Suns vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,688,934 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TH0QdX1V5q – 3:44 AM
@DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ win over the Celtics tonight was their first victory this season without Andrew Wiggins
They were 0-4 without Wiggins before, with losses to the Pelicans (twice), Pacers and Jazz – 2:19 AM