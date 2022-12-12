Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this December:
41.3 PPG
10.5 RPG
1.5 BPG
60/58/89% (!!)
MVP numbers. pic.twitter.com/zUFuLwmo0j – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Week #8 | Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid Players of the week
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Official:
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the week.
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rCI658r13s – 3:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid averaged 43 points and 10 rebounds for the week.
63.5% on 2s
66.7% on 3s
68.1% effective field goal
74% true shooting
One bad: 0.79:1 ATO – 3:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
In a stunning development, Joel Embiid, who averaged 43.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists last week, has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Zion (33.0/8.3) won the award for the Western Conference.
I wrote about Embiid today:
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid averaged 43 points and 10 rebounds.
63.5% on 2s
66.7% on 3s
68.1% effective field goal
74% true shooting
Only bad: 0.79:1 ATO – 3:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid’s 43 PPG, 10 RPG, AND 63% from the field over the 2-1 stretch gets him Player of the Week honors with #Pelicans star Zion Williamson #Sixers – 3:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson is named Western Conference Player of the Week. Averaged 33 points on 70.4% shooting in wins over the Pistons, Suns and Suns. – 3:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference player of the week. pic.twitter.com/IQIZ8iuO5P – 3:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson was named Western Conference Player of the week.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are the NBA’s Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Buddy Hield was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week — which was won by 76ers’ Joel Embiid. – 3:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
NBA names Zion Williamson and Joel Embiid Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/CeSWwtsUxZ – 3:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announces. – 3:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is (unsurprisingly) the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 5-11). pic.twitter.com/57ZKO4M7BZ – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! 7 game winning streak!
🏀 Zion shows he is an MVP candidate
🏀 Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall prove Nola is deepest team in NBA
🏀 Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum key in victory
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/90vvcHGjvR – 3:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joel Embiid last night:
🏀 53 Points
🏀 12 Rebounds
🏀 3 Assists
🏀 62% FG
@Frank Isola & @LegsESPN discuss Embiid’s performances over his last few games
@Philadelphia 76ers | #BrotherlyLOVE pic.twitter.com/ADusx97KJ6 – 3:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has scored 30 or more points in 12 of his 18 games. He’s averaging 33.3 points after scoring 53 in Sunday’s 131-113 victory over Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center. #Sixers
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ James Harden on Joel Embiid:“He was in attack mode for the entire game.He made scoring look easy tonight.I mean he was just in attack mode getting to the basket, and his jumper was falling. He had an aggressive night tonight.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:31 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Joel Embiid’s isolation scoring is at a career-high, per @SecondSpectrum:
Season: Isos Per Game / Points Per Iso
2022-23: 11.7 / 1.13
2021-22: 9.3 / 0.99
2020-21: 8.1 / 0.98
2019-20: 5.1 / 0.89
Shooting from midrange better than ever, and weaponizing his scoring as a playmaker. pic.twitter.com/ihlyEbMDeQ – 2:03 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
New @The_Step_Back NBA pod
@Brady Hawk and I on….
— pelicans
— nets
— Embiid
— Teams tanking best
— @Sam Amico on Cavs podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid by season:
2020/21
— 29/11/3
— 51/38/86%
— 2nd in MVP voting
2021/22
— 31/12/4
— 50/37/81%
— 2nd in MVP voting
2022/23
— 33/10/5
— 54/33/85%
— ???? pic.twitter.com/JqDf0VT5Pg – 1:40 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
December or not, the Kia MVP ladder is a joke. Embiid not even in the top-10? Come on. – 1:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Week in Review: Joel Embiid’s brilliance overshadows a soul-crushing win.
Embiid scored 91 points between Friday and Sunday, or more than PJ Tucker has scored all season.
He’s the only 7 footer since 1982-83 to average 30+ points with a 60%+ TS%.
More: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 1:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! 7 game winning streak!
🏀 Zion shows he is an MVP candidate
🏀 Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall prove Nola is deepest team in NBA
🏀 Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum key in victory
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/O1zfo9tllg – 12:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Hornets takeaways: Joel Embiid cooks up another victory; James Harden shows how he can be best utilized inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 11:56 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. has been one of Zion’s biggest supporters since Nance got to New Orleans.
This season, Nance and Zion have been an effective duo. The Pelicans were a +16 in the 25 minutes they played together Sunday.
Why closing with Nance is working: nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:33 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! 7 game winning streak!
