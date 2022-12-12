Thunder vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $13,036,884 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

