Hawks 22, Grizzlies 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Random stat: #NBA fewest losses in regulation this seasonCeltics 3Bucks 7Grizzlies, Suns 9Boston and New Orleans have three losses apiece in OT – 2:27 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!

During the last home game against Oklahoma, Dillon Brooks played 30 minutes and travelled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.04 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Dillon Brooks

With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-…

📅 On this day in 1971, the @Los Angeles Lakers beat the Hawks 104-95. It was their 21st straight win, breaking the NBA record of 20 they shared with two other teams.They would go on to win 33 consecutive games, still the longest such streak in NBA history.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Jake LaRavia is likely to play, Ja Morant is a true questionable going into pregame warmups and Steven Adams is probably out tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. – 6:22 PM

The Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (lower back soreness) ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is still questionable. – 6:33 PM

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball.Didn’t know I couldn’t do that.Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 – 6:33 PM

With Trae Young out, McMillan said that Trent Forrest will handle the ball handling. Aaron Holiday will handle some of those backup duties. – 6:34 PM

With Trae Young confirmed as out for tonight’s game, @Memphis Grizzlies look to continue winning streak against shorthanded Hawks. Ja still a game-time decision at this point as he battles thigh soreness. – 6:35 PM

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, per the NBA – 6:44 PM

For those of you who want to keep track at home, Atlanta will have five of its top six scorers out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capella. – 7:23 PM

Full injury list:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out.John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out.Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 7:23 PM

Your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-Hawks game in Memphis. Eric Lewis, Trey Maddox, Mousa Dagher. How about them three, @badunclep ? – 7:36 PM

Your starters for tonight’s Hawks-Grizz game with a lot of injuries cutting into the lineups.ATL: Jalen Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, AJ Griffin and Trent Forrest .Grizz: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar and Tyus Jones. – 7:40 PM

Nate McMillan is absolutely upset at the no call on what looked like a goal tend.1Q, 9:00 Hawks call time out has Grizzlies go up 15-7. Grizzlies are 6-6 from the floor, 3-3 from 3. – 8:14 PM

Grizzlies on pace to set a NBA record and become the first team in history to shoot 100% from the field.Grizzlies 15 Hawks 79:00 left in the 1Q – 8:15 PM

Hawks get a delay of game warning. Bench got up to celebrate AJG’s 3.Hawks trail 23-15. Grizzlies are still shooting 100%. – 8:19 PM

