Cade Cunningham will miss rest of season

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/0OyUkDOtK7
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It sucks that Cade Cunningham is going to miss the rest of the season. Not for wins and losses. The Pistons were going to be bad if he played or not. But it sucks because this is missed development time. And missed time for Detroit to figure out which kids fit together long-term. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
On Cade Cunningham’s decision to get surgery and what’s ahead for the Pistons.
Sources: theathletic.com/3996024/2022/1… – 6:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm that Cade Cunningham will have season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to a league source. Tough blow for the #Pistons. – 6:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Writing a reaction on Cade Cunningham’s upcoming surgery, but the Pistons’ goals are still all in front of them. They’ll still have a lottery pick (maybe a higher one) and a lot of cap space. But not having him grow alongside the rest of the core this season is very tough, though – 6:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cade Cunningham injury: Pistons guard to undergo season-ending shin surgery, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/cade-… – 6:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery sports.yahoo.com/sources-piston… – 6:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham planning season-ending surgery on his left shin espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:07 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Cade Cunningham: I previously warned that surgery for a tibia issue would be season-ending. The average time lost for stress-related tibia injuries that require surgery is 61 games. – 6:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will have surgery on his left shin, ending his season, sources confirm to @YahooSports. He’d been evaluating options for the past several weeks, and is expected to make a full recovery. ESPN’s Woj first to report – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is getting season-ending surgery on his left shin.
@Adrian Wojnarowski first.
Had mentioned for a while that this was the likely route. – 6:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/0OyUkDOtK7 – 6:03 PM
Cunningham, who’s been sidelined since November 9, consulted with multiple doctors in recent weeks and ultimately decided with the Pistons and his representatives at Excel Sports to undergo a procedure that’s expected to have him fully recovered ahead of training camp in 2023-2024, sources said. Cunningham took a month to see if rest and rehabilitation would allow for the shin to improve but made the decision on Monday to move forward with the season-ending procedure. -via ESPN / December 12, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey just presented a $10,000 donation to Gompers Elementary here on Detroit’s west side. Cunningham is donating $50k to five DPSCD schools to establish “Cade’s Care Closets,” which will provide toiletries, hygiene products and snacks for students pic.twitter.com/P28MuzFDdc -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 30, 2022
James Edwards III: There’s a chance the Pistons are without Hayes, Ivey and Diallo against the Suns tonight, as all are questionable. Cunningham, Bey and Stewart remain OUT. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / November 25, 2022
