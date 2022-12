Victor Oladipo on playing in Indiana: This is a special place for me

This will be Victor Oladipo’s first chance to go against the Pacers since his strong years with the franchise — the one he was with when his career took off. “It’s not my first time getting traded. Obviously, this is a special place to me,” Oladipo said. “That goes into it, the emotions go into that,” he added. He keeps up with several of his old teammates dating back as far as his time with the Magic, and one of them is current Pacers center Myles Turner.Source: Tony East @ Sports Illustrated