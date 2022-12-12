Celtics 42, Clippers 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (21-6) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (13-13) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Boston Celtics 42, Los Angeles Clippers 44 (Q2 04:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Respect to Clippers game ops for showing the replay of Griffin nearly ending Zubac on the jumbotron – 11:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Blake tried to Mozgov Zubac and missed, and now Zubac has three fouls. He is, let’s say, bemused that he was called on the foul there. – 11:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Blake Griffin just tried to rewind the clock to Lob City on Zu… – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Blake really tried it lol…
Ivica Zubac is still in foul trouble – 11:26 PM
Blake really tried it lol…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is off, but he can’t pass up easy floaters in the paint. – 11:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum back in.
This has been a long run for Brogdon. He’s been Boston’s best player tonight. – 11:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s only made field goals are a dunk and a putback. 0 for 7 otherwise.
He does have 8 rebounds. – 11:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s better stuff from Boston. Pushed it up, ball hit the paint, swing to Brogdon for the three. – 11:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That pick and pop to Griffin to swing to Brogdon for 3 might be the #Celtics‘ best play all night. Intentional movement to a guy who’s been on fire. – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard drive and right hand layyyy… it’s his off hand, but not really.
Celtics reset the game, but Clippers retake a 39-36 lead with 6:47 left in first half.
The Clippers second unit tonight is: Wall, Kennard, Mann, Batum.
George and/or Leonard have been on floor. – 11:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Solid defense, size, passing and 39.2% 3PT shooting. You could do much worse than Nic Batum as a bench wing. He’s been a nice player for LAC for a few years. – 11:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Tatum or Brown for Boston right now. Mazzulla trying to steal a couple of minutes here. – 11:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown took that from bad to worse. The turnover was bad, but should have let Batum have that one. Too early to risk the foul there. – 11:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen picks up a terrible third foul on a potential chasedown block of Batum. With two fouls, he had to let Batum go. He didn’t. #Celtics #Clippers – 11:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three fouls on Brown after turning the ball over and trying to chase down Batum. – 11:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum definitely more comfortable and aggressive tonight. And hearing “MVP” chants when he goes to the FT line. #Celtics #Clippers – 11:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Clippers lead 29-25 after one
Brogdon – 7 points
Brown – 4 points
Griffin – 4 points
Tatum – 4 points
Celtics – 42.9% FGs
Celtics – 3-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
George – 8 points
Morris – 7 points
Jackson – 7 points
Clippers – 55% FGs
Clippers – 3-7 3Ps
Clippers – 4 TOs – 11:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
WILD sequence to end the 1Q
#Celtics trail 29-25. Important swing to stretch a 9-1 run. pic.twitter.com/jq2Wf1uIrV – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics closed last 100 seconds of 1st quarter on 9-1 run, capped by Jayson Tatum’s 2nd chance to finish a fast break.
LA leads Celtics 29-25. Paul George with 8 points, 3 rebounds. Clippers have missed half of their 8 FTs. – 11:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers, which had led, 28-16, now hold just a four-point lead (29-25) at the end of the first quarter. – 11:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sign of a good team: Celtics only down four after a mostly nightmare first quarter. – 11:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 1Q on a 9-1 run, trail #Clippers 29-25. Brogdon 7, Tatum 4, Brown4; George 8, Jackson 7, Morris Sr. 7. – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers 29, Celtics 23 after one quarter. Four-point swing at the end when the Clippers couldn’t get multiple looks to fall only for Tatum to score a last-second layup.
Paul George 3-7 for 8 points
Morris 3-3 for 7 points
Kawih has 4 points in 10 minutes – 11:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon’s shot-making has been ginormous for this team. Can score from anywhere in any role.. – 11:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tough result after a great initial defensive effort from Grant on George there. #Clippers are really spreading the #Celtics out, forcing them to switch and getting to the basket as they start 11/19 FG. – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After playing arguably his best game this season Saturday, Marcus Morris Sr. called it a product of Kawhi and PG’s return, which in turn allowed him to not have to do as much. His offseason was spent focusing on being as efficient as possible as a scorer. He felt it pay off Sat. – 11:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the 8th time the Celtics have trailed by double-figures, the first time it’s happened in back-to-back games since October.
26-16, LAC, 2:19 left in the 1st. – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When Marcus Morris Sr. drove Jayson Tatum to put Clippers up 26-16, whole bench was up*
*gotta be careful about that in today’s NBA! – 11:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers are a force when fully healthy. But too much uncertainty on how long they can stay that way. – 11:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon was going to drive Batum, but Brown cut into his path. Then Brogdon kicked out after resetting, but Brown had cut out of the corner.
