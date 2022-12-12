Bradley Beal cleared to resume on-court activities

Chris Mannix: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court activities, per Wizards. Beal, who has been battling a right hamstring strain, will miss tonight’s game against Brooklyn.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Dec. 4, has been cleared to return to on-court basketball activities, the team announced. He will not play tonight against the Nets, however. – 2:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court activities, per Wizards. Beal, who has been battling a right hamstring strain, will miss tonight’s game against Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
In the last 10 days McGowens has guarded Kawhi, Harden, Irving, Durant, Beal… Fantastic experience for him, ironically the most out of depth he looked was navigating screens chasing Seth Curry – 6:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Nets injury report
– Will Barton (foot soreness) available
– Monte Morris (groin soreness) questionable
– Anthony Gill (heel soreness) questionable
– Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) out
– Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) out
– Delon Wright (hamstring strain) out – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal remains OUT for tomorrow’s game with his hamstring issue. Will Barton is off the injury report, but Anthony Gill is now questionable, as is Monte Morris. Rui Hachimura also still out. – 5:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards regular starters (Morris/Beal, Avdija/Kuzma/Porzingis) have a +13.1 net rating, one of the best among all 5-man lineups in the NBA season. Their bench has been a different story.
Could Will Barton change that? The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/1766HCRgOI – 12:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal testing out his injured hamstring before Wizards-Clippers. Beal is out for the 3rd straight game but will be re-evaluated soon. pic.twitter.com/i9XyYXvSWO – 6:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is out tonight for the Wizards.
Also out:
Bradley Beal (hamstring)
Will Barton (foot)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Delon Wright (hamstring) – 5:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are yet another team Clippers are seeing on this Southeast road trip that is shorthanded and not playing their best.
Wizards are 11-15, and Friday night’s loss in Indiana was their 8th in 10 games.
Beal, Barton, Hachimura, Wright, Davis are out, PG Morris questionable. – 2:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Clippers injury report
– Monte Morris (left groin soreness) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) out
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for an 11th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out – 1:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is OUT tonight again as he deals with left foot soreness, the Wizards. say. Monte Morris is also questionable with a left groin issue.
That is in addition to B Beal, R Hachimura and D Wright being out. – 1:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards list Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) as available tonight vs. Pacers, but Will Barton (left foot soreness) is out.
Also out: Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright, Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr., and Devon Dotson. – 4:49 PM
Ava Wallace: Will Barton is off the Wizards’ injury report meaning he should be available tmrw v Brooklyn, but Anthony Gill (hand contusion) is questionable and a new addition. Monte Morris (groin) is also questionable. Beal (hamstring), Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) are OUT. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 11, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers. Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 11, 2022
Josh Robbins: Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal’s hamstring strain is a low-grade strain. Unseld is hopeful Beal might be able to return at some point during the Wizards’ West Coast trip that will begin with a game on Dec. 14. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 6, 2022
