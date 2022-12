Suns engaged in three-team talks for Eric Gordon and/or KJ Martin

Kelly Iko: Another player who has drawn interest from other teams is KJ Martin. The third-year forward wanted to be traded during the offseason but he’s since backed down and has enjoyed a productive start to the season — leading to Martin expressing openness to staying in Houston long-term. How would an extension work for him and what does his market look like? What player deals would you use as a benchmark? Danny Leroux: An in-season extension for Martin is very tricky because the Rockets hold a team option for the 2023-24 season, meaning he is not on an expiring contract and normally would not be eligible to sign an extension until the 2023 offseason. However, Stone can decline that $1.9 million team option to change that status and then extend his deal. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022