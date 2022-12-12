Lakers interested in both Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan?

According to NBA sources, the Lakers are interested in both Vučević and DeRozan. If L.A. is willing to give up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) along with Russell Westbrook as a buy-out candidate, the Bulls may end up in a better lottery position to retain their pick in June. This is the draft to do it.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bogdan Bogdanovic killed the Bulls all night… But may have just handed them the game.
Fouled DeMar DeRozan on a 3-point attempt with 1 second to go and the Bulls down two. DeRozan to the line with a chance to win game. – 9:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A horrible foul by Bogdan Bogdanovic against DeMar DeRozan with 0.5 seconds remaining is going to give the Bulls a chance to steal this win. – 9:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
the mythology of demar derozan’s ability to draw fouls only continues to grow – 9:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Free basketball in Atlanta
DeMar DeRozan missed a midrange jumper in the final seconds, but Derrick Jones Jr. skied for an offensive rebound and drew a foul on the putback
Made first FT, missed second. OT – 9:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DeMar DeRozan’s pullup jumper hits the rim. But the Hawks foul DJJ. – 9:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan with his first double-double of the season 27-11-6 Bulls down 3–. 50 sec left Bulls ball. – 8:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
A night after hitting a season-high 19 3-ptrs, #Bulls are 3-for-11 at halftime vs. Hawks and trail 58-50.
Vucevic is the only Bulls player in double figures with 11 pts; DeRozan is 2-8. Dosunmu left with an apparent wrist injury after collision with Trae Young. – 7:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls suffer a sluggish second quarter and the Hawks take a 58-50 lead.
Vooch: 11 points, 3 rebounds
DeRozan: 8 points, 6 rebounds
LaVine: 9 points, 5 turnovers – 7:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
What a good sequence from the Hawks. Okongwu keeps Vooch in front then pokes it away he’s not looking. The Hawks move the ball around as the Bulls trailed and find AJ all alone on the outside. Hawks lead 48-41 w/ 3:10 in 1H. – 7:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
DeMar DeRozan just executed a perfect Smitty on Jalen Johnson. – 7:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White finished off the 1st quarter with a 35 foot bank shot with the clock expiring..Bulls 27-22. Vucevic 8 LaVine 6. Bulls 52%. Youn 0-4 fgs. 5 assists. – 7:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Six Bulls scored 15+ points with a 70+ eFG% last night:
✅ DeMar DeRozan
✅ Nikola Vucevic
✅ Ayo Dosunmu
✅ Derrick Jones Jr.
✅ Patrick Williams
✅ Zach LaVine
It’s just the second time in NBA history a team has had six such players in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
The legendary Ari Gold! Nice to meet you @jeremypiven! pic.twitter.com/8MNc2J7RA7 – 11:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Big win for the Bulls, who blow out the Mavericks 144-115.
DeRozan: 28 points
Vooch: 20 points
LaVine: 16 points
Williams: 16 points
LaVine also gets some rest on the front end of a back-to-back. – 10:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 3—-Bulls 113 Dallas 85. DeRozan: 26-7-5, Vucevic: 20-8-4, LaVine: 16-3-4. 6 Double figure scorers for the Bulls. Bulls average 111 points—after 3 they have surpassed that. – 9:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 82-53 at half…21 assists. 4 turnovers. 4 starters in double figures- 17-7-5- DeRozan. 16-5-2- Vucevic. 13-=2-3- LaVine. “ Turn Out The Lights The Party’s Over…” – 9:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 82-53 at the half in what has been a lopsided smackdown of the Mavericks so far tonight.
DeRozan: 17 points
Vooch: 16 points
LaVine: 13 points
Williams: 12 points
Bulls went 10-for-17 from behind the arc in the first half. – 9:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Dallas 82-53 at half. DeRozan 17, Vuc 16, LaVine 13, Williams 12.
Original Windy City Bull Spencer Dinwiddie has 22 for Mavs – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 82, Mavericks 53 at half
DeRozan 17 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Vucevic 16 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Williams 12 pts (career-high 4 3-pointers) – 9:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 7-12-3s
Bulls with 3 double figure scorers. DeRozan: 15, LaVine with 11. Vucevic: 10. Bulls 60-36 8:08 left 2nd. – 8:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Welcome to DeMar DeRozan’s pump-fake playground. He’s trying every Mavs defender he can find. – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After making all big plays down stretch of Wizards victory, Bulls’ Big 3 of LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic all in double figures already, early 2nd quarter. – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Drummond, Dragic, DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic. A bunch of Bulls that Mavs fans have pined for through the years. – 8:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan’s ability to draw a shooting foul remains unparalleled – 8:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls light up the Mavs with 40-1st quarter points. Highest scoring quarter of the season. LaVine-11. Vucevic-10. Bulls 7-12-3s. – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls jumped out to an 18-point lead against Doncic-less Dallas. The Mavs cut it to 5, now Bulls lead 40-30 after one.
Bulls are 7-for-12 from 3. LaVine has 11 pts, Vuc 10 – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Mavericks 30
Bulls began game on 24-6 run. But Mavericks closed 24-16 to make this a ballgame.
LaVine (11) and Vucevic (10) in double-figs for a Bulls team that is 7-12 from 3P range. Spencer Dinwiddie has 15 pts for Dallas. – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch and Pat open the game with 3-pointers. Bulls testing their shots from behind the arc early here against the Mavs. – 8:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Wood, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Hardy, Dinwiddie
CHI starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine, Caruso
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern Conference All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Jalen Brunson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
ALTERNATE
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/WMlXat9SWA – 11:15 AM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
My girls love the new @Spalding Arena Renegade hoop. Bringing the arena to your driveway. 🪣🏀
@wslam pic.twitter.com/xfzxzfeJ35 – 3:03 PM
DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right.D “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said. The question — what’s it like having Alex Caruso as a teammate? — also got posed to Zach LaVine. “It’s a privilege,” LaVine said. -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
“He changes the whole game,” DeRozan said. “AC could have four points. But take him out of the game and the game is completely different. “He’s a helluva competitor and a helluva person. It’s hard to find teammates like that. The appreciation he has for the game is such a contagious thing. When you’re around him, you feel that joy.” -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 13 of his 25—with one extremely important assist. And Nikola Vučević sank the go-ahead basket—off said LaVine assist—and came up with three hustle plays that helped the Chicago Bulls hold off the Washington Wizards. What significance does LaVine place in the Bulls’ three stars coming up clutch in closing time of the 115-111 triumph that snapped a three-game skid? “I think we all just did our job,” LaVine said. “There were a lot of things we could’ve did better in the game, especially the first three quarters. But we all came through at the end, made winning plays.” -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
Chicago is $1.7 million below the luxury tax this season, and it is unlikely ownership will go into the tax for a fringe playoff team. Next year, the Bulls are likely over the salary cap. It has led some to wonder if the team would consider gauging the trade market for DeRozan and Vucevic. But Vucevic is set to become a free agent, and moving off the team’s best player in DeRozan would signal a step back. -via ESPN / December 6, 2022
Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
Clutch Points: “Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, I think those are all players — people in the league — teams are waiting to see: will any of them be available by the trade deadline.” 🗣️ @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/bw6Hp2m349 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 2, 2022
