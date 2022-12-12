Thunder 68, Mavericks 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15) play against the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 68, Dallas Mavericks 78 (Q3 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two claps and a hard-count head bob were what gave Luka that technical foul. Although it’s entirely possible he might have said something, too. – 9:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chris Fisher’s disdain for Luka has been a funny storyline lol – 9:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Joe is #1 in the NBA in 3 pointers made per 36 minutes.
Joe is shooting 50.8% from 3 on the season. – 9:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A 12-0 run to start the game was wiped out, but Mavs close half on 21-7 run to make 66-52 lead over OKC. Doncic 24-7-4. But Hardaway and Bullock go for 12 & 10, all their pt as part of a 43 pt 2nd. 2nd most pts scored in any qtr this yr. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks go on a 21-7 blitz to close out the first half and lead 66-52 at the break. Luka with 24. – 9:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Mavs 66, Thunder 52
SGA – 15 points
JDub – 9 points
Joe – 9 points
Giddey – 7 points
Luka – 24 points
THJ – 12 points
Bullock – 10 points
Dinwiddie – 7 points, 7 assists – 9:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs outscored the Thunder 43-24 in Q2 to lead 66-52 at halftime. Crazy what happens when shots go in. – 9:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has also scored 20+ points in each of his first 25 games this year, marking the 15th-longest streak to begin a season in @NBA history.
Dončić is the first player to start a season with 25-or-more consecutive games scoring 20+ points since James Harden in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/nvkpy1uj1m – 9:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has now scored 20+ points in 34 straight games dating back to last season, tying the franchise record for the longest 20-point streak.
*Luka Dončić, 34 games (3/25 – 12/12/22)
Mark Aguirre, 34 games (11/22/83 – 2/1/84)
Dirk Nowitzki, 31 games (2/23 – 11/6/06) pic.twitter.com/nTaz9EVRrN – 9:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pick and roll ends with a SLAM 🔨 pic.twitter.com/fvY8Qn20Va – 9:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe is a +35 in 14 minutes against the Mavericks this season. – 9:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe minutes make me so happy to just envision the core of this roster with shooters. A lot of good shooters in this draft, Chet of course coming back and shot 40 percent in college, that’s the formula. Shooting and spacing around Shai and Giddey. – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail 28-23 after a quarter. They were outscored 28-11 after bolting ahead 12-0. Luka with 13. SGA with 10. Mavericks shoot 6-of-26 (23 percent). FT shooting (8-of-9) keeping them close, just as everybody expected. – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 28, Mavs 23
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 7 points
Joe – 6 points
Luka – 13 points – 9:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SPLASH 💦
Thunder pushes the pace! pic.twitter.com/YWDmiO1vYG – 9:08 PM
SPLASH 💦
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Joe has 2 3 pointers.
He’s played 4 minutes.
Joe has 182 total minutes played and 30 3 pointers made on the season. Hitting a 3 pointer once every 6 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Remember when the Mavs led the Thunder 12-0 after the first 3:35?
Well, now they’re down 28-23 after Q1, so. – 9:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA powers in for the finish 💪 pic.twitter.com/AFlt6R0V1j – 9:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Luka shooting 71.1% from the free-throw line is a lot worse than I imagined lol – 9:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 12-0 to start this game.
It’s tied 17-17.