🏀 Zion shows he is an MVP candidate
🏀 Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall prove Nola is deepest team in NBA
🏀 Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum key in victory
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/n2ui6vfjzH – 11:30 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid leads NBA with 33.4 PPG. The 76ers star could be the first center to be a scoring champ in back-to-back seasons since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970-71/71-72.
Last time centers, any of them, led NBA in PPG in back-to-back seasons was 1993-94/94-95 (David Robinson/Shaq) – 11:08 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia has big names like Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Tobias Harris continues to fly under the radar in order to help this team succeed #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/12/tob… via @SixersWire – 11:06 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has been a leader to both Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed as Philly continues to work through the backup center options #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
25-PPG seasons on 60% shooting in NBA history:
— McHale in 1987
— Zion in 2021
— Zion this season pic.twitter.com/jpnkoWBakl – 10:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Zion Williamson last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 14-21 FG
✅ 2-3 3P
He’s the first player in franchise history to score 35+ points with a 70+ eFG% in consecutive games.
Last seven games, all wins:
✅ 30.0 PPG
✅ 9.1 RPG
✅ 5.3 APG
✅ 66.9 FG%
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
MPG in the fourth quarter
1) CJ McCollum, 9.2
2) Zion Williamson, 8.0
3) Larry Nance Jr., 7.8 – 9:32 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid dropped 53 last night and somehow made it seem like an easy thing to do. The things putting him on pace for his best offensive season of his career:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-n… – 9:30 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If there were more Plumlees still in the league Embiid would be aiming for his 3rd consecutive MVP award. – 9:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Hornets takeaways: Joel Embiid cooks up another victory; James Harden shows how he can be best utilized inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 9:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We need to get a win’: #Suns drop fourth straight, fall in OT to Zion Williamson, #Pelicans https://t.co/gSoTY0ELYP via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/TnyMMFGrlg – 9:15 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting Joel Embiid’s 53-point performance, Sixers’ victory over Charlotte Hornetss ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1608347256 – 8:52 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! 7 game winning streak!
🏀 Zion shows he is an MVP candidate
🏀 Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall prove Nola is deepest team in NBA
🏀 Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum key in victory
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/SSwFjmCLOz – 8:49 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Zion and Alvarado, breaking orthodoxy and their opponents’ spirit ziller.substack.com/p/zion-and-alv… – 8:36 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #NBA week begins with the New Orleans #Pelicans atop the West with the league’s longest winning streak (seven games). They are +2400 to win the championship, and Zion Williamson is +3500 to win MVP. Willie Green is +350 (second behind +150 Joe Mazzulla) for Coach of the Year. – 7:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#AboutLastNightFlow Joel Embiid becomes the first #NBA player to score at least 50 points in multiple games this season.
Embiid’s 53 points power #Sixers to 131-113 win over #Hornets inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #CharlotteHornets takeaways: Joel Embiid cooks up another victory, James Harden shows how he can best utilized inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #PhilaUnite – 6:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Charlotte #Hornets takeaways: Joel Embiid keeps cooking up victories, James Harden thrives in complementary roll inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid joins Iverson and Chamberlain after scoring 53 points 🎥 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After beating the Suns again, the Pelicans may celebrate recent good play.
“We’re No. 1 in the West right now. I know to a lot of people that’s not a big deal, because it’s early in the season, but for us to have that ranking right now, it’s big.” — Zion https://t.co/XY28VeopNg pic.twitter.com/TMPCmpah04 – 12:57 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
His 53-point outing catapulted Joel Embiid in front of Luka Doncic for the NBA lead in PPG.
1. Embiid…33.4
2. Luka…32.9
3. Giannis…31.1
Long way to go for numbers to normalize, but James Harden is the last player to average at least 33 ppg over a season (34.3 in ’19-20). – 12:08 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden had 19 points, 16 assists, and 9 rebounds in tonight’s win over the Hornets. While Joel Embiid will get the attention, Doc Rivers singled out The Beard. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/11/doc… via @SixersWire – 11:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid joined Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain tonight in the record books. He reacted to his latest accomplishment after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/11/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Montrezl Harrell hopped off the bench and had 9 points and was a plus-6 to allow Joel Embiid to rest. He received praise from the big fella and James Harden. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/11/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Zion Williamson MVP conversation is going closer.
We’re not there yet.
But if he keeps doing THIS, stays on the floor and the Pelicans keep winning, he’s going to be right there.
Again, not yet. But feels like a mid-January timeline. – 10:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on what goes into his mid-range shooting: “For me, it goes back to the mechanics.”
