Lakers interested in both Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan?

DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 13 of his 25—with one extremely important assist. And Nikola Vučević sank the go-ahead basket—off said LaVine assist—and came up with three hustle plays that helped the Chicago Bulls hold off the Washington Wizards. What significance does LaVine place in the Bulls’ three stars coming up clutch in closing time of the 115-111 triumph that snapped a three-game skid? “I think we all just did our job,” LaVine said. “There were a lot of things we could’ve did better in the game, especially the first three quarters. But we all came through at the end, made winning plays.” -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022