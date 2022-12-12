Trae Young fined $25,000

Marc J. Spears: Trae Young fined by NBA pic.twitter.com/tAMvVZ0Cqp
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Full injury list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out.
Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 7:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For those of you who want to keep track at home, Atlanta will have five of its top six scorers out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capella. – 7:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
You probably read this somewhere else, but Trae Young is out tonight. He did play 42 minutes in last night’s OT win over the Bulls. – 6:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No Trae. No Dejounte. No Bogdan.
The Hawks’ primary creator tonight is _________. – 6:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, per the NBA – 6:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 6:41 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
With Trae Young confirmed as out for tonight’s game, @Memphis Grizzlies look to continue winning streak against shorthanded Hawks. Ja still a game-time decision at this point as he battles thigh soreness. – 6:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With Trae Young out, McMillan said that Trent Forrest will handle the ball handling. Aaron Holiday will handle some of those backup duties. – 6:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (lower back soreness) ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is still questionable. – 6:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Trae Young is out tonight and Clint Capela will be a game time decision.
Bogdanović is also out. – 6:32 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:57 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Mama there goes that man !👊🏽💯
@AJ Griffin pic.twitter.com/BTSqvgp3yg10:07 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic, shaking his head: “I just know that we won the game.
Credited Trae for calling timeout on the first play that was drawn up. – 10:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae said that he talked to AJ Griffin just now about how AJ’s game-winner resembled the one Trae had his rookie year. – 9:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae said he dinged his back on a charge and his elbow and pinkie finger on another play. – 9:50 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
AJ Griffin, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Trae Young, and this: pic.twitter.com/kgJkBHX4ln9:40 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
having trae as the inbounder here is…interesting – 9:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just don’t let Trae beat you … anyone but the Coach Killa! – 9:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Trae Young hits the go-ahead bucket with a second left. pic.twitter.com/Hm3C2EuC889:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Man, what a shot by Trae Young. This has been a great day of basketball. – 9:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Trae Young does it again. After a 3-pointer by Coby White tied game 119-119, Young gives Hawks 121-119 lead with a stepback midrange jumper.
Bulls ball, 1 second to play in OT. – 9:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young hits a pull up midrange jumper leaving 1 second on the clock. Hawks lead 121-119. – 9:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Damn, Trae Young is suddenly a killer! Hawks lead…1 sec left. – 9:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Questionable three by Trae Young now…. – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Trae Young, who was 3-14 from field and 1-6 from 3-point range on night, just drilled a 30-footer to give Hawks a 110-107 lead.
Bulls ball, 50 seconds to play – 8:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young who was 1-6 up until this point hits a 3 to put the Hawks up 110-107 w/ 50.6 left in the game. – 8:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae drive puts Hawks up 2 with 1:45 left. – 8:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks come out of TO with Trae, AJ, Bogi, Hunter, Capela.
Trail by 1 for first time in a while. – 8:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We’ve had Hunter/Forrest miscommunicate on an action that gave DeRozan a clear path to a basket, then a couple of dicey foul calls on the Hawks, one of which was a +1 on Trae helping on DDR that looked like a clear whiff on all contact. – 8:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Best player for the Bulls tonight is Trae Young. – 8:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Trae Young has been awful … on both ends. – 8:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
A night after hitting a season-high 19 3-ptrs, #Bulls are 3-for-11 at halftime vs. Hawks and trail 58-50.
Vucevic is the only Bulls player in double figures with 11 pts; DeRozan is 2-8. Dosunmu left with an apparent wrist injury after collision with Trae Young. – 7:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is back out of the timeout. – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Oh man, Ayo. That looked very painful. Launched himself over Trae Young for a transition layup, looks like he came down awkwardly on Young’s knee. – 7:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young just drew an offensive foul off of Dosunmu and both are slow to get up. Young is back on the Hawks bench but Dosunmu is still down. – 7:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae just drew a charge on Dosunmu. Trae got up slowly, and Dosunmu is still down a full minute later. – 7:35 PM

More on this storyline

Trae Young: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that. Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / December 12, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Memphis: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 12, 2022

Main Rumors



