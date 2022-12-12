Cavaliers 61, Spurs 75: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-10) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 61, San Antonio Spurs 75 (Q3 06:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cavaliers have allowed the Spurs to collect 16 offensive rebounds so far tonight. The Spurs have 19 second chance points. – 9:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs — the NBA’s best defense — currently has a 126.2 defensive rating through one half against the Spurs. That’s, um, not good. – 9:50 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If you need evidence of the importance of taking a few days off every once in a while, I present to you the Spurs. Got their asses kicked every night for a full month, got three days off to watch film/practice, come back and play 10 straight quarters of legit good basketball. – 9:47 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon Johnson with 14 points and the Spurs lead the Cavs 65-49 at halftime pic.twitter.com/1HrFhgFJX3 – 9:38 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Spurs making ridiculous amount of midrange shots; Cavs not exactly laying down the D – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 16
SA takes the 2Q 36-22
Keldon 14 pts
Richardson 13 pts
The Spurs are attacking CLE in the paint, taking 61% of their shots there and making 61% of those attempts pic.twitter.com/Yqf31aVylh – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Out in front after the first 24!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/TYGn32D2Bo – 9:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
toughhh fade
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/D3hYjyJWOP – 9:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Oof. A rough first half for the #Cavs on both ends of the floor, as they trail the Spurs 65-49. They allowed San Antonio to score 36 pts in the second quarter.
Cavs shot 42.9% from the field and 21.4% from 3. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs with 14 pts, while Caris LeVert has 10 – 9:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
There are only two good thing about that brutal half from the #Cavs.
1. Caris LeVert played well, again.
2. It’s over. – 9:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs just went on a near 5-minute scoring drought against the league’s worst defense. And during that stretch, Donovan Mitchell missed a dunk. – 9:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Romeo Langford pldayed some decent defense against Mitchell earlier. Nobody has defended him better than the rim, which just rejected Mitchell’s wide-open dunk attempt. – 9:24 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Plenty of game left but the Spurs are putting it on cleveland right now.
Ball is moving, defense is making things tough, they’re in a groove. – 9:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have their 7th 15-point lead in 27 games.
SA enters 5-1 when leading by 15 points.
The Spurs haven’t led by 15 in 2 of 3 games since October 24. – 9:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are taking it to the Cavs right now. Josh Richardson’s third 3-pointer puts them ahead 53-37 with still 5:31. Impressive, inspired start. – 9:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This #Cavs road thing is really perplexing. They now trail the 8-win Spurs by 13 points here in the first half. – 9:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 44% of their games this season.
SA enters 7-4 when leading by 10. – 9:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro with a nasty chasedown block that you will see on the highlights tonight. Gracious me. Young dude is at the very least a ball of energy. – 9:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 2
Roby 10 pts
Mitchell 10 pts pic.twitter.com/8kmL4i7bt7 – 9:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs down 29-27 after the first quarter in San Antonio. Things just don’t look right for this team away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for whatever reason. – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead Cavs 29-27 at the end of the 1Q. They’re playing hard and scrappy against a good team. That 12-2 lead in second-chance points is the difference. Three offensive boards apiece for Collins and C-Bass. – 9:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The Spurs have 12 second-chance points in the first quarter so far, compared to the #Cavs 2 points. #Cavs have just 3 defensive rebounds, while the Spurs have 8 offensive rebounds. Have to watch those second-chance opportunities. – 8:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the pass by @Caris LeVert 🤌✨ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VaUfGnmSKZ – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Another not great start on the road for #Cavs tonight. They are getting killed on the boards, as San Antonio has 12 second-chance points in the first 10 minutes. – 8:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
C-Bass making his presence felt with back-to-back put-backs. Really helping Spurs handle Cleveland size. – 8:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is such an angry dunker pic.twitter.com/8lZSs0bfIb – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Also, Cleveland just has talented players coming out of the woodwork. – 8:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
HE’S BACK. 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cvEcEhLxtE – 8:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The most fun part of this first 5 1/2 minutes has been watching Romeo Langford battle to defend Donovan Mitchell. – 8:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Some dude named Isaiah Roby is currently taking it to #Cavs on both ends of the floor. – 8:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Get ’em out your way, Tre 💪
@Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/dlWxwWzK97 – 8:46 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The Spurs will try to win their third straight game tonight against the Cavaliers. Here’s a preview with Spurs injuries and likely starting lineup: spurstalk.com/spurs-cavalier… – 8:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy 2003 Championship Night 🏆🎉 Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a limited-edition Tim Duncan Bobblehead!
