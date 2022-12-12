LeBron James plans to retire at age 45?

Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined the chorus of voices celebrating Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S. during their postgame remarks Sunday in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/RmVjU1Tj2k10:32 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 124, Pistons 117
The Lakers stave off the Pistons’ rally with Austin Reaves’ late 3. LeBron James had 35 points. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. LA improves to 11-15 and finishes 3-3 on their six-game road trip.
Up next: vs. BOS on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers hold on to win in Detroit 124-117, finishing their road trip 3-3. LeBron 35p on 14-for-24 5r 5a; AD 34p on 12-for-18 15r 7a 2s; Lonnie 18p on 7-for-10; Russ 11p 9a; Reaves 9p including clutch 3 in the final minute. LAL hosts BOS back in Los Angeles on Tuesday – 8:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD almost a triple-double with 34 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, LeBron James with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists as Lakers win 124-117 over Pistons to finish trip 3-3 – 8:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 124, Pistons 117
LeBron with 35 points, AD with 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. Reaves with a clutch corner dagger in his 9 points. Lakers finish the road trip .500, improve to 11-15 on the season. – 8:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers duo today:
LeBron — AD —
35 PTS 34 PTS
5 REB 15 REB
Both averaging more points and rebounds than their championship season. pic.twitter.com/olSVYN1RlE8:22 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves a cold-blooded 3 off a pass from LeBron James gives Lakers 122-117 lead over Pistons with 12.4 seconds left. – 8:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Austin Reaves was on a 12-foot string with LeBron. The Lakers got a switch, some weakside action, drive and kick for Reaves for a 3.
122-117.
Makes up for that ridic one-legged 3 LeBron took a min ago – 8:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Huge clutch shot by Austin Reaves after LeBron finds him in the corner. Wow, Austin sure is an efficient scorer if I do say so myself. – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Lakers lose this, that one-legged jumper by LBJ will be a talking point lol – 8:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Two-point game with 28.8 seconds left. Darvin’s been riding AD and LeBron in this quarter. Some fatigue might be setting in against a physical opponent. – 8:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Really impressed with LeBron’s physicality today. He’s been setting some hard screens, and just now he worked really hard to get the inside seal on Bojan and finish the and-1. – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Lakers 91, #Pistons 90.
Bogdanovic: 34 pts (25 in the third quarter)
Ivey: 11 pts
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Anthony Davis: 29 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron James: 22 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are down eight with LeBron and AD just hitting the bench. It’s probably now or never with Detroit’s bench unit. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Davis dared Ivey to shoot it. He did. Airball. But Ivey baited LeBron into a foul right after in transition. Took an elbow to the chin. – 7:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 19 points, AD 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, Russell Westbrook 6 points, 8 assists as Lakers open 61-49 lead over Pistons at the half. – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers head into the half up 61-49. If they hold on in Detroit they can salvage a 3-3 road trip after winning the first row, then dropping three in a row. LeBron 19 pts; AD 12 pts 7 reb 5 ast; Russ 6 pts 8 ast. – 7:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 61, Pistons 49.
Jaden Ivey had arguably the highlight of the half with a block of Dennis Schroder in transition, but Lakers leading. LeBron has 19 points. 17 assists on 23 baskets for LA. They’ve only given up 4 turnovers so far. – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Lakers 61, Pistons 49. Pistons are fighting, but not much you can do when LeBron (19 points, 8-12 shooting), Davis (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Westbrook (6 points, 8 assists) are all cooking.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Ivey: 9 points
Bagley: 8 points – 7:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Davis and LeBron have been the two best players on the floor and that’s why the Lakers lead by 14. – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Believe it or not, LeBron and Davis are giving the Pistons a lot of problems. LeBron has 17 points with 4:46 left until halftime, and AD has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Pistons are down 53-39 – 6:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron with 18 foot jumper for 17 points and a 53-39 Lakers lead over Pistons. – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron is up to 17 points after that last bucket. He’s hurting the Pistons with his perimeter shooting tonight. – 6:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
LeBron’s scored the last 10 points for LA – 6:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are getting killed on backdoor passes and Lebron middys. – 6:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron is on the freeway to 40. 15 in 12 minutes – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron has 10 points in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter. He just hit another tough jumper over Kevin Knox. – 6:43 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron on a tear to start the third, up to 13 points after a dunk and a turnaround fadeaway jumper on the baseline. – 6:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Interesting start here for the Lakers. Feels like Darvin’s “it shouldn’t matter who we play” message has landed for this game. Detroit is just 1 for 9, and the Lakers are playing hard on defense. LeBron just stopped a fast break with a chasedown steal. – 6:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James being guarded by Isaiah Stewart. The last time these two engaged at LCA…ummm…
Yeah, remember that? – 6:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kinda surprised but LeBron gets boos when he touches the ball and cheers when Stew forces him into a miss. – 6:12 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Here we go: The long-awaited LeBron-Beef Stew rematch. – 6:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing for the #Lakers tonight. They’re starting alongside Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV. – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com5:24 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers confirm LeBron and AD are good to play today against the Pistons. – 5:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron James (probable) getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/O51H3ztZBK5:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) is Questionable against LA. LeBron and AD are probable. – 2:52 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
RIP to Paul Silas, tremendous man, always classy and professional, LeBron James’ first NBA coach, father of Stephen. – 12:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul Silas — a three-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star — has passed away at 79, per ⁦@GlobeBobRyan⁩. Silas was a fierce competitor and beloved figure. He coached several teams, including Cleveland to start LeBron James’ career. His son, Stephen, is the Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVSd1Up6r11:33 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic recorded his 80th career triple-double last night. Only one player in NBA history has reached that mark in fewer games:
208 – Oscar Robertson
550 – Jokic
557 – Magic Johnson
669 – Russell Westbrook
887 – Jason Kidd
1,191 – LeBron James
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…9:38 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LeBron James doesn’t have my level of grind⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/yhjxb0Hn9A6:30 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Two players in NBA history have recorded a stat line of at least 31 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 4 blocks, per the Nuggets: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. – 3:21 AM

Mike Trudell: LeBron on Austin Reaves, whom he found for a corner 3 in the final minute that sealed the win at Detroit: "I trust him. I love what he brings to the table both offensively and defensively." -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 11, 2022

