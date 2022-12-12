Heat 49, Pacers 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (12-15) play against the Indiana Pacers (13-13) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Miami Heat 49, Indiana Pacers 46 (Q3 09:25)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s defensive gameplan is just to have Bam eliminate Haliburton as often as possible – 8:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
More shooting struggles in G League for Nikola Jovic. Currently 4 of 14 (1 of 6 on 3s) in Skyforce game. At same stage, Jamal Cain has 18 points. – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
2x Indy 500 champion @alunserjr got the crowd Revved Up tonight!🏁
2x Indy 500 champion @alunserjr got the crowd Revved Up tonight!🏁
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
here are the @PointsBetUSA Numbers at the Half. pic.twitter.com/ApGOFUReE6 – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The thing that got Miami the early lead was staying away from 3 point firing, and focusing on good looks around the rim
They fell into the trap after getting that 19 point lead
The thing that got Miami the early lead was staying away from 3 point firing, and focusing on good looks around the rim
They fell into the trap after getting that 19 point lead
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
By the way, the Heat is shooting just 5 of 18 on threes tonight. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 47, Pacers 42. Heat led by 19 points, but Pacers closed the first half on an 18-4 run.
Halftime: Heat 47, Pacers 42. Heat led by 19 points, but Pacers closed the first half on an 18-4 run.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 19 in second period, Heat got into half up 47-42 on Pacers after 18-2 Indiana run. Adebayo 15 points, 12 rebounds for Heat. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat were up 19 and realized they wouldn’t be able to run late-game offense if they sustained that tonight – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 19-point lead earlier in this second quarter down to three. – 8:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
it might be too soon to say Indiana has the best young backcourt in the league, but they are in the convo for the best young guard trio. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 19-point lead earlier in this second quarter down to five. – 8:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro’s passing
Bam’s scoring
Both highlights of the game thus far
Herro’s passing
Bam’s scoring
Both highlights of the game thus far
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already up to 15 points and 11 rebounds in 13 first-half minutes. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro continues to look sharp as a play-maker
Herro continues to look sharp as a play-maker
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro’s passing after his first move has been really good tonight. – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored 17-5 to begin the 2Q, lacking any kind of juice. Like the road trip/schedule caught up with them.
Pacers outscored 17-5 to begin the 2Q, lacking any kind of juice. Like the road trip/schedule caught up with them.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Congrats, @EReidMiamiHEAT!
Congrats, @EReidMiamiHEAT!
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Pacers have yet to score a fastbreak point. That had been a prime Spoelstra concern coming in. – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s defense has been very sharp tonight. Pacers scoring at a very inefficient pace of 75 points per 100 possessions. – 7:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Peyton Watson already with a couple nice drives to the rim tonight in Grand Rapids. He goes through Nikola Jovic like he’s not even there on this one. pic.twitter.com/pWHtXEPFcF – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
AND ONE, BEST ONE.🗣️
AND ONE, BEST ONE.🗣️
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro’s feel in the PnR today has been fantastic
Elevates when Bam is on the floor
Dedmon did not have a bad stretch, grabbing some boards and scoring 6, but I am noticing something:
The offensive sets they run with Dedmon on the floor is very simplified
Herro’s feel in the PnR today has been fantastic
Elevates when Bam is on the floor
Dedmon did not have a bad stretch, grabbing some boards and scoring 6, but I am noticing something:
The offensive sets they run with Dedmon on the floor is very simplified
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench providing positive minutes so far. Heat with a 35-24 lead over the Pacers in Indy. – 7:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead the Pacers 26-19 after one.
– Heat making the extra pass, have assisted on eight of 10 makes
– In his return to Indiana, Oladipo is making a quick impact with a steal and a pair of assists
Heat lead the Pacers 26-19 after one.
