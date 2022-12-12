Jayson Tatum on losing NBA Finals: 'The whole world saw us lose and there’s a lot of humility in that'

Jayson Tatum: Everybody thought we were going to win, everybody was expecting us to win and we didn’t. So, that’s where the disappointment, the anger at first — and then afterward, it’s humbling, you work. It’s embarrassing, almost in a sense, and that’s where the growth comes from, right? Everybody sees you, the whole world is watching, and they just all saw you lose. The whole world saw us lose and (there’s) a lot of humility in that.
“It’s embarrassing, almost in a sense, and that’s where the growth comes from, right? Everybody sees you, the whole world is watching & they just all saw you lose.”
Robert Williams remains out for #Celtics #Clippers. Al Horford is now out for personal reasons.
Column: The stage was set perfectly for Jayson Tatum to put his sloppy 2022 Finals behind him & state his MVP case to a primetime audience.
Tatum on loss to Warriors: ‘It’s not going to dictate our season’
Klay Thompson on guarding Jayson Tatum: “I cherish being able to move out there on defense and compete more than I ever have before. So, when you face the best, your game usually reflects that, and you try to rise to the level of competition.” pic.twitter.com/ZHjqsJITTK – 9:30 AM
Jayson Tatum never got fully involved as the #Celtics faltered against the #Warriors again, and even as Joe Mazzulla took credit for the loss, many players came up short @CLNSMedia clnsmedia.com/jayson-tatum-s… – 4:07 AM
Klay Thompson pinned a Jayson Tatum layup on the backboard in the opening minutes. Jonathan Kuminga continued his recent emergence. Wrote on the two most noteworthy aspects of the Warriors’ win over the Celtics. theathletic.com/3989861/2022/1… – 2:53 AM
Joe Mazzulla explained why he put the blame on himself for Jayson Tatum’s rough shooting night against Warriors masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:37 AM
Jayson Tatum: “I’m a big believer in great games, bad games, it’s over with. There’s nothing I can do about what just happened but get some rest, watch some film, and get ready for Monday. That’s just as honest as I can be.” – 12:01 AM
Jayson Tatum on losing to GSW: “It’s not goin to dictate our season … It’s all about how we respond.”
Admitted he missed a bunch of layups. Tatum: “Maybe my touch was off. A lot of easy ones I missed.” – 11:44 PM
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on loss to Warriors: “Tonight was more meaningful to you [media] guys than it was to us. It was one game … It’s not going to dictate our season.” – 11:43 PM
Mazzulla said Tatum doesn’t need to do anything better, and put this one on the coaching staff and putting him and the #Celtics in better positions.
Added that the help and physicality at the rim was different from what they’ve seen. – 11:08 PM
Warriors handle the Celtics 123-107, improve to 14-13 and 12-2 at Chase Center this season. Curry, Thompson and Poole combine for 86 points. Tatum and Brown shot 19-for-44 combined. – 10:57 PM
It doesn’t matter where they are in the standings, the Warriors are still the Warriors on a big night like this. The Celtics defense ran into a brick wall everywhere it turned, Boston’s defense dearly missed Al Horford & Tatum never got into a rhythm. 123-107 win for the champs. – 10:56 PM
