Jayson Tatum on losing NBA Finals: 'The whole world saw us lose and there’s a lot of humility in that'

Jayson Tatum: Yeah, I went to Fox’s wedding. I went to (Draymond Green’s) wedding. But there was a time when I was in LA (training) for six weeks and I didn’t play golf one time, just because I was waking up, eating breakfast, going to lift, taking a 40-minute drive, going to basketball workouts, getting treatment, getting in the cold tub. And by then, you get back to the house and it’s five o’clock. I’m exhausted, because I’ve gotta get ready to do it all the next day. So I think it was just being dedicated. Amick: And is that all born mainly out of being pissed off at getting so close? Tatum: Yeah, because you never want to take anything for granted. It’s not a given that we’re gonna get back. It could be the only time I ever get to the finals, and we may go back nine more times. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022