Rich Paul on media criticizing Anthony Davis: 'He's had some really freak situations over the last couple years'

Rich Paul: Well, I think the first thing is, you’ve got to understand media. And I think the media has the job. Some of it’s scripted, some of it’s based on analytics, some of it’s based on viewership. When you talk about these topics, you see a rise in the viewership. And so the media, as it pertains to any player, but [especially] AD, is going to kick you when you down. Over the last couple years, he’s had some really freak situations. Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport.Source: Sam Schube, Condé Nast @ GQ.com