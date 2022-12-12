Actor Michael Douglas: "I told Victor Wembanyama 'you should go to Florida'"

LNB: Victor Wembanyama already has a big fan and his name is Michael Douglas… “He is impressive. He moves beautifully, and has a very nice family, and his brother is very talented, I wish him the best. I’m a big basketball fan and he would be my number one draft choice. I’m a Miami Heat fan, I don’t think they have a chance, I told Victor, ‘you should go to Florida.’” #BetclicELITE #LNBextra @beinsports_FR @NBAextra @vicw_32
AS Monaco needed overtime to overcome Metropolitans 92 but ultimately captured the victory 95-82 (13-26, 22-19, 22-18, 19-13, 19-6). Victor Wembanyama led the home team in scoring, finishing the game with 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals for 32 PIR. Monaco instantly dominated in the extra period, going on a 14-3 run to begin the overtime, sealing the win for the EuroLeague team. Elie Okobo was the top scorer on Monaco’s roster with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Famous actor and movie director Michael Douglas attended the game. -via BasketNews / December 12, 2022
The 18-year-old star is is projected to go No. 1 overall in next year’s draft — and for good reason. Wembanyama has an eight-foot wingspan that aids his defensive output. He is also an exceptional perimeter shooter. Wembanyama’s skills were on display with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in Sunday’s LNB Betclic Elite game -via ESPN / December 12, 2022