– Heat making the extra pass, have assisted on eight of 10 makes
– In his return to Indiana, Oladipo is making a quick impact with a steal and a pair of assists
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 26, Pacers 19. The starters did their thing, but it’s noteworthy that the Heat added to their lead after the bench entered. Heat shooting 3 of 6 on threes and Pacers shooting 3 of 12 on threes. – 7:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Dipo with the immediate impact
Dipo with the immediate impact
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Slow starts are the norm for the Pacers.
Slow starts are the norm for the Pacers.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat ahead 21-13. Jimmy Butler with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using a lineup that features Butler, Lowry and Oladipo early in the game. A little bit different look, with the three of them logging just six minutes together since Oladipo returned. – 7:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver courtside for Pacers-Heat pic.twitter.com/zyi43Iim8Y – 7:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haliburton was the one with the quote about not taking Bam off the dribble lol
Haliburton was the one with the quote about not taking Bam off the dribble lol
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus about to enter as the Heat’s first player off the bench after not playing in the second half of Saturday’s loss. – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus about to enter after his second-half exile Saturday vs. Spurs. – 7:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam getting going early with consecutive makes
Bam getting going early with consecutive makes
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ball movement good early
Herro with 3 assists
Ball movement good early
Herro with 3 assists
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
start us off right, Aaron Nesmith!👏
📺: @BallySportsIN
start us off right, Aaron Nesmith!👏
📺: @BallySportsIN
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
welcome back to Indiana, @Victor Oladipo.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/SUGgUbaMMH – 7:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Game 1 of 4 on this trip
Game 1 of 4 on this trip
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers welcome back Victor Oladipo pic.twitter.com/rPvPbLuX2O – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers with a pregame tribute to Victor Oladipo. This is the final part of it: pic.twitter.com/ZiWKjafUC3 – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pacers played a video to celebrate Victor Oladipo’s return. He received a nice cheer from the Indy crowd. – 7:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“record that!”
“record that!”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021. Oladipo spoke about tonight’s return and the emotions attached to it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle switching up the starting lineup, replacing Jalen Smith with Aaron Nesmith.
So it’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith and Turner.
Rick Carlisle switching up the starting lineup, replacing Jalen Smith with Aaron Nesmith.
So it’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith and Turner.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Miami:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Miami:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again using the starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Pacers.
Heat again using the starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Pacers.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to be in attendance at tonight’s Heat-Pacers. – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry. The only inactives are the four not with the team: Yurtseven (ankle), Vincent (knee), Cain (G League), Jovic (G League). – 6:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Kendall Brown is out indefinitely after suffering a stress reaction in his right tibia.
He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Pacers rookie Kendall Brown is out indefinitely after suffering a stress reaction in his right tibia.
He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Kendall Brown has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia and he will be out indefinitely.
Kendall Brown has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia and he will be out indefinitely.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Pat Riley statement on the passing of Paul Silas pic.twitter.com/gBnbNIdz6f – 6:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No Andrew Wiggins the next two games against the Bucks and Pacers. He’ll be re-evaluated Thursday. The Warriors play the Sixers on Friday in Philadelphia – 5:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will miss the Warriors’ upcoming back-to-back against the Bucks and Pacers to open this road trip. Still dealing with an adductor strain. Will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Warriors are in Philadelphia on Friday. – 5:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) is making “good progress” and will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Warriors say Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) is making “good progress” and will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) was re-evaluated today and is making “good progress”, per Warriors. He’ll be re-evaluated again on Thursday, meaning he will miss tomorrow’s game against the Bucks and Wednesday’s against the Pacers. – 5:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) practiced with @TheMadAnts today and will play with them in Wisconsin this week, per Head Coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon, who was listed as questionable, is expected to be available tonight vs. Pacers.
Dewayne Dedmon, who was listed as questionable, is expected to be available tonight vs. Pacers.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It looks like Dewayne Dedmon, who had been listed as questionable, will be available tonight. – 5:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte practiced with the Mad Ants today and will play multiple games with them in Wisconsin to ramp up to his return.
