Grant Williams fined $20,000

It was the second ejection for Williams this season. His other came against the Chicago Bulls after brushing against an official following a foul call, which led to an immediate ejection. Williams was suspended for one game by the NBA as the result of that contact and language used after the game. Williams apologized for that suspension after that play in Chicago. “I have to be better in a sense of being more mature and understanding that your emotion is as good as what you base yourself growing as a player,” Williams said. “It’s just a matter of channeling that and using it in a better direction, and using that a little bit as directing that towards your teammates and making sure everybody’s engaged and motivated. Direct them towards yourself if you’re not having a great game yourself.” -via Booth Newspapers / December 11, 2022