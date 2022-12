De'Aaron Fox may return on Tuesday against Philadelphia

Rich Paul: But on the flip side, I think it’s been said—I’m not saying it, I think people have said it, and I think people feel it—that Klutch Sports Group is the most culturally relevant agency. And so when a player signs with Klutch, especially a player at a level of De’Aaron Fox, number one, it’s a shock, number two, it’s like, “Oh, they got another high level, All-Star-caliber guy.” And then number three, in his case, he was already playing with confidence. He’s already been a guy to fill up the stat sheet. They just wasn’t winning. Getting someone like Mike Brown, who’s a championship coach, and then [front office executives] Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox putting some guys on the floor that want to play every night, this is what you get. And for De’Aaron, it’s: “I feel great. I got a baby on the way. I’m married, I got a beautiful wife. I’m playing high-level basketball. We’re winning. It’s great. Why would I want to leave that?” -via GQ.com / December 12, 2022