Chris Duarte practiced with the Mad Ants today and will play multiple games with them in Wisconsin to ramp up to his return.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat have gone from last season’s sizzle to early-season fizzle with 3-point shooting. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Personnel needs, luxury-tax math both part of equation as Heat attempt to stay ahead of injury curve sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat development program coming up short? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
1/3 of the Pacers’ shot attempts come on catch and shoot threes
So expect a lot of man, and not too* much of zone from Miami tonight
They desperately need a night where they shoot well from 3
1/3 of the Pacers’ shot attempts come on catch and shoot threes
So expect a lot of man, and not too* much of zone from Miami tonight
They desperately need a night where they shoot well from 3
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Inside my Oladipo story, paid subscribers can watch and/or read his full comments today from shootaround.
On his return, health and never losing his joy for the game.
Inside my Oladipo story, paid subscribers can watch and/or read his full comments today from shootaround.
On his return, health and never losing his joy for the game.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Victor Oladipo is feeling many things — nostalgia being near the top of the list — as he prepares to go against the Pacers tonight for the first time since being traded away. Story on his emtions and thoughts, including some notes from Erik Spoelstra: https://t.co/JCIbaLAhCI pic.twitter.com/9fQlSKhy0t – 4:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Buddy Hield was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week — which was won by 76ers’ Joel Embiid. – 3:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The one 10-win scenario that definitely gets Dolphins in the playoffs is wins over Patriots and Jets, because Miami would win tiebreaker against both teams by achieving that. But if they lose to Buffalo and lose vs Pats or Jets, Miami will need help: miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/mia… – 3:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re looking for young professionals who are ready to grow in the sports and entertainment industry.
@PacersSportsEnt and the @MGProject are teaming up to host a workshop aimed at developing marketing solutions across PS&E brands.
we’re looking for young professionals who are ready to grow in the sports and entertainment industry.
@PacersSportsEnt and the @MGProject are teaming up to host a workshop aimed at developing marketing solutions across PS&E brands.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat forward and Bigface Coffee founder Jimmy Butler will take part in CNBC’s Small Business Summit on Wednesday, the network announced.
The summit is to help entrepreneurs navigate a looming recession and rocky road ahead, CNBC says.
Heat forward and Bigface Coffee founder Jimmy Butler will take part in CNBC’s Small Business Summit on Wednesday, the network announced.
The summit is to help entrepreneurs navigate a looming recession and rocky road ahead, CNBC says.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat-Pacers tonight
Heat’s point of attack issues about to have their hands full tonight with Haliburton-Hield-Mathurin, who combined for 70 point last time they played Miami
Heat also shot 28% from 3 last time they played in Indiana
Let’s see what happens – 2:18 PM
Heat’s point of attack issues about to have their hands full tonight with Haliburton-Hield-Mathurin, who combined for 70 point last time they played Miami
Heat also shot 28% from 3 last time they played in Indiana
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Personnel needs, luxury-tax math both part of equation as Heat attempt to stay ahead of injury curve. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Victor Oladipo finally makes it back “home” again in Indiana. – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021. Oladipo spoke about his return and the emotions attached to it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra explains decision to waive Dru Smith and bring back Orlando Robinson – 2:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Shams reports in here that the Heat could have “re-energized” interest in Jae Crowder, but incorrectly states that Oladipo and Dedmon are eligible to be traded this week. They are not trade eligible until mid-January.
Shams reports in here that the Heat could have “re-energized” interest in Jae Crowder, but incorrectly states that Oladipo and Dedmon are eligible to be traded this week. They are not trade eligible until mid-January.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Twitter poll: Predict the Spurs’ record for this week.
Monday vs Cleveland
Wednesday vs Portland
Saturday vs Miami (in Mexico City) – 1:17 PM
Monday vs Cleveland
Wednesday vs Portland
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
What our mornings on the road sound like 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OQ1BeOTlZR – 1:02 PM
