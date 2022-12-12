Ja Morant will not play

Damichael Cole: Ja Morant is out today, per the Grizzlies
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Worth noting that Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant has a hamstring injury before the game. – 7:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Worth nothing that Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant has a hamstring injury before the game. – 7:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jake LaRavia is likely to play, Ja Morant is a true questionable going into pregame warmups and Steven Adams is probably out tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. – 6:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Jake LaRavia is likely back tonight, Steven Adams likely out and Ja Morant is a gametime decision. – 6:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
How does one of the league’s smallest players consistently dominate in the paint? “Because motherf—ers can’t stay in front of me,” Ja Morant says with a laugh, but it’s a lot more than that. ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:49 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are all questionable to play for the Grizzlies tomorrow against the Hawks. – 6:13 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane told Kendric Davis to “go be that killer.” He obliged. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:44 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kendric Davis said he got a text from Desmond Bane and Ja Morant before the game. The message? “Go be that killer you are.” – 8:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/l4l0LbeHV0 – 11:20 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on Desmond Bane: “Not worried. Listen, I’m on the team. So I got information that y’all don’t. I’m not worried. Sorry. I see him every day.” – 11:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant repeated several times he’s not worried about Desmond Bane. Said he’s on the team and have information we don’t know. And he’s not worried. – 11:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on if he feels bad for Desmond Bane being out:
“Not worried. I’m on the team, so I got information that y’all don’t. Not worried.” – 11:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Grizzlies 98, #Pistons 78.
Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 4 rebs
Bagley: 14 pts, 8 rebs, 4 blks
Knox: 13 pts, 2 rebs
Ja Morant: 15 pts, 4 rebs, 10 asts – 9:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has passed Tyus Jones for 21st on the Grizzlies All-Time steals list with 207 – 9:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ja Morant was just assessed a technical foul. Not sure what he said. – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gets a technical. He’s been on the officials the last couple trips. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies lead 34-27 after one.
Ja Morant has two points. Detroit’s defense is focusing on him, and that’s opened the door for Dillon Brooks. He leads Memphis with 11 and has made five of six shots. – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole: Jake LaRavia is likely to play tonight. Ja Morant is a game-time decision, and Steven Adams is probably going to be out. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 12, 2022
How does a 6-foot-2 point guard whose self-described weight is “175 soaking wet” rank right up there with the NBA’s best big men in paint scoring? “Because motherf—ers can’t stay in front of me,” Ja Morant told ESPN aftering pondering the question for about as long as it takes him to get from the 3-point line to the rim with a clear lane. Morant laughs, but there is truth to his jest. The Memphis Grizzlies’ 23-year-old superstar became the first guard to lead the league in points in the paint in at least 25 years last season, doing so with a repertoire of moves to get around, under and sometimes over even the tallest defenders in the league. -via ESPN / December 12, 2022
Morant, however, goes with a goofy-foot lefty layup, leaping off his left foot instead of the right, getting the ball on the glass just a split-second quicker than McDaniels’ rising hand. It’s one of the wide variety of layups Morant works on to start every individual workout, and he’s equally comfortable with either hand, actually finishing at a higher clip (57.5%) with his left this season. “I can’t just rely on dunking every single play, so I have to have different types of finishes to be able to get my shot off,” Morant said, “whether it’s high off the glass, same leg/same hand, reverse, hanging in the air forever.” -via ESPN / December 12, 2022
