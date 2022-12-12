Hawks vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $10,768,395 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $7,199,478 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?