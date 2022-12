Lakers, Knicks talked potential deal involving Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier

With Quentin Grimes taking over the starting shooting guard role in his absence, a healthy Reddish — and Derrick Rose — were left out of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation in both Sunday’s home win over the Cavaliers and in Wednesday’s game. “I’m not sure [why]. I’m not the one to ask. I’m not really sure to be honest with you,” said Reddish, who will be a restricted free agent after this season. “I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I’m gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control. “My role, all that stuff, isn’t necessarily up to me. I’m just coming in and doing what I’m told to do. … I’ll roll with what Coach say, and that’s that.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022