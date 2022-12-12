Rich Paul on media criticizing Anthony Davis: 'He's had some really freak situations over the last couple years'

Rich Paul: Well, I think the first thing is, you’ve got to understand media. And I think the media has the job. Some of it’s scripted, some of it’s based on analytics, some of it’s based on viewership. When you talk about these topics, you see a rise in the viewership. And so the media, as it pertains to any player, but [especially] AD, is going to kick you when you down. Over the last couple years, he’s had some really freak situations. Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport.
Source: Sam Schube, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Much like Sun Tzu’s “Art of War,” the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan studies his enemies ad nauseam … just one of his secrets on how he still gets opposing defenders to foul him.
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 1:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LAL barely beat a DET team with the worst record in the league Sunday, with a date with a BOS team with the best record in the league coming on Tuesday. But after salvaging a 3-3 road trip, Anthony Davis says “we feel like we can beat anyone” es.pn/3WcvcfM – 12:16 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined the chorus of voices celebrating Brittney Griner’s safe return to the U.S. during their postgame remarks Sunday in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/RmVjU1Tj2k – 10:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 124, Pistons 117
The Lakers stave off the Pistons’ rally with Austin Reaves’ late 3. LeBron James had 35 points. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. LA improves to 11-15 and finishes 3-3 on their six-game road trip.
Up next: vs. BOS on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers hold on to win in Detroit 124-117, finishing their road trip 3-3. LeBron 35p on 14-for-24 5r 5a; AD 34p on 12-for-18 15r 7a 2s; Lonnie 18p on 7-for-10; Russ 11p 9a; Reaves 9p including clutch 3 in the final minute. LAL hosts BOS back in Los Angeles on Tuesday – 8:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD almost a triple-double with 34 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, LeBron James with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists as Lakers win 124-117 over Pistons to finish trip 3-3 – 8:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers duo today:
LeBron — AD —
35 PTS 34 PTS
5 REB 15 REB
Both averaging more points and rebounds than their championship season. pic.twitter.com/olSVYN1RlE – 8:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Well, the Pistons game was tougher than it needed to be, but overall that was a pretty successful road trip.
Got the games they needed. Beat the healthy Bucks. Two of the losses came without AD. May have lost the Sixers game but showed plenty of right in the process. – 8:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight FT misses for LAL in crunch time (2 for AD, 1 for Beverley), as LAL cling to a 117-111 lead with 2:29 to play. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
AD is getting a breather. I’m sure it won’t be long. But big moment here for Detroit. – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the 13th active player to reach 15,000 career points. The #Lakers Anthony Davis got there earlier today.
Antetokounmpo, already the #Bucks all-time leading scorer, is the 146th player to ever get to that mark. – 7:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That’s a huge swing. Lonnie doesn’t see AD going for the open lob and the Pistons turn around for a 3. – 7:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Lakers 91, #Pistons 90.
Bogdanovic: 34 pts (25 in the third quarter)
Ivey: 11 pts
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Bagley: 8 pts, 4 rebs
Anthony Davis: 29 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron James: 22 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
AD is ridiculous. Pistons keep getting it within 3 and then Davis scores. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are down eight with LeBron and AD just hitting the bench. It’s probably now or never with Detroit’s bench unit. – 7:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Anthony Davis has 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Lakers lead 73-60 with 7:40 left in the third. – 7:25 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 19 points, AD 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, Russell Westbrook 6 points, 8 assists as Lakers open 61-49 lead over Pistons at the half. – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers head into the half up 61-49. If they hold on in Detroit they can salvage a 3-3 road trip after winning the first row, then dropping three in a row. LeBron 19 pts; AD 12 pts 7 reb 5 ast; Russ 6 pts 8 ast. – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Believe it or not, LeBron and Davis are giving the Pistons a lot of problems. LeBron has 17 points with 4:46 left until halftime, and AD has 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Pistons are down 53-39 – 6:52 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
For the 2nd time in his career, Zion Williamson has recorded 35 points on 65% shooting in consecutive games (also did this in March 2021).
The rest of Pelicans history has done this once (Anthony Davis in 2018). – 6:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis just picked up his 2nd PF. He’ll stay in the game once again, as he did with 2 PF’s at Philly (he picked up No. 3 in that 1st Q).
Lakers lead 20-10 after AD’s first FG. – 6:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans star @Zion Williamson joins Sixers star Joel Embiid as the only players to score 35+ pts in multiple games vs the Suns over last 3 seasons. Zion tied his season-high with 10th 35-pt game before the age of 23 trailing only Anthony Davis in Pels history (15). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/NjTSDPG1rF – 6:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing for the #Lakers tonight. They’re starting alongside Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV. – 6:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both officially available to play, and will start vs. Detroit, as expected. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons “gifted” Anthony Davis 21 free throws last time they played the Lakers. Wants to see more discipline from his bigs tonight – 4:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shoutout to @MichelobULTRA for sending me their latest #Thunder can! This design is pretty dope! #Ad pic.twitter.com/FGcbZyBqXQ – 3:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder) is Questionable against LA. LeBron and AD are probable. – 2:52 PM
Rich Paul: People act like, “Oh, he’s just hoping to go out and get injured.” Or, “The guy don’t want to play.” It’s stupidity at times, but that’s what comes with it. But for me, it’s always been the same as with any guy, especially at that level. There’s no doubt in the talent, and in the ability to play the game at the high level—I think he’s shown that. My message is the same: keep pushing. And my message has been the same with him: He’s a guy you got to play through. I don’t care who’s on your team, you got to play through him because he’s the one guy that, in most cases, is going to have a mismatch on the floor every night. -via GQ.com / December 12, 2022
They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said. With Anthony Davis having an MVP-caliber season and LeBron James turning in another strong campaign, it will be fascinating to monitor how these Lakers approach Feb. 9. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Anthony Davis last night: ✅ 34 PTS ✅ 15 REB ✅ 7 AST ✅ 12-18 FG Davis has recorded at least 25p/10r with 60% shooting from the field in 10 of his last 12 games. He’s the only player in NBA history to produce 10 such games in a 12-game span. -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 12, 2022
