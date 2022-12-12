Nets 62, Wizards 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (16-12) play against the Washington Wizards (16-16) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 62, Washington Wizards 58 (Q3 11:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ian Eagle truly is the 🐐. Turns Wizards fans walking across the court into a live TV segment. pic.twitter.com/ALaFODVanE – 8:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We don’t call him Scary T3rry for nothing 😈 Here’s to 1k career threes and more!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
be back in a few.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 62-55 to the Nets. Barton has been good in his return and the Wizards are 6-15 3PT, but Kyrie Irving (20 pts) and Kevin Durant (18 pts) have been a handful. – 8:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 55
#NetsWorld 62
Kristaps Porzingis 14
Kyle Kuzma 13
Will Barton 12 – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 62, Wizards 55
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Barton: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Irving: 20 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Nets 6/15, Wizards 6/15 – 8:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Brooklyn 62, Wizards 55
Porzingis: 14p
Kuzma: 13p
Barton: 12p 5r 3a – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not a good quarter from Edmond Sumner.
Washington sagging deep off him on the perimeter. He’s forced it inside for a couple bad turnovers. – 8:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Yuta Watanae steals ends up as an acrobatic Kyrie Irving scoop shot to cap an 11-0 #Nets run. Brooklyn leads the #Wizards 47-42 with 6:07 in the half. – 7:57 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets’ Kyrie Irving with five quick points on two nice moves (crossover and ball-fake finger roll) and now has 20 points midway through the second quarter vs. Wizards. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe has some of the most active hands you’ll see on defense.
Makes such an impact when he’s out there. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is deep into his bag tonight:
20 points
2 assists
7/11 shooting
He’s done all that in 13 minutes. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is in his bag tonight.
18 points
2 assists
6/10 shooting
13 minutes of action. – 7:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As soon as Kyrie Irving fell (before the whistle), everyone knew Deni Avdija was going to get called for a foul whether it was or not. – 7:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie have combined for 28 of the Nets’ 40 points through the first 16 minutes of the game. They are 10-for-17 from the field combined. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is 3/5 from three already.
His stroke is starting to come back. That’s a big development for Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis on the stationary bike trying to stay warm. He has his left ankle wrapped and heating pad on his back. – 7:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes in ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Da3Nw4fcW1 – 7:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trailed the Brooklyn Nets after 1.
#DCAboveAll 25
#NetsWorld 29
Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 12. – 7:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just left Kyle Kuzma wide-open in the corner. Not sure how that happens. – 7:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 29-25 Nets after one. Nets are 4-7 3PT, Wiz are 0-7 3PT. Durant leads all scorers with 13, while Porzingis has 12. – 7:41 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets after 1.
#Dcaboveall 25
#NetsWorld 29
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 12. – 7:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with back-to-back good defensive possessions against Kevin Durant
Stayed with him on his many crossovers allowing Jordan Goodwin to pick his pocket
Absorbs the body contact KD initiated to create space enough to force a missed jumper – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At the end of 1 quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go lead the Long Island Nets 33-22.
Devonate Shuler leads the team with 9 points. – 7:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant drains back to back threes to give the Nets an early 9-point lead.
