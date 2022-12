LeBron James plans to retire at age 45?

Mike Trudell: LeBron on Austin Reaves, whom he found for a corner 3 in the final minute that sealed the win at Detroit: “I trust him. I love what he brings to the table both offensively and defensively.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 11, 2022

Two players in NBA history have recorded a stat line of at least 31 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 4 blocks, per the Nuggets: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. – 3:21 AM

Nikola Jokic recorded his 80th career triple-double last night. Only one player in NBA history has reached that mark in fewer games:208 – Oscar Robertson550 – Jokic557 – Magic Johnson669 – Russell Westbrook887 – Jason Kidd1,191 – LeBron JamesMore: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Paul Silas — a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star — has passed away at 79, per ⁦@GlobeBobRyan⁩. Silas was a fierce competitor and beloved figure. He coached several teams, including Cleveland to start LeBron James’ career. His son, Stephen, is the Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVSd1Up6r

The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Kinda surprised but LeBron gets boos when he touches the ball and cheers when Stew forces him into a miss. – 6:12 PM

LeBron James being guarded by Isaiah Stewart. The last time these two engaged at LCA…ummm…Yeah, remember that? – 6:12 PM

Interesting start here for the Lakers. Feels like Darvin’s “it shouldn’t matter who we play” message has landed for this game. Detroit is just 1 for 9, and the Lakers are playing hard on defense. LeBron just stopped a fast break with a chasedown steal. – 6:25 PM

LeBron on a tear to start the third, up to 13 points after a dunk and a turnaround fadeaway jumper on the baseline. – 6:42 PM

LeBron has 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter. He just hit another tough jumper over Kevin Knox. – 6:43 PM

LeBron is up to 17 points after that last bucket. He’s hurting the Pistons with his perimeter shooting tonight. – 6:52 PM

Believe it or not, LeBron and Davis are giving the Pistons a lot of problems. LeBron has 17 points with 4:46 left until halftime, and AD has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Pistons are down 53-39 – 6:52 PM

Davis and LeBron have been the two best players on the floor and that’s why the Lakers lead by 14. – 6:53 PM

Halftime: Lakers 61, Pistons 49. Pistons are fighting, but not much you can do when LeBron (19 points, 8-12 shooting), Davis (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Westbrook (6 points, 8 assists) are all cooking.Bogdanovic: 9 pointsIvey: 9 pointsBagley: 8 points – 7:04 PM

HALFTIME: Lakers 61, Pistons 49.Jaden Ivey had arguably the highlight of the half with a block of Dennis Schroder in transition, but Lakers leading. LeBron has 19 points. 17 assists on 23 baskets for LA. They’ve only given up 4 turnovers so far. – 7:05 PM

The Lakers head into the half up 61-49. If they hold on in Detroit they can salvage a 3-3 road trip after winning the first row, then dropping three in a row. LeBron 19 pts; AD 12 pts 7 reb 5 ast; Russ 6 pts 8 ast. – 7:05 PM

Davis dared Ivey to shoot it. He did. Airball. But Ivey baited LeBron into a foul right after in transition. Took an elbow to the chin. – 7:27 PM

Pistons are down eight with LeBron and AD just hitting the bench. It’s probably now or never with Detroit’s bench unit. – 7:38 PM

Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM

Really impressed with LeBron’s physicality today. He’s been setting some hard screens, and just now he worked really hard to get the inside seal on Bojan and finish the and-1. – 8:02 PM

Two-point game with 28.8 seconds left. Darvin’s been riding AD and LeBron in this quarter. Some fatigue might be setting in against a physical opponent. – 8:17 PM

If the Lakers lose this, that one-legged jumper by LBJ will be a talking point lol – 8:17 PM

Huge clutch shot by Austin Reaves after LeBron finds him in the corner. Wow, Austin sure is an efficient scorer if I do say so myself. – 8:19 PM

Austin Reaves was on a 12-foot string with LeBron. The Lakers got a switch, some weakside action, drive and kick for Reaves for a 3.122-117.Makes up for that ridic one-legged 3 LeBron took a min ago – 8:20 PM

FINAL: Lakers 124, Pistons 117LeBron with 35 points, AD with 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. Reaves with a clutch corner dagger in his 9 points. Lakers finish the road trip .500, improve to 11-15 on the season. – 8:23 PM

Lakers hold on to win in Detroit 124-117, finishing their road trip 3-3. LeBron 35p on 14-for-24 5r 5a; AD 34p on 12-for-18 15r 7a 2s; Lonnie 18p on 7-for-10; Russ 11p 9a; Reaves 9p including clutch 3 in the final minute. LAL hosts BOS back in Los Angeles on Tuesday – 8:25 PM

Final: Lakers 124, Pistons 117The Lakers stave off the Pistons’ rally with Austin Reaves’ late 3. LeBron James had 35 points. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. LA improves to 11-15 and finishes 3-3 on their six-game road trip.Up next: vs. BOS on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM

LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined the chorus of voices celebrating Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S. during their postgame remarks Sunday in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/RmVjU1Tj2k

