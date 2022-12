Mark Cuban concerned with Mavs' free-throw struggles: 'I told them to figure it out'

Mark Cuban says he has raised the free throw topic several times with president and general manager Nico Harrison, vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley and Kidd. “I told them to figure it out,” he said. “They know it’s an issue. It’s not like we don’t see the box scores . “It’s not something we ignore, that’s for damn sure. It’s not like, ‘Eh, it’ll all work out in the end.’ It’s something know we have to work on.”Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News