesterday might have been the most listened to day in Locked On Pelicans history.
The passion of this fanbase is incredible – 10:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From yesterday:
“Everybody speaks my language here.”
Devin Booker on return to Moss Point, Miss. for jersey retirement ceremony in between two #Suns-#Pelicans games in New Orleans.
“Since my rookie year, we were trying to find a time where it made sense for us to come back.” pic.twitter.com/BtQKHfhEz4 – 10:00 AM
From yesterday:
“Everybody speaks my language here.”
Devin Booker on return to Moss Point, Miss. for jersey retirement ceremony in between two #Suns-#Pelicans games in New Orleans.
“Since my rookie year, we were trying to find a time where it made sense for us to come back.” pic.twitter.com/BtQKHfhEz4 – 10:00 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Some afternoon basketball.
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🕜 1:30 PM | Pregame starting at 1
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/mOL7fZQDL5 – 9:40 AM
Some afternoon basketball.
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🕜 1:30 PM | Pregame starting at 1
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/mOL7fZQDL5 – 9:40 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You’re probably already ready to head to @SmoothieKingCtr, but tip-off is six hours away. Sunday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans-Suns at 2:30; Behind the Numbers preview; injury report; Friday wrap/locker room photos): https://t.co/i7zMGIT9Ei pic.twitter.com/2mSjQGmPp7 – 9:31 AM
You’re probably already ready to head to @SmoothieKingCtr, but tip-off is six hours away. Sunday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans-Suns at 2:30; Behind the Numbers preview; injury report; Friday wrap/locker room photos): https://t.co/i7zMGIT9Ei pic.twitter.com/2mSjQGmPp7 – 9:31 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.