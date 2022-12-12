Grant Williams fined $20,000

Brian Robb: Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 by the NBA for hitting game ball into stands on Saturday night against the Warriors. The incident led to his ejection.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, the NBA announced. – 12:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#NBA fines #Celtics forward Grant Williams $20,000 for pinching the ball into the stands Saturday against Golden State. – 12:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams has been fined $20k for punching the ball into the stands incidentally and being ejected Saturday, per the NBA. – 12:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 by the NBA for hitting game ball into stands on Saturday night against the Warriors. The incident led to his ejection. – 12:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
To add insult to injury for the Celtics on Saturday night, Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing minutes of the loss in a surprising sequence masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 11:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams just got suddenly ejected as he walked back to the bench. Scott Foster walked over to him and explained something, Grant appeared to say, “I didn’t know that,” then nodded and walked off. Williams punched the ball out of bounds after the timeout. – 10:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Looks like Grant Williams threw the ball hard against the backboard after the timeout. Scott Foster had to explain to him that he was being ejected. Grant didn’t argue. #eltics #Warriors – 10:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams just got suddenly ejected as he walked back to the bench. Ken Mauer walked over to him and explained something, Grant appeared to say, “I didn’t know that,” then nodded and walked off. Williams punched the ball out of bounds after the timeout. – 10:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went 9.5 minutes without a sub. Three-guard starting lineup played the Celtics well: 25-21. Putting Jordan Poole on Grant Williams worked. Hid him. Klay Thompson with some juice tonight on both ends. Ten early points, blocked a Tatum drive. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors defensive assignments to open
*Draymond Green on Jaylen Brown
*Klay Thompson on Jayson Tatum
*Jordan Poole on Grant Williams
*Steph Curry on Marcus Smart
*Kevon Looney on Blake Griffin – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams will start over Derrick White even as the #Warriors go small tonight. Blake Griffin back at center for a third straight game with Al Horford out. #Celtics. – 8:00 PM
It was the second ejection for Williams this season. His other came against the Chicago Bulls after brushing against an official following a foul call, which led to an immediate ejection. Williams was suspended for one game by the NBA as the result of that contact and language used after the game. Williams apologized for that suspension after that play in Chicago. “I have to be better in a sense of being more mature and understanding that your emotion is as good as what you base yourself growing as a player,” Williams said. “It’s just a matter of channeling that and using it in a better direction, and using that a little bit as directing that towards your teammates and making sure everybody’s engaged and motivated. Direct them towards yourself if you’re not having a great game yourself.” -via Booth Newspapers / December 11, 2022
Since the Celtics’ offense sputtered in the team’s 2022 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, there has been a singular focus on making sure the same fate doesn’t befall them again. “Guys really came out off of last [year’s] Finals and really came into this season wanting to get better to accomplish our goal,” Celtics forward Grant Williams told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 9, 2022
As far as Williams, executives have told Heavy Sports in recent weeks that a deal starting in the $18-20 million range, while obviously very high for a player averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, could be enough to scare off the Celtics from matching an offer for Williams, a restricted free agent. “I don’t know that they would go into $20 million a year for Grant Williams,” the executive said. “I don’t know that anyone else would, either. But they have some cushion. If it winds up being $15 million a year for Grant, they can match that and still be in a position where they’re not adding to that (tax) burden.” -via Heavy.com / December 3, 2022
