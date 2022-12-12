Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love back in lineup against Spurs

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs & Spurs tipping off at 8:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE!
Donovan Mitchell AND Kevin Love are BACK! Cavaliers Live will get you set for the match-up at 8 pm #LetEmKnow – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love WILL PLAY tonight against San Antonio, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (lower back soreness) both participated in shootaround this morning. Then they both participated in their usual post-shootaround competition. All signs point to them playing. – 12:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (leg) and Kevin Love (back) are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game here in San Antonio. – 6:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard are two of my favorite non-Pelicans.”
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Donovan Mitchell was unstoppable
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Yqxq7T8FlV – 4:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Donovan Mitchell is leading a Cavs team that has the 3rd best record in the East.
@TermineRadio tells @Eddie Johnson if Anthony Davis deserves to be in the MVP conversation, then let’s not forget about Mitchell’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/O2ETZdHQh8 – 8:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both F Kevin Love and G Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s game vs. OKC – 5:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is good to go for OKC tonight vs the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cavs.
Darius Garland’s night just got tougher. – 3:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love (lower back soreness) and Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) are both OUT tonight. I’m also OUT tonight so I can spend extra time with my family before this upcoming Texas-based road trip. Will talk to y’all from San Antonio! – 2:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort is no longer listed on the injury report for the Thunder, meaning he should be available to play tonight
Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) is listed as out – 1:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATE
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/WMlXat9SWA – 11:15 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs late-game execution has been a trouble spot for most of the season, ranking 24th in “clutch” net rating. It was even worse without late-game alpha Donovan Mitchell last night.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/c… – 11:02 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs didn’t have Donovan Mitchell on Friday night. Despite that, they were in great shape against the Kings, until they weren’t. After holding a 95-87 lead with 4:50 left in regulation, the Cavs were outscored 19-0 to finish. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 11:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Donovan Mitchell is #Cavs closer. Without him tonight, they couldn’t function down the stretch.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/c… – 10:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs led this game 95-87 with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter. They lose it 106-95. Worst the offense has looked in a closing stretch this season. They really missed Donovan Mitchell tonight. – 9:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have their biggest lead of the night — 3 points — midway through the third quarter. They don’t have Donovan Mitchell and it’s clearly had an impact on the offense. But they’re battling. – 9:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really missed Donovan Mitchell in that first quarter on the offensive end. They struggled to find good shots once Darius Garland went to the bench. They’re down 31-20 to the Kings after the first. – 8:08 PM
