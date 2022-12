Ja Morant will not play

How does a 6-foot-2 point guard whose self-described weight is “175 soaking wet” rank right up there with the NBA’s best big men in paint scoring? “Because motherf—ers can’t stay in front of me,” Ja Morant told ESPN aftering pondering the question for about as long as it takes him to get from the 3-point line to the rim with a clear lane . Morant laughs, but there is truth to his jest. The Memphis Grizzlies’ 23-year-old superstar became the first guard to lead the league in points in the paint in at least 25 years last season, doing so with a repertoire of moves to get around, under and sometimes over even the tallest defenders in the league. -via ESPN / December 12, 2022