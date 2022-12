Hawks, Heat eyeing Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles the longer Crowder is out, the harder it’ll be to move him. Suns General Manager James Jones lives in a different reality. “Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,” Jones said . -via Arizona Republic / November 30, 2022