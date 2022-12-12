Lakers, Knicks talked potential deal involving Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier

They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said. With Anthony Davis having an MVP-caliber season and LeBron James turning in another strong campaign, it will be fascinating to monitor how these Lakers approach Feb. 9.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Should Evan Fournier join the #EuroLeague next season? 😲
He hasn't played an NBA game since November 15th 😳
Ian Begley
RJ Barrett puts up 27p, 9r, 6a, 3 stl to help NYK beat SAC. Julius Randle had 27 in 1st half before 2nd half ejection. NYK's won 4 straight since Thibodeau changed rotation (Reddish, Rose, Fournier were DNPs again tonight). NYK opponents are 27-for-130 from beyond arc in past 4 G
Randle is ejected. Toppin and Arcidiacono are hurt. It looks like Reddish, Rose and Fournier will not play, regardless of the circumstances. Svi hasn't gotten minutes this year. It means the Knicks are effectively down to only eight guys — and Robinson has four fouls, too.
I know Hornets fans are looking for something to cheer for, but Cam Reddish isn't getting me excited
the Magic have a chance Sunday to win three consecutive games for the first time since Feb 17-21, 2021. Their starters that night: Michael Carter-Williams, Dwayne Bacon, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark, and Nikola Vučević.
RJ Barrett & Julius Randle combine for 59 pts & NYK bothers CHA into 6-for-26 night from deep in road win. NYK has won 3 straight since Tom Thibodeau tweaked rotation (Reddish, Rose, Fournier were DNPs again tonight). NYK opponents are 17-for-91 from beyond arc in past 3 games.
First time they played the Knicks this season, Hornets guards were defended by Fournier and Rose.
Tonight, they are being hounded by Grimes and McBride.
The Hornets scored 132 points in that first game.
The Hornets have 71 points thru 3 quarters tonight – 8:55 PM
Knicks go with nine-man rotation in first half of first game without Obi Toppin. Jericho Sims played for 5 minutes in first half. No Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier yet. Knicks up 6 on CHA at halftime.
Asked if D-Rose or Cam Reddish could be an option with Obi Toppin out Thibodeau said, "Everyone's an option." So, we'll see.
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, 'Melo, Trae and DeMar.
nba.com/bulls/news/ask… – 5:08 PM
Cam Reddish has landed outside the Knicks’ rotation, and he possibly could be headed out of New York. But after sitting out his second consecutive game Wednesday night, Reddish said multiple times that he hasn’t asked the Knicks to move him.“I haven’t requested any trades. I have not,” Reddish said after the Knicks’ 113-89 win over the Hawks, his former team. “Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.” The Knicks have tried to attach Reddish to a trade seeking to dump the $18 million salary of Evan Fournier, who hasn’t played since Nov. 13, according to The Athletic. Another report published Wednesday stated the Knicks have been working with Reddish’s representatives to find a trade partner. -via New York Post / December 8, 2022
With Quentin Grimes taking over the starting shooting guard role in his absence, a healthy Reddish — and Derrick Rose — were left out of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation in both Sunday’s home win over the Cavaliers and in Wednesday’s game. “I’m not sure [why]. I’m not the one to ask. I’m not really sure to be honest with you,” said Reddish, who will be a restricted free agent after this season. “I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I’m gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control. “My role, all that stuff, isn’t necessarily up to me. I’m just coming in and doing what I’m told to do. … I’ll roll with what Coach say, and that’s that.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022
Less than a year after acquiring Cam Reddish for a first-round pick, the Knicks still don’t have a role for the young wing and are working with his representatives on a trade, a source told the Daily News. -via New York Daily News / December 7, 2022
Though it is not certain who or what the discussions were centered around, the Knicks’ forward Cam Reddish has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late and is a player who can certainly add value to the team. NBA insider Ian Begley shared news on such speculations: “There was a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday that stated Reddish and his representatives were working with the Knicks on a trade…Reddish said he wasn’t aware of that development and hadn’t requested a trade. Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.” “It’s worth noting that the Lakers and Knicks talked earlier this month about a potential trade that would have required a third team to complete.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 12, 2022
The most likely to go in a trade is Reddish, but for now, the market isn’t hot. While Reddish started eight games this season and displayed the athleticism that has teased teams, the potential remains higher than the finished product, and the defense isn’t up to what the Knicks and Thibodeau demand. According to a source familiar with the talks, the Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find a suitable team for him — but like last season, when the Hawks accommodated him, it’s not exactly a seller’s market. The Knicks surrendered a first-round pick for Reddish, but the current price appears to be a second-round pick or a player on a rookie contract with a different skill set. -via Newsday / December 11, 2022
Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Cam Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span. -via SportsNet New York / December 8, 2022
