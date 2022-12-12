Hawks, Heat eyeing Jae Crowder

The Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting Thursday. The Bucks could continue to seek a third team to facilitate a trade for Crowder, which would be a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native who played his college ball at Marquette.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Meanwhile, the Suns may also see a path to Kuzma via Cameron Johnson (currently recovering from knee surgery) and Jae Crowder. “I don’t think [Phoenix] can commit to anything long-term until a new owner is in place,” one source said, but that may only be an issue if the Suns have to give up first-round compensation. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Jae Crowder: I MUST ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE, HAVE THE COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THINGS I CAN & PRAY FOR THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE.! -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / December 7, 2022
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles the longer Crowder is out, the harder it’ll be to move him. Suns General Manager James Jones lives in a different reality. “Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,” Jones said. -via Arizona Republic / November 30, 2022
