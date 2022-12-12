Timberwolves 61, Blazers 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-12) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 12, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 61, Portland Trail Blazers 76 (Q3 09:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Can you guess how we started the 2nd half?
Yes, with another Dame 3 👀 – 11:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert already has 15 rebounds at halftime. The Wolves have 25 as a team. – 11:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Damian Lillard was ON FIRE from three in the first half ♨️ pic.twitter.com/Uv5eYD4ufh – 11:20 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
‘ @Damian Lillard 8 for 10 on 3-point attempts — in the first half!
Lillard on pace to break his franchise record for 3’s in a game (11) and @KlayThompson‘s NBA record (14).
#RipCity – 11:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some first half shooting numbers…
Wolves: 4 for 10 from 3
Damian Lillard: 8 for 10 from 3 – 11:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I am sure the Jazz did every now and again but feels like if you have Rudy Gobert you should never allow 70 points in half – 11:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fun half of hoops
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/tU4dJwd0bH – 11:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame’s 8 3PM ties his own franchise record for a half 🔥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yDRzFdapQK – 11:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers up 70-59 at half over Minn. Lillard has 27 points. He is 8 of 10 on threes. Blazers have committed just 5 turnovers. Have 16 assists on 25 FGs. – 11:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo dropped 11 points in Q2. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/3j2xBMWYwm – 11:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Damian Lillard with 8 threes in the first half propels Portland to a 70-59 lead. Wolves had 4 as a team. Minnesota just looking lost defensively despite Portland and Lillard’s hot shooting. – 11:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 70, Timberwolves 59: halftime. 27 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 10 points for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It is remarkable that the Wolves are only down 11 at half. Lillard is an alien. – 11:09 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Timberwolves should cover Damian Lillard. But with like two people. – 11:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have been going to their high wall (two on the ball) coverage in the non-Gobert minutes tonight, because Portland just attacked the Wolves drop with Reid on Saturday.
Problem is the corner is wide open every time because the Wolves are not xing-out to the corner. – 11:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3 after 3 after 3 for Dame 🔥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/9g8SOppPwe – 11:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame has 19 with more than 4 minutes left in the first half. At this rate he might pass Clyde at the beginning of the road trip. Came into the game 144 points away from tying him. – 11:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
You just can’t leave Damian Lillard that open EVER, let alone when he’s hitting everything in sight. – 11:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Over the last 13 games (half the season), no point guard in the NBA has made long midrange shots (14+ ft) at a higher clip than the 67% that D’Angelo Russell is shooting in that time, and only Killian Hayes has taken midrange shots more frequently.
DLo’s 1st half shot chart… pic.twitter.com/h6dcmKJ1iU – 10:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Russell in some pain after colliding with Josh Hart going after a loose ball. – 10:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
even fouling isn’t enough to stop this man rn 🧊 pic.twitter.com/WBtFPDUX1g – 10:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Reflexes on point
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/yaJqSInd58 – 10:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy in the first Q:
8 PTS / 8 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/xsCSXfmb8z – 10:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-27.
Gobert is leading the way with 8 points and 8 rebounds, approaching his ninth double-double of the season. – 10:42 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tonight is Star Wars night, and the between-quarter video is Blazers players saying which teammate would win in a lightsaber fight. Drew Eubanks said Damian Lillard because “he’s into boxing.” – 10:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 37-27.
Gobert is leading the way with 8 points and 8 rebounds, approaching his ninth double-double of the season. – 10:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail Portland 33-27. They were called for 8 fouls that quarter. Jerami Grant had 5 free throw attempts. Wolves played a fairly clean quarter offensively (1 turnover!) but same issues defensively remain – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Timberwolves 27: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points for @Jerami Grant. 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 50 percent, MIN 48 percent. – 10:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
These Naz-Rudy minutes usually don’t go well for Minnesota. Finch doesn’t have a ton of options with Prince out. But something has to change there. – 10:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rivers picks up his third foul here in the first quarter. Bryn Forbes checking in for him. – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3-3 from three 👀
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/grCV7YmkyL – 10:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dame gets a different whistle than Edwards. That’s just a fact. – 10:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his first steal of the night, @Anthony Edwards has swiped at least 1 steal in 13 straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak (Josh Hart, 16 games) and is now the second-longest streak of his career (25, 2/24/21-4/16/21). – 10:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
throw it up to the big fella pic.twitter.com/5qv76BsiUP – 10:29 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Trail Blazers are playing without the assistance of coach Steve Hetzel, who has been away from the team since November to attend to what coach Chauncey Billups says is a “non-basketball, personal issue.” Billups says the hope is Hetzel will return “soon.” – 10:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Can’t handle the handles
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/KYlUB9HeY3 – 10:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t jump with the Tower of Power. pic.twitter.com/Kx4M3mXp2e – 10:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nifty Nurk 🤌
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/nSNFc6yLcD – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nurkic missed his first two three-point attempts. Bet he isn’t allowed to take a third. – 10:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves were obviously unhappy with how officials called the game Saturday when they were guarding Lillard. Anderson has something to say after that foul on him. – 10:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The first great “put him on skates” moment of the season for Portland – 10:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s about that tiiiime
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7rU0nqyHca – 10:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏈 + 🏀
#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/uiZp3hyyoc – 10:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Portland. pic.twitter.com/UWaCfVqk71 – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/k74rkzqVwY – 9:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said pregame that Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) is out tonight against Portland and “day to day” going forward. – 8:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Looking good, feeling better 😎
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DdLDkI3CnD – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch mentioned the Wolves have to get “another guy or two” in the rotation tonight. So keep an eye open for that against Portland tonight. – 8:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard has been “more vocal than I’ve ever seen him” in film sessions lately. – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Siri, play Portland by Drake. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/qWKCx5HYaY – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine + @KyleTheige…
Comparing stat trends from the 21 games w/ KAT to the now 5 games w/out KAT.
Plus: Acknowledging the Gobert tweet “like” and the discussion that is and will come from that.
open.spotify.com/episode/43h4Im… – 7:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
grab your coffee, tonight’s a late tip ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ipT24JXbtO – 7:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked Austin Rivers about the balance the Wolves need to strike between guarding the rim (which they’ve been really good at all season) and guarding the 3-point line (something they have not been good at all season). pic.twitter.com/ZGNiHpqvY9 – 4:26 PM
