Victor Oladipo on playing in Indiana: This is a special place for me

This will be Victor Oladipo’s first chance to go against the Pacers since his strong years with the franchise — the one he was with when his career took off. “It’s not my first time getting traded. Obviously, this is a special place to me,” Oladipo said. “That goes into it, the emotions go into that,” he added. He keeps up with several of his old teammates dating back as far as his time with the Magic, and one of them is current Pacers center Myles Turner.
Source: Tony East @ Sports Illustrated
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021. Oladipo spoke about tonight’s return and the emotions attached to it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Inside my Oladipo story, paid subscribers can watch and/or read his full comments today from shootaround.
On his return, health and never losing his joy for the game.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Victor Oladipo is feeling many things — nostalgia being near the top of the list — as he prepares to go against the Pacers tonight for the first time since being traded away. Story on his emtions and thoughts, including some notes from Erik Spoelstra: https://t.co/JCIbaLAhCI pic.twitter.com/9fQlSKhy0t – 4:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Personnel needs, luxury-tax math both part of equation as Heat attempt to stay ahead of injury curve. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Victor Oladipo finally makes it back “home” again in Indiana. – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021. Oladipo spoke about his return and the emotions attached to it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra explains decision to waive Dru Smith and bring back Orlando Robinson – 2:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Shams reports in here that the Heat could have “re-energized” interest in Jae Crowder, but incorrectly states that Oladipo and Dedmon are eligible to be traded this week. They are not trade eligible until mid-January.
Shams reports in here that the Heat could have “re-energized” interest in Jae Crowder, but incorrectly states that Oladipo and Dedmon are eligible to be traded this week. They are not trade eligible until mid-January.
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
It’s easy to forget now how popular Victor Oladipo was after his first season with the @Indiana Pacers, when he won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He played hard, he played both ends, he brought swagger and enthusiasm, he had a knack for hitting big shots, … – 12:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “Regardless of the greeting I get there, I know it’s all love. It’s always going to be that and it will always be that for me too.” – 11:48 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oladipo said one of the first things he did when he got back was take a picture of the Steak ‘n Shake downtown. – 11:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oladipo, “People think I’m from Indiana at this point.” This is first game back since trade from Pacers. – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on a Oladipo back in Indiana, “He had some great years here.” – 11:27 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Victor Oladipo back on the floor of Gaonbridge Fiieldhouse: pic.twitter.com/Hm3LzGtWLq – 11:23 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Victor Oladipo is back in Indianapolis for the first time since the Pacers traded him in January 2021 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Oladipo: “Regardless of the greeting I get there, I know it’s all love. It’s always going to be that and it will always be that for me too.” – 9:37 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Giannis Antetokounmpo in town, thought it would be good for those clicking on Tankathon to remember not just that he famously went 15th in the 2013 draft, but just one of the first 14 picks has ever been an All-Star (Victor Oladipo.)
With Giannis Antetokounmpo in town, thought it would be good for those clicking on Tankathon to remember not just that he famously went 15th in the 2013 draft, but just one of the first 14 picks has ever been an All-Star (Victor Oladipo.)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers injury report is clean other than the usuals, Duarte and Theis.
Heat listing Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Robinson and Strus as probable.
And so … this will be Oladipo’s first visit back to The Fieldhouse since being traded in Jan. 2021. – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
“I know it probably means something special to him,” Spoelstra said of Oladipo and the upcoming game. “I look forward to just going out there and competing, man,” Oladipo added. It will be his fourth appearance of the season. -via Sports Illustrated / December 12, 2022
The Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting Thursday. The Bucks could continue to seek a third team to facilitate a trade for Crowder, which would be a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native who played his college ball at Marquette. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