Celtics offense is very out of sync tonight. – 11:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back Brogdon turnovers and Tatum will come in for Brown. #Celtics having some trouble against all these #Clippers wings. – 11:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two fouls within the first eight minutes for both Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac. – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart has defended Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. & Ivica Zubac so far. Latest play entailed Smart drawing a charge on Zu. – 10:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Little rotation wrinkle from Mazzulla:
Tatum out early, as per usual. But instead of bringing in Grant with Brogdon, Mazzulla is running a three-guard lineup with Smart and White staying in.
Could be a sign this is a two-big night with Grant backing up Griffin. – 10:57 PM
Little rotation wrinkle from Mazzulla:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Kawhi on Sat about playing the first 11 minutes when he’d usually been playing the first 9 — he called it mostly just a flow-of-the-game thing. Lue has kept him in and sat PG after 6 minutes to stagger them, which is different than the way he tethered their minutes last wk – 10:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kawhii is one of very few players that gives Marcus Smart trouble in the post – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Whatever atmosphere was for Kings day 9 days ago, we got the total opposite here. Shouts to Celtics and Clippers fans.
Celtics got out to 7-2 run. Kawhi on JB, PG on Tatum.
Clippers went on 11-0 run after Blake and-one.
Mazzulla waited until JB scored before calling timeout. – 10:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla had seen enough of the Clippers waltzing to the paint without any resistance. Timeout Celtics. – 10:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Celtics call timeout after Clippers go on 11-2 run to take a 21-15 lead with 5:47 left in first quarter. – 10:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
5 straight for George with feeds to Morris, Jackson for 3. #Celtics cold shooting the ball and once again not active on offense.
Asked Joe Mazzulla about adjustments to teams running them off the line, and he said guys need to take the shots when they have space. – 10:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics defense getting shredded right now. Too many easy baskets for #Clippers. LAC is 8-for-12 FG. – 10:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four straight one-pass possessions for Boston. That’s not good basketball. – 10:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are running off everything. Makes and misses. Really pushing pace tonight. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Blake Griffin drew a charge on Reggie Jackson, then finshes through him for an and-one.
Jackson already in foul trouble. – 10:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kawhi Leonard not being able to take Blake Griffin off the dribble is not a good sign for the Clippers. – 10:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good setup by Brown passing up some space for himself in-between. Finds Smart in the corner who fires to White to his right for 3. #Celtics up 10-6 early. – 10:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another early foul on Jayson Tatum guarding Kawhi Leonard in the post. Foul trouble hurt Tatum in the 1Q on Saturday against GS. – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For the love of all that is basketball holy, please start Celtics-Clippers. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monday Night Football did *not* keep tonight’s game from being a heavy Celtics green presence pic.twitter.com/ITLalOMm3y – 10:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Warriors took the Celtics out of their offensive groove. Curious to see if Boston can get back to the ball popping around and everyone getting touches. – 10:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gametime in LA. Zubac is a go for the #clippers alongside Jackson-George-Leonard-Morris. #Celtics put Derrick White back in the starting lineup alongside Grant Williams. – 10:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Despite the seven-game losing streak, Barton and Gafford alluded to trying to stay positive and finding somehow to win a game.
The Washington Wizards’ west coast trip will include
@ Denver
@ Clippers
@ Lakers
@ Phoneix
@ Utah
@ Sacramento – 10:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
With a large #Celtics contingent here at bit.ly/2S0Y901 Arena, Jayson Tatum gets a louder ovation when introduced than former Clipper Blake Griffin. #Clippers – 10:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Big round of applause from Celtics and Clippers fans for Blake Griffin when he gets introduced.
Also, this Crypto crowd may be 60-40 Celtics fans. – 10:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This arena during the Celtics’ starting introductions sounded like a Boston home game. – 10:37 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
As usual, about 50 pct Celtics fans here in LA for Cs/Clippers. – 10:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Celtics fans making Crypto sound like it’s the Garden back in Boston during Celtics intros. – 10:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Scoop and a score! Just in time for the Celtics game. Love it! – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on defending Celtics shooters: “If we don’t have the multiple efforts, it can be a tough night for us.” pic.twitter.com/8x1p95kJ6P – 10:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Boston
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/hVOG2XAWLd – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Joe Mazzulla about the spectacular shooting of the Celtics. He credited the team’s continuity, and mentioned that through spacing and passing, a team can generate:
– confidence
– joy
– ball movement
– great looks pic.twitter.com/K0z3Lh763q – 10:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Celts:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
BOS
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Blake Griffin
Derrick White
Marcus Smart – 10:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Clippers – https://t.co/Pm4dQAT9JC Arena – December 12, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Los Angeles – John Wall, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari L.A. – Powell pic.twitter.com/bHRQY9eFvQ – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Clippers starters:
Ivica Zubac
Marcus Morris Sr.
