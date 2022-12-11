Suns vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 11, 2022- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,688,934 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“I love you guys.”
Devin Booker’s final words at his high school jersey retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at Moss Point (Miss.) High. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TH0QdX1V5q3:44 AM

Dalton Johnson
@DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ win over the Celtics tonight was their first victory this season without Andrew Wiggins
They were 0-4 without Wiggins before, with losses to the Pelicans (twice), Pacers and Jazz – 2:19 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home