Warriors beat the Celtics. Best early season win. Klay Thompson scored 34 points, guarded Jayson Tatum plenty with Wiggins out. Steph Curry 32 points, six 3s, +20. Kevon Looney 15 rebounds, physical/impactful. Jonathan Kuminga emergence continues: 14-5-3, good individual defense. – 10:56 PM
#Celtics lose to the #Warriors 123-107, get spanked in this so-called showdown. Brown 31, Tatum 18 (6-21 FG), Brogdon 16, Griffin 13, Smart 13; Thompson 34, Curry 32, Poole 20, Kuminga 14, Green 11. – 10:56 PM
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum shooting vs. Warriors since start of 2022 NBA Finals
Game 1: 3-17, 18%
Game 2: 8-19, 42%
Game 3: 9-23, 39%
Game 4: 8-23, 39%
Game 5: 10-20, 50%
Game 6: 6-18, 33%
Saturday: 6-21, 29% pic.twitter.com/AiLz8EBPAb – 10:54 PM
When was the last time Jayson Tatum scored? Rough second half – 10:53 PM
As Mazzulla empties bench …
⚠️Finals flashbacks for Tatum, C’s
* Tatum: 1-6 FG over first 17.5 min (6-21 FG overall)
* Bench not named Brogdon: 1-10 FG, 0-7 3PT, 6 PTS
* Steph/Klay (65 PTS) want a word about best duo
* Jaylen still best BOS player vs GSW (31 PTS) – 10:52 PM
Tatum misses a wide-open 3, gets his own rebound and then misses a layup at the rum, been that kind of a night. His worst game perhaps of the season considering the significance. #Celtics #Warriors – 10:49 PM
Klay and Steph showing Tatum it’s different shades to this light skin business!!!! I’m just saying… – 10:48 PM
Tatum is getting the lion’s share of the blame, and that’s fair, but this has been a pretty bad Smart game too. – 10:45 PM
The Warriors’ defense have made it difficult for Tatum 🔒 pic.twitter.com/GXuDw41Kss – 10:41 PM
Once again the Warriors reminding my big dumb ass that it’s LEVELS to the shit. I mean they are KICKING the Celtics ass if great fashion. Tatum looked scared as hell tonight! Y’all stay out my mentions and Carry the hell on… – 10:32 PM
Draymond Green may be the one defender in the game Jayson Tatum hasn’t solved. No matter what Tatum does, Green’s got the best hands of any big out there and can get the strip if Tatum wins the leverage battle on the drive. – 10:31 PM
I know it’s just asking for a bunch of angry replies, but I think Tatum is just having a bad game. It’s going to happen sometimes. I don’t know if it’s really a Warriors thing or not. Maybe it is, but sometimes guys have bad nights. – 10:25 PM
Warriors lead 95-83 after three
Brown – 22 points
Tatum – 18 points
Brogdon – 16 points
Griffin – 13 points
Celtics – 46.3% FGs
Celtics – 8-31 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Thompson – 32 points
Curry – 24 points
Poole – 18 points
Warriors – 49.3% FGs
Warriors – 12-34 3Ps
Warriors – 10 TO – 10:22 PM
Tatum swats away DiVincenzo’s arm, drives and throws the ball out of bounds. – 10:19 PM
That’s damn good defense from Donte DiVincenzo on Jayson Tatum at the end of the quarter – 10:19 PM
Tatum misses leaning away from the basket and DiVincenzo hits a 3 the other way. 12 point game. – 10:16 PM
Payton Pritchard getting minutes now. Sam Hauser back in too.
Celtics looking to turn this into a shootout now.
Tatum still at the five. – 10:16 PM
Bizarre Tatum game. Really thought he’d be guns blazing tonight. – 10:14 PM
This looks like the NBA Finals. Warriors neutralizing Celtics’ shooting and spacing, cutting off the rim and confusing Boston’s defense. Tatum struggling, Brown driving the O, with Brogdon’s presence a big plus. This is a different Klay though. Already up to 32 w/ 3 to go in 3Q – 10:12 PM
One of those bad Smart stretches.
Boston really needed that Tatum three. – 10:12 PM
Brown and Tatum watched and didn’t get back – Thompson gets a dunk.
Brown watched and didn’t back – Poole gets a layup.