KD has 13 points on 5/7 shooting in the 1st. – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My guess is the Wizards record prevents it, but Kristaps Porzingis has been playing at an All-Star level this season
Averaging 23p-9r-3a-2b per game on 48/35/80 percent shooting slash – 7:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jordan Goodwin does things that don’t show up on the box score. Hustle plays. – 7:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis said after the last game he needs to cut out his technicals. He just got another one, his 5th of the year, one short of his career-high and it’s Dec. 12. – 7:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Defense ➡️ Offense
All courtesy of @Ben Simmons 😤 pic.twitter.com/mTK7wnqTya – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with an and-1 layup to start the game and Kyle Kuzma smiles like a proud big brother – 7:12 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us from DC !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Washington Wizards on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/vwYepNzQ9s – 7:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KD: Big Nationals guy
(📹 via @Nationals) pic.twitter.com/qGl9odyiO9 – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
early work out of the way. Let’s get it.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/pcRHJMuagn – 6:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is getting loose ahead of Wizards-Nets. Tipoff is at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington and streaming here: https://t.co/nP56KMFwJ9 pic.twitter.com/q7gM0fUi39 – 6:37 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
One game at a time, but these are the games I’m keeping an eye on for Brooklyn. Some sort of statement win would go a long way pic.twitter.com/4yCTANd7Ip – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the Wizards – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Washington:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, Harris and Claxton – 6:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) is out for tomorrow’s Suns game in Houston against the Rockets. Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. remain out – 6:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five on the floor tonight 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/9KFkXgk134 – 6:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Wear your favorite Hornets jersey this Wednesday and post a picture for #NBAJerseyDay! pic.twitter.com/LVhx9x5PdZ – 6:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is available for the #Nets vs the #Wizards tonight. – 5:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris is OUT tonight with his groin injury, per Unseld Jr. – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Monté Morris (sore left groin) will not play tonight against the Nets, Wes Unseld Jr. said. It will be the second game in a row that Morris has missed. – 5:24 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities but is still OUT for tonight vs. Brooklyn, as the Wizards announced earlier this afternoon. He status going forward will be determined by his “clinical evolution,” which you have to admit is great phrasing – 5:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fits in the 202 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/srvlZG3UCh – 5:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.
And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-… – 5:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the first 10,000 fans at @CapitalOneArena tonight for Japanese Heritage Night will get this cherry blossom inspired tote bag 🌸
🎟️ → https://t.co/w4x3bGKgOa pic.twitter.com/aDPgn4nZYr – 3:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Dec. 4, has been cleared to return to on-court basketball activities, the team announced. He will not play tonight against the Nets, however. – 2:55 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
FYI: Paul Silas is one of five players, along with Bill Russell, Julius Erving, Artis Gilmore and Kermit Washington, to average 20 plus points and 20 plus rebounds for a college season. Make that a career…Julius & Artis in two, the others in three… – 2:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. participated in parts of practice today for the first time since his heel injury. He’s feeling better but likely won’t play Wednesday vs. Wizards. The hope is that Porter keeps progressing at practice this week and can go through contact and live drills soon. – 2:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court activities, per Wizards. Beal, who has been battling a right hamstring strain, will miss tonight’s game against Brooklyn. – 2:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury update: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain.
He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. His status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution. pic.twitter.com/TGvmkWzT4M – 2:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Steve Clifford shared his memories of the great Paul Silas during last night’s Bally broadcast. pic.twitter.com/AZ16FYvzRv – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we have teamed up with several local libraries for the 2nd consecutive year for our Wizards Winter Reading Challenge 📚
register → bit.ly/3FGQxYv
learn more ⬇️
on.nba.com/3iUnt7W – 2:00 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
New @The_Step_Back NBA pod
@Brady Hawk and I on….
— pelicans
— nets
— Embiid
— Teams tanking best
— @Sam Amico on Cavs podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:57 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From over the weekend @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058… – 1:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Top 3 defensive guards this year per the Defensive Statistical Impact stat by @CerebroSports:
1. De’Anthony Melton, Sixers
2. Dennis Smith, Hornets
3. Jordan Goodwin, Wizards
Melton is great as usual. Goodwin is a bright spot for the Wiz. Cool DSJ gets recognized—he’s hounding. pic.twitter.com/YZLTvJWcIN – 1:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The new @MichelobULTRA x Hornets cans have been released! 🤩 Get your hands on these for a limited time at Spectrum Center. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/F4T5xpcHGY – 1:00 PM
The new @MichelobULTRA x Hornets cans have been released! 🤩 Get your hands on these for a limited time at Spectrum Center. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/F4T5xpcHGY – 1:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📼 the tale of the tape tonight 📼
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/xqnt96Frs0 – 1:00 PM
📼 the tale of the tape tonight 📼
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/xqnt96Frs0 – 1:00 PM
