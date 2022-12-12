Mark Cuban concerned with Mavs' free-throw struggles: 'I told them to figure it out'

Mark Cuban says he has raised the free throw topic several times with president and general manager Nico Harrison, vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley and Kidd. “I told them to figure it out,” he said. “They know it’s an issue. It’s not like we don’t see the box scores. “It’s not something we ignore, that’s for damn sure. It’s not like, ‘Eh, it’ll all work out in the end.’ It’s something know we have to work on.”
Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News
Giannis rules? Mark Cuban wants NBA refs to make ‘easiest’ calls at free throw line dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:12 AM
Mark Cuban: Mavericks would have 5 more wins if not for unprecedented free throw struggles dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:09 AM
Mavericks’ free throw struggles this season are unprecedented in the Mark Cuban era dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:26 AM
Mavs owner Mark Cuban gave Kemba Walker a standing ovation from seat at Dallas bench for the 18-footer Walker just hit. Cut deficit vs. Chicago to 28-15. – 8:28 PM
Now? Dallas’ 72.3 percentage ranks 29th, ahead of only Memphis’ 69.8%. The lowest rank in the franchise’s 43 seasons is 27th by the sad sack 11-win team of 1992-93. “Literally, we’d probably have five more wins if we could shoot free throws,” Cuban said. “Easily. “It’s just the way it goes. We went through the same things early last year and for whatever reason it’s been an Achilles heel.” -via Dallas Morning News / December 12, 2022
