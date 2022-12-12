Thunder vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $13,036,884 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles

@Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski has his best game

🏀 Is Isaiah Joe a piece?

🏀 Grading the road trip

#ThunderUp:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/pucjDz8M45 – 3:26 AM New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski has his best game🏀 Is Isaiah Joe a piece?🏀 Grading the road trip#ThunderUp:

Chuck Swirsky

@ctsbulls

A crazy 48 hours. On Saturday the Bulls set a franchise record scoring 82 first half points as they trounced Dallas. 24 hours later they lose in OT with 0.5 on the clock. During the broadcast I learned that A crazy 48 hours. On Saturday the Bulls set a franchise record scoring 82 first half points as they trounced Dallas. 24 hours later they lose in OT with 0.5 on the clock. During the broadcast I learned that @34billy42 likes mayo on his hot dog…I lost focus. I apologize. 😂🤐🫢 – 2:49 AM