He’s shooting 51 percent on long 2s (14+ feet) so far this year. pic.twitter.com/rAXoyJmqHU – 10:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid casually dropped 53 points on the Hornets tonight. His teammates heaped a bunch of praise on what he did in this one. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 9:53 PM
Joel Embiid casually dropped 53 points on the Hornets tonight. His teammates heaped a bunch of praise on what he did in this one. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 9:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on Joel Embiid: “He made scoring look easy tonight.”
“It’s crazy to be that big and being able to move like that.” pic.twitter.com/0hXv360bd9 – 9:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid though 18 games: 33.4 points per game on 64.2 percent true shooting.
Both numbers would be career highs. Highest volume and efficiency. – 9:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Joel Embiid score 53, 76ers pick up win over Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/11/wat… – 9:22 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Embiid now has 9 career 20-point quarters, matching Allen Iverson’s total as a Sixer
stathead.com/tiny/fFEnD – 9:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers with multiple 50-point games in a season:
Wilt Chamberlain (9x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3x)
George Mikan
Bob McAdoo
David Robinson
And now, Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/hPx75yLHF0 – 9:10 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most 50-Pt Games
Centers Since NBA/ABA Merger
Joel Embiid – 4
Moses Malone – 4
Shaq – 3
David Robinson – 3
H/t @Stathead
stathead.com/tiny/qRGTd – 9:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 33.4 PPG on 54.5 FG%
— Leads NBA in scoring
— Leads NBA in 50-point games
— Career high PPG, APG, FG%
Welcome to the stacked MVP race. pic.twitter.com/rqB5TJMWuA – 8:56 PM
Maurice Brooks @MauriceABrooks
Philly vs. the world. @Eagles embarrassed the @Giants and @Joel Embiid had a 50 ball as the @Philadelphia 76ers won, too. – 8:50 PM
Philly vs. the world. @Eagles embarrassed the @Giants and @Joel Embiid had a 50 ball as the @Philadelphia 76ers won, too. – 8:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
50-point games by a center since Shaq retired:
4 — Embiid
5 — Rest of NBA combined pic.twitter.com/uwP6Y2zo7D – 8:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades following another Joel Embiid dominance #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 8:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
An effortlessly dominant performance for Joel Embiid, who dropped 53 and probably could have gone for more if this game was at all competitive late. Ridiculous game
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 8:32 PM
An effortlessly dominant performance for Joel Embiid, who dropped 53 and probably could have gone for more if this game was at all competitive late. Ridiculous game
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 8:32 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid HAD IT GOING tonight:
🔔 53 PTS
🔔 20-32 FG
🔔 12 REB pic.twitter.com/OunM09O8Wb – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Charlotte, 131-113. They are 14-12. Joel Embiid is pretty good at basketball. – 8:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers win 131-113. Embiid has 53 points and 12 rebounds. Harden finished with 19 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 131, Hornets 113. Embiid with another amazing individual performance, with 53 points on 20-of-32 shooting and 12 rebounds. Harden with 19 points, 16 assists and 9 rebounds. Sixers pulled away late to move to 14-12.
Up next: the feisty Kings on Tuesday. – 8:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
53 PTS
12 REB
First Sixer with multiple 50-point games since AI. pic.twitter.com/m0yZFDPZyu – 8:27 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid has recorded his 2nd 50-point game of the season.
He is the first center to record multiple 50-point games in a season since David Robinson in 1993-94. – 8:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Torrey Craig might need a few days to himself after back-to-back games against Zion pic.twitter.com/uKCT4UcUXQ – 8:23 PM
Torrey Craig might need a few days to himself after back-to-back games against Zion pic.twitter.com/uKCT4UcUXQ – 8:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid exits with 53, 12, and 3.
Only committed 2 turnovers.
Shot 20-32, 11/11 from the free throw line. – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Standing ovation as Embiid checks out with 53 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Sixers leading 126-108 with less than two to play. – 8:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Embiid has 51 points and has scored on three consecutive possessions after Clifford told his team to “Not let that man score from the elbow anymore”. Completely unstoppable with Charlotte’s help defense always a step slow – 8:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is one point away from the fourth 50-point performance of his career.
