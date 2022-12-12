LeBron James plans to retire at age 45?

DeAndre Hayton: In an interview that came out today, Dennis Schröder said LeBron told him he wants to play 5-7 more years and retire at 45.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined the chorus of voices celebrating Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S. during their postgame remarks Sunday in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/RmVjU1Tj2k – 10:32 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined the chorus of voices celebrating Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S. during their postgame remarks Sunday in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/RmVjU1Tj2k – 10:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 124, Pistons 117
The Lakers stave off the Pistons’ rally with Austin Reaves’ late 3. LeBron James had 35 points. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. LA improves to 11-15 and finishes 3-3 on their six-game road trip.
Up next: vs. BOS on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM
Final: Lakers 124, Pistons 117
The Lakers stave off the Pistons’ rally with Austin Reaves’ late 3. LeBron James had 35 points. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. LA improves to 11-15 and finishes 3-3 on their six-game road trip.
Up next: vs. BOS on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers hold on to win in Detroit 124-117, finishing their road trip 3-3. LeBron 35p on 14-for-24 5r 5a; AD 34p on 12-for-18 15r 7a 2s; Lonnie 18p on 7-for-10; Russ 11p 9a; Reaves 9p including clutch 3 in the final minute. LAL hosts BOS back in Los Angeles on Tuesday – 8:25 PM
Lakers hold on to win in Detroit 124-117, finishing their road trip 3-3. LeBron 35p on 14-for-24 5r 5a; AD 34p on 12-for-18 15r 7a 2s; Lonnie 18p on 7-for-10; Russ 11p 9a; Reaves 9p including clutch 3 in the final minute. LAL hosts BOS back in Los Angeles on Tuesday – 8:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD almost a triple-double with 34 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, LeBron James with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists as Lakers win 124-117 over Pistons to finish trip 3-3 – 8:23 PM
AD almost a triple-double with 34 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, LeBron James with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists as Lakers win 124-117 over Pistons to finish trip 3-3 – 8:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers duo today:
LeBron — AD —
35 PTS 34 PTS
5 REB 15 REB
Both averaging more points and rebounds than their championship season. pic.twitter.com/olSVYN1RlE – 8:22 PM
Lakers duo today:
LeBron — AD —
35 PTS 34 PTS
5 REB 15 REB
Both averaging more points and rebounds than their championship season. pic.twitter.com/olSVYN1RlE – 8:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves a cold-blooded 3 off a pass from LeBron James gives Lakers 122-117 lead over Pistons with 12.4 seconds left. – 8:20 PM
Austin Reaves a cold-blooded 3 off a pass from LeBron James gives Lakers 122-117 lead over Pistons with 12.4 seconds left. – 8:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Austin Reaves was on a 12-foot string with LeBron. The Lakers got a switch, some weakside action, drive and kick for Reaves for a 3.
122-117.
Makes up for that ridic one-legged 3 LeBron took a min ago – 8:20 PM
Austin Reaves was on a 12-foot string with LeBron. The Lakers got a switch, some weakside action, drive and kick for Reaves for a 3.
122-117.
Makes up for that ridic one-legged 3 LeBron took a min ago – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Lakers lose this, that one-legged jumper by LBJ will be a talking point lol – 8:17 PM
If the Lakers lose this, that one-legged jumper by LBJ will be a talking point lol – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Lakers 91, #Pistons 90.
Bogdanovic: 34 pts (25 in the third quarter)
Ivey: 11 pts
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Anthony Davis: 29 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron James: 22 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 7:47 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Lakers 91, #Pistons 90.