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac will play and start tonight vs Celtics with Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Marcus Morris Sr. – 10:03 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coming up on ‘Lakers Talk’…
-3-3 road trip, successful or game vs Philly changed your mind?
-Top priority if Lakers make move?
-West wide open, can Lakers hang with the elite?
Guest: My good friend, @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation
Gotta beat the Celtics!!!
@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Paul George ready for his and Kawhi’s first battle with the Jays since ‘19.
George this year: 23.7 PPG 6.1 RPG 4.7 APG 45.9% FG 38.3% 3PT pic.twitter.com/NbCfmNQxZr – 9:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is out but he’s warming up right now as his return nears. pic.twitter.com/vGzeijwffS – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford will miss both games in LA to finish up the six-game road trip, per Joe Mazzulla.
Horford has cleared health and safety protocols but is back in Boston after the birth of his fifth child, per many internet sleuths.
Horford will rejoin the team for Orlando on Friday. – 9:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Enjoy Jayson Tatum getting some work in here in LA while Christmas music plays in the background… pic.twitter.com/Btw1FeFvJo – 9:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford will rejoin the Celtics when they return home for Friday against Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. Horford was in health and safety protocols but is now away from the team for personal reasons. – 9:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue reiterates what he said Saturday in DC, that Norm Powell is progressing well jn his recovery from a groin injury but he doesn’t have a timetable for a return. – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Norm Powell is progressing but still feels something with his groin injury and there isn’t a timetable right now for Powell’s return. But he is doing more on the floor with shooting. – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Norman Powell has done some individual workouts, but not clear when he’ll return to the court. – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac is heading toward a game-time decision per Ty Lue. Lue says Zu hurt his groin in the last game at Washington. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame before facing Boston, Ty Lue says that Ivica Zubac is a game-time decision with a groin injury he strained against Washington. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said it’s not yet if Ivica Zubac will play tonight against the Boston Celtics – 8:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kawhi Leonard is in the house. #Celtics #Clippers pic.twitter.com/UTh5Fu4Tjr – 8:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lowry doesn’t have a place to land after shooting a 3, tumbles, complains, gets called for a technical.
This is Courtney Kirkland’s first time on a Heat game this season. He was in the replay center for Game 7 vs. Boston last spring.
Made a big call that night, you may recall. – 8:40 PM
Lowry doesn’t have a place to land after shooting a 3, tumbles, complains, gets called for a technical.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon wants us to keep the pressure up and force the Clippers to work hard on the defensive end tonight. pic.twitter.com/BGE3bqGbRi – 8:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics are here. Blake Griffin likely to start against the #Clippers franchise he transformed in his time here. Ivica Zubac questionable. pic.twitter.com/x5HbN7uxIn – 8:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🦄 His horn can pierce the sky!
Luke Kornet explains his most recent post-dunk celebration — a nod to The Office and the Christmas season. pic.twitter.com/YkR5RjGVys – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
From this AM: Marcus Smart looks back at #Celtics #Warriors. Agreed with Tatum that it’s just 1/82. He did sense teammates getting down on themselves though, and tried his best to rally the group as you heard on the broadcast.
Full shootaround interview: https://t.co/zFsqDnvSE7 pic.twitter.com/Qvyzbb5eI4 – 7:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
LA already recognizing Celtics legends pic.twitter.com/05Ezi6MKi2 – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Blake Griffin still starts for Boston tonight, but I’m sort of wondering if Derrick White gets put back in the starting lineup to change things up a bit. Clippers tend to run a bit smaller too. – 7:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green pops up on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow vs Bucks as probable. Left ankle sprain. Was icing it after Celtics game. Jrue Holiday is questionable. Khris Middleton is probable. Andrew Wiggins will miss a fourth consecutive game. – 6:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s a look at all the top photos from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combining for 86 points in the Warriors’ win over the Celtics on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 6:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson pinned a Jayson Tatum layup to the backboard the other night. He said it was his first pin block in a half-decade. Here are the two blocks and Klay’s soundbite. pic.twitter.com/jR0KuFsSfN – 5:37 PM