He’s scored 12 over the last 3:22 and made it look pretty easy. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 51 points. He has 12 in the fourth quarter. The Sixers lead 118-105 with 4:03 left. – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 51 points. He has 12 in the fourth quarter. The Sixers lead 118-109 with 4:03 left. – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 49 points. He scored 10, so far, in the fourth quarter. – 8:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid’s 45 points are the second highest point total of the season. He had a career-high 59 points against the Jazz. But this also the fourth time he’s scored at least 40 points this season. The Sixers lead 112-102 with 5:48 left. – 8:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is up to 45 points on 17 of 29 field goals and the Sixers haven’t quite put Charlotte all the way away yet, if you’re not watching. Definitely could get to 50 here. – 8:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Long, detailed answer from CJ McCollum about Zion’s progression since McCollum came to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/j2w9dJnmuJ – 8:13 PM
Long, detailed answer from CJ McCollum about Zion’s progression since McCollum came to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/j2w9dJnmuJ – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid now up to 45 and 11 after that open jumper. Another ho-hum night. – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One of the refs told me last game get out of his way.”
Chris Paul when asked about defending Zion Williamson, who had consecutive 35-point games in consecutive #Pelicans wins over #Suns. – 8:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum sums up Zion: “He’s playing how only he can play. I don’t know who else can do the things he does. He’s reaching his potential, which is really important for our team and our growth, for him to be the best version of himself and get the most out of his talent.” – 8:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! 7 game winning streak!
🏀 Zion shows he is an MVP candidate
🏀 Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall prove Nola is deepest team in NBA
🏀 Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum key in victory
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/unzNyiGnOE – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 96, Hornets 87 at the end of the third. Sixers led by as many as 19 in that period, but been in that 9ish-point range for the last few minutes. Key stretch coming up to start the fourth, with Embiid (39 and 11) on the bench. Harden in triple-double territory (12-8-12) – 7:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
39-11-2 for Embiid as he checks out with 1:22 left in the third. Not a whole lot more to analyze in this game other than “Embiid good” at the moment – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s truly is incredible. The Knicks have played the Kings w/out DeAaron Fox, the Hornets w/out LaMelo, the Hawks w/out Dejounte, the Blazers w/out Lillard, the Suns w/out Chris Paul, the Nuggets w/out Jokic, the Nets w/out Kyrie and Sixers w/out Embiid – 7:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Couldn’t the Milton Melton lineups we all fell for get Harden Embiid old fashioned load mgmt ? – 7:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is averaging 42 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks in the City Edition uniforms. – 7:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson, Pelicans look like true contender in West after beating Suns again for seventh straight win
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 7:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It felt like the Suns tried about everything to stop Zion today.
And even when it felt like he was being successfully slowed down, the points in the box score kept adding up.
He’s really something special to watch. – 7:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Two straight games with 20-point quarters for Joel Embiid — did it in the first vs. the Lakers, in the second tonight.
Sixers lead by seven at halftime despite missing 7 of their 9 three-point tries. – 7:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
15 points for Joel Embiid in the last 3:03 of the first half, including three old-fashioned 3-point plays. Can’t imagine that happens all that often.
Embiid has 28 points at halftime and the Sixers lead the Hornets 61-54. – 7:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
28-7-1 for Embiid in the first half. 10/18 from the field and a perfect 7/7 from the line. Not bad. – 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 61, Hornets 54. Sixers righted things a tad after that bad start. Embiid with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 7 rebounds. Harden has 9 points (3-of-7 FG), 7 rebounds and 3 assists. – 7:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 61-54 at the half. Embiid with 28 points and seen rebounds. – 7:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another massive first half (!) for Joel Embiid:
28 PTS / 7 REB / 10-18 fg / 7-7 FT – 7:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
3 consecutive three point plays for Embiid, the first two on Plumlee and the latest on Oubre. – 7:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Make that two consecutive first halves of 25 points or more for Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid suddenly up to 25 points after that massive and-1 dunk. Sixers lead 59-49 in the first half’s final minute. – 7:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson is in the MVP conversation pic.twitter.com/d1QrOTPyvg – 6:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion is averaging 25.0 PPG on 15.7 shots per game.
On pace to become the 3rd player in NBA history to average 25 on under 16 shots per game.
The other two were Chuck and Amar’e. pic.twitter.com/3mlEdJ5WKJ – 6:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Hornets lead 21-20 after one. The Sixers shot 36.4% overall and 16.7% on threes (1-6). Embiid has eight points and three rebounds. Oubre leads the Hornets with eight points. – 6:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets 21, Sixers 20 at the end of the first. Poor quarter overall for the Sixers, who went 8-of-22 from the floor, committed five turnovers and allowed 10 fastbreak points. But little burst from Milton closed what was an 8-point deficit. Embiid has 8 and 3. – 6:34 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
For the 2nd time in his career, Zion Williamson has recorded 35 points on 65% shooting in consecutive games (also did this in March 2021).
