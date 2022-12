Nets 62, Wizards 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The new @MichelobULTRA x Hornets cans have been released! 🤩 Get your hands on these for a limited time at Spectrum Center. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/F4T5xpcHGY

Top 3 defensive guards this year per the Defensive Statistical Impact stat by @CerebroSports:1. De’Anthony Melton, Sixers2. Dennis Smith, Hornets3. Jordan Goodwin, WizardsMelton is great as usual. Goodwin is a bright spot for the Wiz. Cool DSJ gets recognized—he’s hounding. pic.twitter.com/YZLTvJWcIN

From over the weekend @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058…

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain.He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. His status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution. pic.twitter.com/TGvmkWzT4M

Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court activities, per Wizards. Beal, who has been battling a right hamstring strain, will miss tonight’s game against Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM

Michael Porter Jr. participated in parts of practice today for the first time since his heel injury. He’s feeling better but likely won’t play Wednesday vs. Wizards. The hope is that Porter keeps progressing at practice this week and can go through contact and live drills soon. – 2:49 PM

FYI: Paul Silas is one of five players, along with Bill Russell, Julius Erving, Artis Gilmore and Kermit Washington, to average 20 plus points and 20 plus rebounds for a college season. Make that a career…Julius & Artis in two, the others in three… – 2:51 PM

Bradley Beal, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Dec. 4, has been cleared to return to on-court basketball activities, the team announced. He will not play tonight against the Nets, however. – 2:55 PM

With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-…

Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities but is still OUT for tonight vs. Brooklyn, as the Wizards announced earlier this afternoon. He status going forward will be determined by his “clinical evolution,” which you have to admit is great phrasing – 5:18 PM

Monté Morris (sore left groin) will not play tonight against the Nets, Wes Unseld Jr. said. It will be the second game in a row that Morris has missed. – 5:24 PM

Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is available for the #Nets vs the #Wizards tonight. – 5:50 PM

Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) is out for tomorrow’s Suns game in Houston against the Rockets. Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. remain out – 6:12 PM

One game at a time, but these are the games I’m keeping an eye on for Brooklyn. Some sort of statement win would go a long way pic.twitter.com/4yCTANd7Ip

Kristaps Porzingis is getting loose ahead of Wizards-Nets. Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington and streaming here: https://t.co/nP56KMFwJ9

Kristaps Porzingis said after the last game he needs to cut out his technicals. He just got another one, his 5th of the year, one short of his career-high and it’s Dec. 12. – 7:21 PM

My guess is the Wizards record prevents it, but Kristaps Porzingis has been playing at an All-Star level this seasonAveraging 23p-9r-3a-2b per game on 48/35/80 percent shooting slash – 7:24 PM

Kevin Durant drains back to back threes to give the Nets an early 9-point lead.KD has 13 points on 5/7 shooting in the 1st. – 7:31 PM

At the end of 1 quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go lead the Long Island Nets 33-22.Devonate Shuler leads the team with 9 points. – 7:34 PM

Deni Avdija with back-to-back good defensive possessions against Kevin DurantStayed with him on his many crossovers allowing Jordan Goodwin to pick his pocketAbsorbs the body contact KD initiated to create space enough to force a missed jumper – 7:37 PM

It’s 29-25 Nets after one. Nets are 4-7 3PT, Wiz are 0-7 3PT. Durant leads all scorers with 13, while Porzingis has 12. – 7:41 PM

Nets just left Kyle Kuzma wide-open in the corner. Not sure how that happens. – 7:43 PM

Kristaps Porzingis on the stationary bike trying to stay warm. He has his left ankle wrapped and heating pad on his back. – 7:47 PM

Kyrie is 3/5 from three already.His stroke is starting to come back. That’s a big development for Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM

KD and Kyrie have combined for 28 of the Nets’ 40 points through the first 16 minutes of the game. They are 10-for-17 from the field combined. – 7:52 PM

As soon as Kyrie Irving fell (before the whistle), everyone knew Deni Avdija was going to get called for a foul whether it was or not. – 7:54 PM

Kyrie is deep into his bag tonight:20 points2 assists7/11 shootingHe’s done all that in 13 minutes. – 7:55 PM

Yuta Watanabe has some of the most active hands you’ll see on defense.Makes such an impact when he’s out there. – 7:56 PM

Nets’ Kyrie Irving with five quick points on two nice moves (crossover and ball-fake finger roll) and now has 20 points midway through the second quarter vs. Wizards. – 7:56 PM

That Yuta Watanae steals ends up as an acrobatic Kyrie Irving scoop shot to cap an 11-0 #Nets run. Brooklyn leads the #Wizards 47-42 with 6:07 in the half. – 7:57 PM

Not a good quarter from Edmond Sumner.Washington sagging deep off him on the perimeter. He’s forced it inside for a couple bad turnovers. – 8:03 PM

Wizards go into halftime down 62-55 to the Nets. Barton has been good in his return and the Wizards are 6-15 3PT, but Kyrie Irving (20 pts) and Kevin Durant (18 pts) have been a handful. – 8:10 PM

