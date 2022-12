Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love back in lineup against Spurs

The #Cavs didn’t have Donovan Mitchell on Friday night. Despite that, they were in great shape against the Kings, until they weren’t. After holding a 95-87 lead with 4:50 left in regulation, the Cavs were outscored 19-0 to finish. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/…

Lu Dort is no longer listed on the injury report for the Thunder, meaning he should be available to play tonightDonovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) is listed as out – 1:39 PM

Lu Dort is good to go for OKC tonight vs the Cavs.Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cavs.Darius Garland’s night just got tougher. – 3:17 PM

Donovan Mitchell is leading a Cavs team that has the 3rd best record in the East.@TermineRadio tells @Eddie Johnson if Anthony Davis deserves to be in the MVP conversation, then let’s not forget about Mitchell’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/O2ETZdHQh8

“Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard are two of my favorite non-Pelicans.”🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Yqxq7T8FlV

Cavs & Spurs tipping off at 8:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE Donovan Mitchell AND Kevin Love are BACK! Cavaliers Live will get you set for the match-up at 8 pm #LetEmKnow

