Thunder vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $13,036,884 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski has his best game
🏀 Is Isaiah Joe a piece?
🏀 Grading the road trip
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/pucjDz8M45 – 3:26 AM
@ctsbulls
A crazy 48 hours. On Saturday the Bulls set a franchise record scoring 82 first half points as they trounced Dallas. 24 hours later they lose in OT with 0.5 on the clock. During the broadcast I learned that @34billy42 likes mayo on his hot dog…I lost focus. I apologize. 😂🤐🫢 – 2:49 AM
@BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Slovenia, alongside Team USA & Canada, found out the countries they will play in during the upcoming FIBA World Cup 🌏
The host countries, the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia selected preferred teams to play in the Group Phase:
basketnews.com/news-182276-fi… – 2:28 AM