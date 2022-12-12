De'Aaron Fox may return on Tuesday against Philadelphia

Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox (right foot soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Staggered De’Aaron Fox minutes also means he spends a lot of time playing with 2nd unit players. He’s been on the floor during a lot of their success. Also not a coincidence they are struggling without him. – 7:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
During his hot streak, Malik Monk spent a lot of time on the floor with De’Aaron Fox. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he’s struggled these last two games with Fox out. – 6:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss his 2nd straight game with his foot injury. – 4:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and Terence Davis are all still listed as questionable for today’s 3pm start in New York. Alex Len has been added to the injury report as OUT due to a non-covid related illness. – 4:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (right foot soreness), Keegan Murray (left thumb soreness) and Terence Davis (lower back soreness) are all questionable for Sunday’s Kings vs. Knicks game. – 10:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This was the win the Kings needed to somehow scrape out a solid 6 game road trip. Nothing will be easy, but they have secured that they return from the trip at .500. They need to build off the victory, with or without De’Aaron Fox in the lineup. – 10:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
At this point of the season playing without De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis is taking over. Domas had a stellar game not only number wise, but also about his leadership on the floor. He steps up for the Kings as a leader and that’s big. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big win for the Kings in Cleveland without De’Aaron Fox. They closed on a 19-0 run. Held the Cavaliers to 15 fourth quarter points, zero in final 4:50. Six 3s for Keegan Murray, including huge one late. Domantas Sabonis: 19 pts, 18 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stl, 2 blk. Kings are 14-10. – 9:59 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Kings leading scorer, G De’Aaron Fox out with right foot soreness vs. Cavs – 7:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘Soreness’ wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Even a 50% De’Aaron Fox is hard to replace. Even when he isn’t scoring, his presence on the floor opens up opportunities for others.
Huge opportunity for Davion Mitchell tonight, but it’s on everyone to step up. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says the team will take De’Aaron Fox’s foot injury “day-by-day” and “see how he feels.” – 6:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will start in place of De’Aaron Fox tonight vs. the Cavaliers. – 6:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight. TD will also miss his second game in a row. – 5:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m told there’s still no official word on Kings guards De’Aaron Fox (foot) and Terence Davis (back) for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. We’ll hear from Mike Brown in about 20 minutes. – 5:41 PM
Jason Anderson: According to a league source, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox participated in practice today after missing the past two games due to right foot soreness. Alex Len (illness) was the only player who didn’t practice. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 12, 2022
Rich Paul: But on the flip side, I think it’s been said—I’m not saying it, I think people have said it, and I think people feel it—that Klutch Sports Group is the most culturally relevant agency. And so when a player signs with Klutch, especially a player at a level of De’Aaron Fox, number one, it’s a shock, number two, it’s like, “Oh, they got another high level, All-Star-caliber guy.” And then number three, in his case, he was already playing with confidence. He’s already been a guy to fill up the stat sheet. They just wasn’t winning. Getting someone like Mike Brown, who’s a championship coach, and then [front office executives] Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox putting some guys on the floor that want to play every night, this is what you get. And for De’Aaron, it’s: “I feel great. I got a baby on the way. I’m married, I got a beautiful wife. I’m playing high-level basketball. We’re winning. It’s great. Why would I want to leave that?” -via GQ.com / December 12, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Kings say De’Aaron Fox (Right foot soreness) is out against the Knicks. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 11, 2022