SGA + Giddey have 15 of OKC’s 17 points. – 9:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ 12-0 lead is gone. OKC has clawed back to tie it at 17 with 2:34 to go in the quarter. – 9:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In an otherwise full-strength rotation, Frank Ntilikina is about the be the first off the bench to take some of Josh Green’s minutes. – 8:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This time against the Mavs, Mark Daigneault didn’t wait until the five-minute mark in the fourth to put Isaiah Joe in the ballgame. – 8:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault may or may not have just accused refs of trying to boost Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign with their whistles. – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Not exactly sure what preceded it, but Mark Daigneault told official JB DeRosa: “We’re not here for the Doncic MVP game.” – 8:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault may or may not have just accused refs of trying to Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign with their whistles. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lay it in ➡️ draw a charge
JDub getting it done on both ends! pic.twitter.com/gBVbo5uhH1 – 8:54 PM
Lay it in ➡️ draw a charge
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Luka’s treatment of the refs vs SGA’s treatment of the refs pic.twitter.com/b4i3B1efsp – 8:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chris Fisher is every fan of a team playing against the Mavs: “Luka Doncic, who seemingly gets upset at every single whistle.” – 8:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Starting things off from distance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ic7djBUEar – 8:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
OKC with a quick timeout. Down 3-0 with a free throw to come for Luka. Mavericks look a little quicker than they did at Chicago on Saturday, not surprisingly. – 8:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder calls a timeout less than two minutes into the game as the Mavs lead 3-0 at the 10:06 mark of the 1Q – 8:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
While we wait for tipoff of Mavs-Thunder, here’s a reminder that Big Ed’s mailbag will be coming out later this week. Send those questions in and we’ll get the answers for you. – 8:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Come for the lay up line, stay for the JDub stare down 👁️ pic.twitter.com/zMtJMJs8YE – 8:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Mavs
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
JDub gets another start. – 8:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Pokusevski, Jalen Williams, Giddey, SGA
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters tonight in Dallas
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 8:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/XN03i4Es2p – 8:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Cue the MAGIC 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qnX44A5Oyh – 7:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Getting stops sparks our offense.❞
@NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO on areas of focus before heading into tonight’s matchup against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/hnLu1kvpRq – 7:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
𝑳𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 🔒
@Tim Hardaway Jr // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/44RtFnMFqs – 7:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Thunder tonight, Luka is back after he was out Saturday. Josh Green is out tonight & based on Jason Kidd’s pregame comments he will miss a couple of games before his sprained right elbow is re-evaluated. Maxi Kleber (R foot soreness), game time decision. 730p, BSSW. – 7:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Frank Ntilikina getting it done in pregame work. pic.twitter.com/hojhNzxzgT – 7:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jason Kidd said SGA has added some DeRozan to his game with the shot fake. – 6:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jason Kidd was asked about the Thunder’s future with SGA, Giddey, Holmgren and all of the Thunder’s picks.
“Don’t forget about Dort,” Kidd said. “Dort is good, too.” – 6:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd’s says Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will miss at least a few more days after sitting out his second game tonight: “We will reevaluate Josh in a couple games.”
Also: Maxi Kleber is a game-time decision, rookie Jaden Hardy and two-way G Tyler Dorsey will be active. – 6:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
OKC has taken 30 charges this season (most in NBA) heading into tonight’s game.
Seven different players have taken at least one charge. pic.twitter.com/fRCuzRaiKd – 6:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Latest injury update has Luka Doncic available, Josh Green and Davis Bertans out and Maxi Kleber questionable. We’ll see if Jason Kidd sheds more light in a few minutes. – 6:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Boss Man getting shots 🆙
@Mark Cuban // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jJcfWl66OT – 6:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
How good can #Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng be? I am very excited about this rookie class.
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/12/ous… – 3:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiseman, Warriors’ rookies dominate in G League win over OKC Blue mercurynews.com/2022/12/12/wis… via @MikeNowels – 3:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
#MFFL – 3:00 PM
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝In my mind, we weren’t out of the game…I’m going in trying to be a spark.❞
@Royce Young highlights the Thunder’s mentality of staying ready in the latest episode of The Path.
Watch full episode 📽️ | https://t.co/oJXkDJDTgp pic.twitter.com/BV9DzI2Tiv – 3:00 PM
❝In my mind, we weren’t out of the game…I’m going in trying to be a spark.❞
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”
Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.
Here’s how:
https://t.co/RAEPpeDhZR pic.twitter.com/9bAwURM7by – 2:42 PM
“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”
Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.
