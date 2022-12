Thunder 68, Mavericks 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.Here’s how:

❝In my mind, we weren’t out of the game…I’m going in trying to be a spark.❞ @Royce Young highlights the Thunder’s mentality of staying ready in the latest episode of The Path.Watch full episode 📽️ | https://t.co/oJXkDJDTgp

FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Since that defense-optional home loss to the Thunder a month ago, the Knicks are 8-6 and have the fourth-best defensive efficiency in the NBA. They are 14th in offense and eighth in net rating over that time, too. – 3:27 PM

How good can #Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng be? I am very excited about this rookie class.

Latest injury update has Luka Doncic available, Josh Green and Davis Bertans out and Maxi Kleber questionable. We’ll see if Jason Kidd sheds more light in a few minutes. – 6:35 PM

OKC has taken 30 charges this season (most in NBA) heading into tonight’s game.Seven different players have taken at least one charge. pic.twitter.com/fRCuzRaiKd

Jason Kidd’s says Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will miss at least a few more days after sitting out his second game tonight: “We will reevaluate Josh in a couple games.”Also: Maxi Kleber is a game-time decision, rookie Jaden Hardy and two-way G Tyler Dorsey will be active. – 6:48 PM

Jason Kidd was asked about the Thunder’s future with SGA, Giddey, Holmgren and all of the Thunder’s picks.“Don’t forget about Dort,” Kidd said. “Dort is good, too.” – 6:49 PM

Jason Kidd said SGA has added some DeRozan to his game with the shot fake. – 6:51 PM

For Mavs vs Thunder tonight, Luka is back after he was out Saturday. Josh Green is out tonight & based on Jason Kidd’s pregame comments he will miss a couple of games before his sprained right elbow is re-evaluated. Maxi Kleber (R foot soreness), game time decision. 730p, BSSW. – 7:13 PM

❝Getting stops sparks our offense.❞@NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO on areas of focus before heading into tonight’s matchup against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/hnLu1kvpRq

Come for the lay up line, stay for the JDub stare down 👁️ pic.twitter.com/zMtJMJs8YE

While we wait for tipoff of Mavs-Thunder, here’s a reminder that Big Ed’s mailbag will be coming out later this week. Send those questions in and we’ll get the answers for you. – 8:27 PM

Thunder calls a timeout less than two minutes into the game as the Mavs lead 3-0 at the 10:06 mark of the 1Q – 8:44 PM

OKC with a quick timeout. Down 3-0 with a free throw to come for Luka. Mavericks look a little quicker than they did at Chicago on Saturday, not surprisingly. – 8:45 PM

lol Luka wants his coach to use his lone challenge with 8 minutes left in the first quarter – 8:50 PM

Chris Fisher is every fan of a team playing against the Mavs: “Luka Doncic, who seemingly gets upset at every single whistle.” – 8:51 PM

Lay it in ➡️ draw a chargeJDub getting it done on both ends! pic.twitter.com/gBVbo5uhH1

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault may or may not have just accused refs of trying to Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign with their whistles. – 8:54 PM

Not exactly sure what preceded it, but Mark Daigneault told official JB DeRosa: “We’re not here for the Doncic MVP game.” – 8:54 PM

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault may or may not have just accused refs of trying to boost Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign with their whistles. – 8:55 PM

This time against the Mavs, Mark Daigneault didn’t wait until the five-minute mark in the fourth to put Isaiah Joe in the ballgame. – 8:58 PM

In an otherwise full-strength rotation, Frank Ntilikina is about the be the first off the bench to take some of Josh Green’s minutes. – 8:59 PM

Mavericks’ 12-0 lead is gone. OKC has clawed back to tie it at 17 with 2:34 to go in the quarter. – 9:00 PM

After starting off in a 12-0 hole, OKC started running plays from the 7 Seconds Or Less playbook and are right back in this – 9:01 PM

Remember when the Mavs led the Thunder 12-0 after the first 3:35?Well, now they’re down 28-23 after Q1, so. – 9:08 PM

Isaiah Joe has 2 3 pointers.He’s played 4 minutes.Joe has 182 total minutes played and 30 3 pointers made on the season. Hitting a 3 pointer once every 6 minutes. – 9:08 PM

Mavericks trail 28-23 after a quarter. They were outscored 28-11 after bolting ahead 12-0. Luka with 13. SGA with 10. Mavericks shoot 6-of-26 (23 percent). FT shooting (8-of-9) keeping them close, just as everybody expected. – 9:10 PM

Isaiah Joe minutes make me so happy to just envision the core of this roster with shooters. A lot of good shooters in this draft, Chet of course coming back and shot 40 percent in college, that’s the formula. Shooting and spacing around Shai and Giddey. – 9:13 PM

Luka Dončić has now scored 20+ points in 34 straight games dating back to last season, tying the franchise record for the longest 20-point streak.*Luka Dončić, 34 games (3/25 – 12/12/22)Mark Aguirre, 34 games (11/22/83 – 2/1/84)Dirk Nowitzki, 31 games (2/23 – 11/6/06) pic.twitter.com/nTaz9EVRrN

I would read the oral history of how the Sixers decided to waive Isaiah Joe because I am damn curious – 9:28 PM

Luka Dončić has also scored 20+ points in each of his first 25 games this year, marking the 15th-longest streak to begin a season in @NBA history.Dončić is the first player to start a season with 25-or-more consecutive games scoring 20+ points since James Harden in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/nvkpy1uj1m

Mavs outscored the Thunder 43-24 in Q2 to lead 66-52 at halftime. Crazy what happens when shots go in. – 9:34 PM

Mavericks go on a 21-7 blitz to close out the first half and lead 66-52 at the break. Luka with 24. – 9:35 PM

Dallas with 31 (!) 3-point attempts in the first half.The Orlando Magic are 25th in the league in 3-point attempts at 30.8 per game. – 9:36 PM

A 12-0 run to start the game was wiped out, but Mavs close half on 21-7 run to make 66-52 lead over OKC. Doncic 24-7-4. But Hardaway and Bullock go for 12 & 10, all their pt as part of a 43 pt 2nd. 2nd most pts scored in any qtr this yr. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas

Isaiah Joe is #1 in the NBA in 3 pointers made per 36 minutes.Joe is shooting 50.8% from 3 on the season. – 9:51 PM

Two claps and a hard-count head bob were what gave Luka that technical foul. Although it’s entirely possible he might have said something, too. – 9:53 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.