Really bad. But really, really, really bad for it to happen on back-to-back possessions. – 10:07 PM
Warriors close out fast on Tatum after he relocated from the post on Looney to the right corner, he dumped to Grant, who got caught and hit Smart for a 3PT miss. Poole leaks out for a fast break dunk and Smart throws his hands in the air. #Warriors back up 10. – 10:06 PM
Tatum switches aggressively onto Curry and forces a turnover – 9:58 PM
Warriors gave Tatum no space the whole first half, then left him pretty wide open on the Cs’ first possession and he gets a 3-point foul. Bookmark that. – 9:55 PM
Great extra pass by Grant to get Tatum a 3PT look early in the 3rd. Tatum draws 3 FT on Klay and they’re reviewing the foul for a flagrant. – 9:54 PM
Warriors lead 68-63 at the half
Brown – 16 points
Brogdon – 14 points
Tatum – 10 points
Griffin – 9/7
Celtics – 49% FGs
Celtics – 6-21 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Thompson – 24 points
Curry – 17 points
Poole – 13 points
Warriors – 50% FGs
Warriors – 8-23 3Ps
Warriors – 5 TOs – 9:40 PM
Warriors lead the Celtics 68-63 at halftime. They got a little sloppy toward the end of the half, but overall strong performances at both ends. Thompson has 25 points, Curry has 17, Poole 13. Golden State is shooting 50 percent from the field. Tatum is shooting 4/12. – 9:40 PM
#Celtics trail #Warriors 68-63 at half and it’s a surprise they are that close. Brown 16, Brogdon 14, Tatum 12; Thompson 24, Curry 17, Poole 13. – 9:39 PM
Could be a pretty big end to the half for the Celtics. Tatum with a 3 from the corner. Tatum with a steal and alley-oop to Tatum. Smart with a steal that leads to a Brown fast-break bucket. Steph responded with a 3, but the Celtics got two free throws late to make it a 9-3 run. – 9:39 PM
Klay Thompson: 17 shots in 17 first half minutes. Made 10 of them. He has 24 points. Warriors up 68-63 on the Celtics. They held Jayson Tatum relatively quiet (10 points on 4/12 FG) despite the Wiggins absence. Steady minutes from GSW bench. – 9:39 PM
#Warriors 68 #Celtics 63 at half. Looked like Green sent a few words Tatum’s way as the teams left the floor – 9:38 PM
Brogdon, Smart and Griffin have looked for him some, but Tatum needs to find the ball and involve himself in more actions like that 2 man game with Brogdon. – 9:31 PM
Jayson Tatum has to get more engaged in this game on both sides, getting frustrated chasing Thompson around screens. #Celtics #Warriors – 9:31 PM
Tatum gets his first basket in a quarter stealing Curry’s pass and catching and alley-oop from Brown. – 9:22 PM
Tatum, who barely has touched the ball in the 2nd, gets a late clock touch from Griffin and hesitates against JaMychal Green. Dumps off to Brogdon for a last-second 3PT miss. – 9:14 PM
I thought Tatum would be dominating right now… especially with Wiggins being out. – 9:10 PM
Five straight for Curry to close out the 1Q over Hauser.
#Warriors can still score, and Tatum’s off to a 1/6 FG start in a building that gave him nightmares in June. – 9:05 PM
Tatum is all kinds of out of sorts to start this one. Two early fouls, shoot is off and lost Curry in transition to give him a three. – 9:03 PM
Tatum looked like he pointed at Kornet for coverage after Tatum arrived late to that Curry 3. – 9:03 PM
Warriors went 9.5 minutes without a sub. Three-guard starting lineup played the Celtics well: 25-21. Putting Jordan Poole on Grant Williams worked. Hid him. Klay Thompson with some juice tonight on both ends. Ten early points, blocked a Tatum drive. – 8:59 PM
Two fouls on Jayson Tatum.
He’s going to the bench, but this is his regular rest spot anyway. – 8:53 PM
Two quick fouls for Jayson Tatum. That’s big for the Warriors
Malcolm Brogdon checking in for the first time tonight – 8:53 PM
That play where Curry’s screening off-ball for Klay reminds me of what the #Celtics have done offensively all year. Tatum started to screen some last year, but you have to think he borrowed from Curry’s off-ball activity. – 8:47 PM
Two big early stops by Klay forcing a turnover on Tatum then stuffing him after getting beat on a cut. Tatum off on a 3rd try next time down against Looney inside. – 8:44 PM
Lots of cross-matches on both sides.
Green guarding Brown
Tatum guarding Curry – 8:44 PM
Warriors defensive assignments to open
*Draymond Green on Jaylen Brown
*Klay Thompson on Jayson Tatum
*Jordan Poole on Grant Williams
*Steph Curry on Marcus Smart
*Kevon Looney on Blake Griffin – 8:42 PM
Jayson Tatum: ‘None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/10/jay… – 8:20 PM
Asked Joe Mazzulla pregame if he’s seen Jayson Tatum pull anything from Steph Curry’s game and he said the #Celtics star borrows elements from a number of players
https://t.co/ElfSiri6F1 pic.twitter.com/aIsThDQHRc – 8:05 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 8:02 PM
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – Dec. 10, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Golden State – Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Golden State: Wiggins, Iguodala pic.twitter.com/cPE9hc2AGe – 8:02 PM
Former @Cuse_MBB manager, Matt Reynolds going thru his pregame routin with Jayson Tatum 🍊fam pic.twitter.com/dc4i8VcO7P – 7:21 PM
Jonathan Kuminga will get time guarding Jayson Tatum tonight. He spent plenty of time on Luka Doncic recently. Here is Kerr on Kuminga’s individual defense. pic.twitter.com/mSmTiESGSW – 6:49 PM
With Andrew Wiggins out, Jonathan Kuminga will see a lot of Tatum/Brown tonight on defense. – 6:47 PM
Kerr says that Jonathan Kuminga’s assignment defending Jayson Tatum will be his “his biggest test yet.” – 6:47 PM
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “This will be his biggest test yet.”