Bogdanovic: 34 pts (25 in the third quarter)
Ivey: 11 pts
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Anthony Davis: 29 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron James: 22 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are down eight with LeBron and AD just hitting the bench. It’s probably now or never with Detroit’s bench unit. – 7:38 PM
Pistons are down eight with LeBron and AD just hitting the bench. It’s probably now or never with Detroit’s bench unit. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Davis dared Ivey to shoot it. He did. Airball. But Ivey baited LeBron into a foul right after in transition. Took an elbow to the chin. – 7:27 PM
Davis dared Ivey to shoot it. He did. Airball. But Ivey baited LeBron into a foul right after in transition. Took an elbow to the chin. – 7:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 19 points, AD 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, Russell Westbrook 6 points, 8 assists as Lakers open 61-49 lead over Pistons at the half. – 7:05 PM
LeBron James has 19 points, AD 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, Russell Westbrook 6 points, 8 assists as Lakers open 61-49 lead over Pistons at the half. – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers head into the half up 61-49. If they hold on in Detroit they can salvage a 3-3 road trip after winning the first row, then dropping three in a row. LeBron 19 pts; AD 12 pts 7 reb 5 ast; Russ 6 pts 8 ast. – 7:05 PM
The Lakers head into the half up 61-49. If they hold on in Detroit they can salvage a 3-3 road trip after winning the first row, then dropping three in a row. LeBron 19 pts; AD 12 pts 7 reb 5 ast; Russ 6 pts 8 ast. – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Lakers 61, Pistons 49. Pistons are fighting, but not much you can do when LeBron (19 points, 8-12 shooting), Davis (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Westbrook (6 points, 8 assists) are all cooking.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Ivey: 9 points
Bagley: 8 points – 7:04 PM
Halftime: Lakers 61, Pistons 49. Pistons are fighting, but not much you can do when LeBron (19 points, 8-12 shooting), Davis (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Westbrook (6 points, 8 assists) are all cooking.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Ivey: 9 points
Bagley: 8 points – 7:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Davis and LeBron have been the two best players on the floor and that’s why the Lakers lead by 14. – 6:53 PM
Davis and LeBron have been the two best players on the floor and that’s why the Lakers lead by 14. – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Believe it or not, LeBron and Davis are giving the Pistons a lot of problems. LeBron has 17 points with 4:46 left until halftime, and AD has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Pistons are down 53-39 – 6:52 PM
Believe it or not, LeBron and Davis are giving the Pistons a lot of problems. LeBron has 17 points with 4:46 left until halftime, and AD has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Pistons are down 53-39 – 6:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron with 18 foot jumper for 17 points and a 53-39 Lakers lead over Pistons. – 6:52 PM
LeBron with 18 foot jumper for 17 points and a 53-39 Lakers lead over Pistons. – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron is up to 17 points after that last bucket. He’s hurting the Pistons with his perimeter shooting tonight. – 6:52 PM
LeBron is up to 17 points after that last bucket. He’s hurting the Pistons with his perimeter shooting tonight. – 6:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are getting killed on backdoor passes and Lebron middys. – 6:43 PM
Pistons are getting killed on backdoor passes and Lebron middys. – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron has 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter. He just hit another tough jumper over Kevin Knox. – 6:43 PM
LeBron has 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter. He just hit another tough jumper over Kevin Knox. – 6:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James being guarded by Isaiah Stewart. The last time these two engaged at LCA…ummm…
Yeah, remember that? – 6:12 PM
LeBron James being guarded by Isaiah Stewart. The last time these two engaged at LCA…ummm…
Yeah, remember that? – 6:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kinda surprised but LeBron gets boos when he touches the ball and cheers when Stew forces him into a miss. – 6:12 PM
Kinda surprised but LeBron gets boos when he touches the ball and cheers when Stew forces him into a miss. – 6:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing for the #Lakers tonight. They’re starting alongside Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV. – 6:02 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing for the #Lakers tonight. They’re starting alongside Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV. – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron James (probable) getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/O51H3ztZBK – 5:08 PM
LeBron James (probable) getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/O51H3ztZBK – 5:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) is Questionable against LA. LeBron and AD are probable. – 2:52 PM
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) is Questionable against LA. LeBron and AD are probable. – 2:52 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
RIP to Paul Silas, tremendous man, always classy and professional, LeBron James’ first NBA coach, father of Stephen. – 12:41 PM
RIP to Paul Silas, tremendous man, always classy and professional, LeBron James’ first NBA coach, father of Stephen. – 12:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul Silas — a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star — has passed away at 79, per @GlobeBobRyan. Silas was a fierce competitor and beloved figure. He coached several teams, including Cleveland to start LeBron James’ career. His son, Stephen, is the Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVSd1Up6r – 11:33 AM
Paul Silas — a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star — has passed away at 79, per @GlobeBobRyan. Silas was a fierce competitor and beloved figure. He coached several teams, including Cleveland to start LeBron James’ career. His son, Stephen, is the Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVSd1Up6r – 11:33 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic recorded his 80th career triple-double last night. Only one player in NBA history has reached that mark in fewer games:
208 – Oscar Robertson
550 – Jokic
557 – Magic Johnson
669 – Russell Westbrook
887 – Jason Kidd
1,191 – LeBron James
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:38 AM
Nikola Jokic recorded his 80th career triple-double last night. Only one player in NBA history has reached that mark in fewer games:
208 – Oscar Robertson
550 – Jokic
557 – Magic Johnson
669 – Russell Westbrook
887 – Jason Kidd
1,191 – LeBron James
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:38 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LeBron James doesn’t have my level of grind⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/yhjxb0Hn9A – 6:30 AM
LeBron James doesn’t have my level of grind⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/yhjxb0Hn9A – 6:30 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Two players in NBA history have recorded a stat line of at least 31 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 4 blocks, per the Nuggets: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. – 3:21 AM
Two players in NBA history have recorded a stat line of at least 31 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 4 blocks, per the Nuggets: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. – 3:21 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Corvo: “Bron’s been very criticized his whole career for making the right basketball play late in games … You know when you’re playing with him he’s gonna make the right basketball play. And that’s what you want your leader to do.” -via Twitter / December 12, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron on Austin Reaves, whom he found for a corner 3 in the final minute that sealed the win at Detroit: “I trust him. I love what he brings to the table both offensively and defensively.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 11, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both officially available to play, and will start vs. Detroit, as expected. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.