🔗: https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/mE3iyKHfXq – 8:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Langford, Johnson, Roby, Collins
Cavs: Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, Allen – 8:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to giddy up 🤠
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OPNf4bQZhj – 8:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s time to Call YOUR Shot! ⏰
Make your picks during Spurs vs Cavs for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/47CxFobWxQ – 8:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Download the Cavs App to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV ✨
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 8:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Showin’ love out in San Antonio ❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Sj4b3VTjvm – 8:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Spurs.
This lineup has started five games together to date, and the Cavs are a perfect 5-0 in those games. – 7:57 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Spurs.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Spurs.
This lineup has started five games together to date, and is a perfect 5-0 in those games. – 7:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs & Spurs tipping off at 8:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE!
Donovan Mitchell AND Kevin Love are BACK! Cavaliers Live will get you set for the match-up at 8 pm #LetEmKnow – 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First Five for #CavsSpurs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PrZJl2ZApP – 7:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Spurs say that both Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are available against the #Cavs tonight. They were both listed as questionable this afternoon. – 7:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love told me he no longer has to wear the protective splint/brace/silicon cast thing on his fractured right thumb. Along with his back feeling better, the two-game absence allowed his thumb to heal a little more. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus about to enter after his second-half exile Saturday vs. Spurs. – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love WILL PLAY tonight against San Antonio, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 7:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop says Jeremy Sochan will play tonight but will be on a minutes restriction; he also said Keldon Johnson has been sick all day, but will be evaluated by docs soon to determine availability. – 7:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Monday night drip 🔥
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/htrMe69zon – 6:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Per Pop: Jeremy Sochan (quad) will play tonight, coming off the bench of a minutes restriction. Still waiting to see how Keldon Johnson (stomach bug) checks out. – 6:51 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Devin Vassell is getting super duper dangerous off the bounce.
Pick and roll and isos in the halfcourt, finding teammates, slicing to the rim and getting to his midrange.
Awesome creation for a wing with his size. pic.twitter.com/kmZ0zSqNUM – 5:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
And the 2003 NBA Champions are…the San Antonio Spurs🏆🏆
Take a trip back to the year the Silver and Black captured their second title! Meet us at the @attcenter tonight for 2003 Championship Night pres. by @HEB!
#Spurs50 | @Frost pic.twitter.com/4FF7qM8Vle – 5:46 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Spurs have updated their injury report for tonight’s game against the #Cavs to include Keldon Johnson as questionable with a stomach illness. – 4:03 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon Johnson added to tonight’s injury report for the Spurs, questionable with a stomach illness pic.twitter.com/8jFX46kvhw – 4:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Time to put your Spurs knowledge to the test 🤔
Can you fill in the missing players from our ’02-’03 roster? Reply with your answers!
#Spurs50 | @FrostBank pic.twitter.com/QWCPlnvFLd – 3:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
How good can #Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng be? I am very excited about this rookie class.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/12/ous… – 3:36 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m off ECT today with flu-like symptoms still. This bug that’s going around is no joke. I’ll still be tweeting/writing through the #Cavs game in San Antonio tonight, though. – 2:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”
Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.
Here’s how:
https://t.co/RAEPpeDhZR pic.twitter.com/9bAwURM7by – 2:42 PM
