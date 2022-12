Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

“I think me and Jose (Alvarado) are two very energized people. So, we come in every day with that energy,” Marshall said. “I think it got to the point that people are looking to us to bring that energy every day. We understand that and know that. … We’re sure about what we bring to the team and we try to continue to do that every day.” And he relishes the idea of being the guy who’s unafraid to send opponents a message. “Anybody mess with (Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram), they’ve gotta see me,” Marshall said . -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022