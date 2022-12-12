Hawks 22, Grizzlies 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 22, Memphis Grizzlies 27 (Q1 04:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks get a delay of game warning. Bench got up to celebrate AJG’s 3.
Hawks trail 23-15. Grizzlies are still shooting 100%. – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*player drives to the rim*
@Jaren Jackson Jr.: pic.twitter.com/hs7VBHOAXQ – 8:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies on pace to set a NBA record and become the first team in history to shoot 100% from the field.
Grizzlies 15 Hawks 7
9:00 left in the 1Q – 8:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan is absolutely upset at the no call on what looked like a goal tend.
1Q, 9:00 Hawks call time out has Grizzlies go up 15-7. Grizzlies are 6-6 from the floor, 3-3 from 3. – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five tonight vs. @Jaryd Wilson
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐰 @brandonclarke23
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/IHI65qL4fQ – 8:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tyus Jones vs. Aaron Holiday is the PG matchup I came to see tonight anyways.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:40 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for tonight’s Hawks-Grizz game with a lot of injuries cutting into the lineups.
ATL: Jalen Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, AJ Griffin and Trent Forrest .
Grizz: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar and Tyus Jones. – 7:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
meet us at the crib. it’s going down.
*hits the motorcycle dance* pic.twitter.com/dFmiADMNMR – 7:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starter: Trent Forrest, AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu – 7:36 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-Hawks game in Memphis. Eric Lewis, Trey Maddox, Mousa Dagher. How about them three, @badunclep ? – 7:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Worth noting that Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant has a hamstring injury before the game. – 7:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Full injury list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out.
Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 7:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For those of you who want to keep track at home, Atlanta will have five of its top six scorers out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capella. – 7:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Ok… Predict your starting lineup for tonight, Hawks fans. – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Worth nothing that Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant has a hamstring injury before the game. – 7:18 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
You probably read this somewhere else, but Trae Young is out tonight. He did play 42 minutes in last night’s OT win over the Bulls. – 6:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No Trae. No Dejounte. No Bogdan.
The Hawks’ primary creator tonight is _________. – 6:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, per the NBA – 6:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks Injury Report as of now. pic.twitter.com/MIAGvhbz6a – 6:41 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
With Trae Young confirmed as out for tonight’s game, @Memphis Grizzlies look to continue winning streak against shorthanded Hawks. Ja still a game-time decision at this point as he battles thigh soreness. – 6:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With Trae Young out, McMillan said that Trent Forrest will handle the ball handling. Aaron Holiday will handle some of those backup duties. – 6:34 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball.
Didn’t know I couldn’t do that.
Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 – 6:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (lower back soreness) ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is still questionable. – 6:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Trae Young is out tonight and Clint Capela will be a game time decision.
Bogdanović is also out. – 6:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic both out tonight for Atlanta. – 6:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jake LaRavia is likely to play, Ja Morant is a true questionable going into pregame warmups and Steven Adams is probably out tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. – 6:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Jake LaRavia is likely back tonight, Steven Adams likely out and Ja Morant is a gametime decision. – 6:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia is likely to play tonight. Ja Morant is a game-time decision, and Steven Adams is probably going to be out. – 6:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins said that Steven Adams will probably be out tonight against the Hawks. – 6:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Los Angeles Lakers beat the Hawks 104-95. It was their 21st straight win, breaking the NBA record of 20 they shared with two other teams.
They would go on to win 33 consecutive games, still the longest such streak in NBA history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 6:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks to face Grizzlies nursing injuries ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 5:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.
And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-… – 5:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game against Oklahoma, Dillon Brooks played 30 minutes and travelled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.04 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/tX1tEku7TA – 4:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/Ameztaxl31w – 3:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
our #NBAULTRACANS tho🔥
available now in @FedExForum and around Memphis.
@michelobULTRA | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ZRgviMDPz8 – 2:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random stat: #NBA fewest losses in regulation this season
Celtics 3
#Pelicans 5
Bucks 7
Grizzlies, Suns 9
Boston and New Orleans have three losses apiece in OT – 2:27 PM
Clint Capela @CapelaClint
Anyway they come, as long as the outcome in the win column 🗣️💼 pic.twitter.com/rQ7HeV0R65 – 2:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report for tonight against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/SXawQ0BoLq – 2:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Memphis:
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is questionable.
Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. – 2:01 PM
