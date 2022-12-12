Hawks, Heat eyeing Jae Crowder

Hawks, Heat eyeing Jae Crowder

Main Rumors

Hawks, Heat eyeing Jae Crowder

December 12, 2022- by

By |

The Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting Thursday. The Bucks could continue to seek a third team to facilitate a trade for Crowder, which would be a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native who played his college ball at Marquette.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Lakers pursuits, potential three-team Jae Crowder deal conversations, latest on John Collins and more.
theathletic.com/3992371/2022/1…11:23 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With the G Leaguers up and everyone healthy other than Jae’Sean Tate, the Rockets have 16 players dressed for tonight’s game. – 7:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Your reminder that in 3 career games against the Suns, Zion Williamson had shot 29-for-38. He was a matchup problem even when they still had Jae Crowder’s physicality out there – 8:47 PM

More on this storyline

Meanwhile, the Suns may also see a path to Kuzma via Cameron Johnson (currently recovering from knee surgery) and Jae Crowder. “I don’t think [Phoenix] can commit to anything long-term until a new owner is in place,” one source said, but that may only be an issue if the Suns have to give up first-round compensation. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles the longer Crowder is out, the harder it’ll be to move him. Suns General Manager James Jones lives in a different reality. “Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,” Jones said. -via Arizona Republic / November 30, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home