The rest of Pelicans history has done this once (Anthony Davis in 2018). – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first 3 seasons:
Zion — Davis —
25.6 PPG 19.7 PPG
7.0 RPG 9.5 RPG
60.5 FG% 52.5 FG% pic.twitter.com/dco225xBA1 – 6:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Believe the 42:11 is the most Zion’s played in a game in his career.
His averages during the 7-game winning streak:
– 30.0 points
– 9.1 rebounds
– 5.3 assists
– 1.6 steals
– 1.1 blocks
– 66.9 FG%
– 74.6 FT% on 9.6 FTA – 6:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson delivers another elite performance (35 pts) and CJ McCollum continues to return to form (29 pts) as #Pelicans cap two-game weekend sweep over Suns, this time 129-124 in OT. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/wwCKWtAhle pic.twitter.com/hyjP5Nzulw – 6:26 PM
Zion Williamson delivers another elite performance (35 pts) and CJ McCollum continues to return to form (29 pts) as #Pelicans cap two-game weekend sweep over Suns, this time 129-124 in OT. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/wwCKWtAhle pic.twitter.com/hyjP5Nzulw – 6:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid (Six points) and Harden (five) have all 11 of the Sixers points. Embiid is shooting 3-8. Harden 1-3. The other Sixers are 0-6. – 6:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans star @Zion Williamson joins Sixers star Joel Embiid as the only players to score 35+ pts in multiple games vs the Suns over last 3 seasons. Zion tied his season-high with 10th 35-pt game before the age of 23 trailing only Anthony Davis in Pels history (15). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/NjTSDPG1rF – 6:24 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The Suns did all that extra shit the other night behind Zion 360 Windmill and today they had an opportunity to actually do something about it… but instead Zion served them with a 35 piece special “Cajun Rub” with the win!!! I can’t make this up. Carry on… – 6:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion in the Pels 7 game winning streak:
35 PTS | 8 REB
35 PTS | 7 REB
29 PTS | 10 REB
25 PTS | 6 REB
30 PTS | 15 REB
33 PTS | 10 REB
23 PTS | 8 REB
MVP candidate? pic.twitter.com/m5EJmLdGTI – 6:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion last in the Pels 7 game winning streak:
35 PTS | 8 REB
35 PTS | 7 REB
29 PTS | 10 REB
25 PTS | 6 REB
30 PTS | 15 REB
33 PTS | 10 REB
23 PTS | 8 REB
MVP candidate? pic.twitter.com/Ia5802Hr1f – 6:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pels 129, Suns 124 OT
Williamson 35 pts, 8 rebs
McCollum 29 pts, 7 assts
Marshall 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Pels gut another win over PHX to push the win streak to 7 games. Another surreal performance from Zion. Pels shot 58 percent from the floor & scored 70 in the paint – 6:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Pels 129, Suns 124 (OT)
– Zion: 35p, 8r, 3a, 14/21 FG
– CJ: 29p, 7a, 4r
– Dyson: 11p, 8a
– Larry: 15p, 7r, 4a, 4s, 2b
– Naji: 16p, 5r, 5a
Pels: 58.1 FG%, 8/25 3P, 21/28 FT
Suns: 46.7 FG%, 13/38 3P, 13/17 FT – 6:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final (OT): NOP 129, PHX 124
Ayton: 28-12-5, 13-18 FG
Bridges: 27 Pts, 10-23 FG
Payne: 17 Pts, 6-14 FG
Williamson: 35 Pts, 8 Reb, 14-21 FG – 6:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 129, Suns 124
Zion scores 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting.
CJ McCollum with 29.
New Orleans has won 7 in a row. All without Brandon Ingram. Wild stuff. – 6:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
What is the criteria for MVP?
– Best player?
– The impact that player has on the success of his team?
– A combination of both?
If the answer is a combination of both, expect to hear plenty of Zion Williamson conversation when it comes to MVP talk. – 6:18 PM
What is the criteria for MVP?
– Best player?
– The impact that player has on the success of his team?
– A combination of both?
If the answer is a combination of both, expect to hear plenty of Zion Williamson conversation when it comes to MVP talk. – 6:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion today:
35 PTS
8 REB
14-21 FG
2-0 against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/Sgmzo1GRVy – 6:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans’ first OT win of season. The Pelicans beat the Suns, 129-124, improving to 18-8 overall — best start through 26 games IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.
