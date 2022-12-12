Jazz, Wizards, Nets, Mavericks and Suns targeting John Collins

Meanwhile, the Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said. Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said. Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth, Patty can’t survive against BOS, MIL.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris’ shooting. – 12:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth and Patty cannot survive against BOS, MIL, etc.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris. – 11:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are among teams in talks with Atlanta surrounding John Collins per @Shams Charania.
“Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said.” – 11:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Lakers pursuits, potential three-team Jae Crowder deal conversations, latest on John Collins and more.
theathletic.com/3992371/2022/1… – 11:23 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Chicago:
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is available.
Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) is available.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Hawks, 5:30 start. Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) are out for Atlanta, DeAndre Hunter (hip) and Onyeka Okongwu (foot) both questionable.
Hawks have lost 3 in a row.
Alex Caruso (back) is out and Javonte Green (knee) questionable for Bulls – 4:02 PM
Rob Schaefer: Javonte Green is available vs. Hawks tonight, according to Bulls’ injury report. Alex Caruso is out. On Hawks’ side, Dejounte Murray and John Collins are out, and De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are available after both had been questionable. -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 11, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago: De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (left foot soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 10, 2022
Shams Charania: Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. Atlanta now has Murray, John Collins (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (hip) sidelined. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 8, 2022