My column from last night: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:47 PM
Jordan Poole will start for Andrew Wiggins but Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga will spend a lot of time guarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. – 6:46 PM
Celtics-Warriors Finals rematch preview:
☘️ How do Warriors cover Tatum?
🪪 Who has the stronger identity now
😔 Why the Warriors humbled the Celtics and how that shaped Boston’s season
theathletic.com/3984737/?sourc… – 1:59 PM
Eastern Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATE
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/WMlXat9SWA – 11:15 AM
Re-upping with all the Tatum/MVP talk before the spotlight game tonight.
Since he entered the NBA in 2017, the disparity in the Celtics performance with Jayson Tatum on and off the floor is staggering…
With Tatum (13,100 minutes): +2276
Without Tatum (7,023 minutes): -245 – 2:39 AM
Celtics will be without Al Horford and Robert Williams tomorrow vs Warriors, despite buzz about Williams’ nearing return. Both listed as out. Warriors without Andrew Wiggins. That leaves an important role for Jonathan Kuminga as a wing defender against Tatum/Brown. – 8:37 PM
Fun fact: Jayson Tatum is averaging more points and on better TS% than Larry Bird in any of his 3 MVP seasons. pic.twitter.com/rTgJsYp0Gd – 12:53 PM
DROP POD
• Murray spoils ‘Dame Time’
• Buy or Sell: Clippers? Heat? Tatum MVP?
• Worst of the Week nominees (🫡 #NoChillGil / @KingJosiah54 for the Beal content)
📼: https://t.co/fpngUNXD8W
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyKw9q
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbobMa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTIUE pic.twitter.com/h8wrjViK4K – 12:36 PM
Amick: When you talk about that pain of the finals, it seems like it was the kind of thing that you didn’t realize would hit you as hard as it did. Jayson Tatum: Yeah, that’s at the top of the list. I think it was just being so close, damn near to where you could feel it. Turning our season around, being an 11 seed to being a two seed, playing Brooklyn in the first round, playing Milwaukee in the second round, playing the Heat. Just the road that we took to get there was so tough — two Game 7s. We literally gave everything that we had, and to come up short just killed everybody. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Jayson Tatum: Yeah, I went to Fox’s wedding. I went to (Draymond Green’s) wedding. But there was a time when I was in LA (training) for six weeks and I didn’t play golf one time, just because I was waking up, eating breakfast, going to lift, taking a 40-minute drive, going to basketball workouts, getting treatment, getting in the cold tub. And by then, you get back to the house and it’s five o’clock. I’m exhausted, because I’ve gotta get ready to do it all the next day. So I think it was just being dedicated. Amick: And is that all born mainly out of being pissed off at getting so close? Tatum: Yeah, because you never want to take anything for granted. It’s not a given that we’re gonna get back. It could be the only time I ever get to the finals, and we may go back nine more times. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Jayson Tatum: You see things on the internet. You don’t know what is true, what’s not true, what to believe. It’s just an unfortunate situation. Amick: Was that frustrating, especially if you’re not fully understanding everything? Jayson Tatum: Yeah, extremely frustrating, because you had this mindset of how we’re going to approach the season, how we’re gonna start, and then now we don’t have our head coach, somebody that I give a lot of credit to. He helped us get to that point, got us playing together, playing better. Ime deserves as much credit as anybody. Ime deserves a lot of credit for how he got us playing, and Joe has stepped up and found his own voice and obviously has got us rolling now. But I feel like Ime, especially last year, righted the ship to get us playing the right way. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
