Suns engaged in three-team talks for Eric Gordon and/or KJ Martin

Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix. The hold up in the potential three-teamer was that the Rockets are coveting one first-round pick for Gordon, and for Martin a very good first-rounder, not a batch of second-rounders, according to sources. The Rockets have had interest in Gordon from several contending teams, sources said, but appear less willing to entertain the topic of Martin.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Teamed up with @Danny Leroux to examine Houston’s upcoming cap flexibility, what it means for roster building, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and more.
New for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 10:43 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon with a 3, moves into a tie with Rashard Lewis for 24th in NBA history in career 3s. He is 1 of 5 from deep, obviously feeling pressure to get the milestone like hitting the 62nd home run. – 8:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Lucas does a little dance after Eric Gordon’s floater forces Milwaukee to call timeout. Rockets lead 34-31 and I now have to check and see how long it’s been since Lucas last won a game as a head coach – 7:42 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KJ Martin with the interception leading to a thunderous Jalen Green dunk on the fast break pic.twitter.com/vW4P61wUZu – 7:31 PM
Among the league’s worst teams, league sources believe the Detroit Pistons may be open to trading shooter Bojan Bogdanović, the Orlando Magic are expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba, and the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott) and the Houston Rockets (Eric Gordon) may part with veterans. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Finally, the Suns are believed to have interest in both Kenyon Martin Jr. and Gordon from the Rockets. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Houston: Eric Gordon (right groin injury maintenance) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Golden State. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Kelly Iko: Another player who has drawn interest from other teams is KJ Martin. The third-year forward wanted to be traded during the offseason but he’s since backed down and has enjoyed a productive start to the season — leading to Martin expressing openness to staying in Houston long-term. How would an extension work for him and what does his market look like? What player deals would you use as a benchmark? Danny Leroux: An in-season extension for Martin is very tricky because the Rockets hold a team option for the 2023-24 season, meaning he is not on an expiring contract and normally would not be eligible to sign an extension until the 2023 offseason. However, Stone can decline that $1.9 million team option to change that status and then extend his deal. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
David Hardisty: Brian Windhorst suggests #Rockets KJ Martin has good trade value. “I don’t know what his value was when he asked for the trade, but he has value now. As I talk to teams, he has value. There are teams who would like to trade for him TODAY, if they could.” pic.twitter.com/6yNX27hs6v -via Twitter @clutchfans / December 7, 2022
The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
