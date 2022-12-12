Lakers have discussed trade for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic

The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Mentioned Bojan Bogdanovic (and the reasonable ask from DET) among many potential LAL trade targets on the Lowe Post w/ @Dave McMenamin last week — ICYMI:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bojan Bogdanovic 1st half:
3 of 7 FG’s, 1 of 3 3’s, 2 FT’s, 9 points
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
A change to the #Pistons starting lineup:
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Pistons vs. Grizzlies off Beale Street on a Friday night.
DET: start Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Congrats to our NBA Croats:
Bojan Bogdanovic
Dario Saric
Ivica Zubac
They chased him during the offseason when Bogdanović was still a member of the Utah Jazz and, according to league sources, continue to register trade interest in the 33-year-old Croatian. Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanović centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached. The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanović swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanović, who is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 50.8% from the field (43.7% on 3-pointers) as a Piston. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 12, 2022
The Lakers’ two best trade assets are first-round selections in 2027 and 2029 and various teams have been trying to extract one or both of those picks in trade talks with L.A. for months, knowing that the Lakers are on the hunt for roster upgrades to make the most of LeBron James’ remaining years under contract. James signed a two-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million in August — with a player option in Year 2 of the new deal. James, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, is thus contractually tied to the Lakers through at least next season. Bogdanović is considered a prime Lakers target because of his perimeter shooting ability and proven scoring, which would address major L.A. needs in its quest to supplement the two-man core of James and Anthony Davis. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 12, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Bojan Bogdanovic is available tomorrow after missing two games with right knee and ankle soreness. Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) is questionable -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 30, 2022