Every major outlet should be talking about the Pels and Zion Williamson’s MVP campaign this week.
If not, change the channel. – 6:17 PM
New Orleans’ first OT win of season. The Pelicans beat the Suns, 129-124, improving to 18-8 overall — best start through 26 games IN FRANCHISE HISTORY.
Every major outlet should be talking about the Pels and Zion Williamson’s MVP campaign this week.
If not, change the channel. – 6:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns allowed #Pelicans to take a ton of time off the clock after Zion’s defensive rebound with 36 seconds left. After a jump ball there are only 14 ticks left and Suns have possession – 6:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The personal foul on Zion IS overturned AND Chris Paul just fouled out, picking up his 6th personal foul. – 6:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green is challenging the foul call on Zion Williamson. It did appear Chris Paul’s legs came forward enough to where it was an unnatural shooting motion — because who is trying to land on their ass after shooting a jumper? – 6:08 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Chris Paul knew he was going to fall down on a 3 the moment he got matched up with Zion on the perimeter. – 6:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans did not use their challenge during regulation, which could pay off big-time here if they call Chris Paul for kicking his leg out vs. Zion on a 3 attempt. That would be his sixth – 6:07 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
A very clean look for Zion.
A weird spot on the floor for him. Just missed it.
Hell of a game. Headed to OT. – 6:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 4Q: PHX 117, NOP 117
Ayton: 28-12-5, 13-18 FG
Bridges: 27 Pts, 10-22 FG
Payne: 15 Pts, 5-13 FG
Williamson: 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 13-19 FG – 6:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion got a great look. Was just a little off. Pels about to play in their fourth OT game of the season. – 6:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
DeAndre Ayton fouls out with 36.4 left. He challenged Zion at the rim. Picked up his sixth. – 5:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion ran through Craig, who tried to draw charge. #Suns down two. – 5:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig battling inside. Offensive rebound, fouled by Zion
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tensions are definitely higher here in the fourth quarter. Chris Paul and Zion Williamson had a bit of a collision and then Cam Payne fouled the snot out of Jonas Valanciunas. – 5:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hell of a block at the rim from Deandre Ayton against Zion – 5:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 98, Suns 93
Williamson 28 pts (13 in 3rd), 6 rebs
McCollum 21 pts
Nance 13 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assts
Pels went 17-22 from the field in the 3rd, outscored the Suns 41-35. – 5:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 98, PHX 93
Ayton: 26-11-5, 12-17 FG
Bridges: 21 Pts, 8-15 FG
Payne: 15 Pts, 5-11 FG
Williamson: 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 11-13 FG – 5:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s like a video game right now. Press a button, Zion makes a left-handed layup. – 5:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The dilemma Zion puts teams in:
Deandre Ayton checks in to guard Zion. Josh Okogie moves over to guard Larry Nance. Pels immediately go into Nance on the post and draws a foul. – 5:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance is a +20 in this game. It’s not a coincidence. He’s ran the floor, grabbed tough boards, made some nice passes, and above all else, done something positive on nearly every defensive possession.
He’s as big of a reason as Zion on why the Pelicans have an 85-72 lead. – 5:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zion having his way again. Hitting that superstar level in these last 2.
That was CJ McCollum’s 11th dunk in the last four seasons – 5:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ dunks and Zion makes a 3. Exactly how David Griffin envisioned it – 5:00 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Zion Williamson just wreaking havoc again. I feel like he could just jump into one of my other screens right now without pads and immediately run for 30 yards. – 5:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Zion and the Pelicans are a problem! If he ever gets a reliable 3-ball, it’s curtains for defenses – 4:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson with a huge fist bump after knocking down his second 3-ball of the game, and he now assists CJ McCollum on a transition dunk.
Pelicans grab a 70-66 lead over the Suns and SKC is finally alive. – 4:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Huge momentum swing in the Pelicans favor. Zion shooting 3s, finding success with the bug bug pick and roll, defensive energy coming up – 4:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion is up to 24 points. He’s made 9 of the 11 shots he’s taken, including both 3s. Most triples he’s ever hit in a game is 4. – 4:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson drains his 2nd 3 of the night and CJ McCollum follows it up with a two-hand dunk. The Pels bench is absolutely losing it.
Pels lead 70-66. – 4:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion to McCollum for dunk. #Suns down four. Timeout Phoenix
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ZION: “if i dribble with my right hand i am going to eventually spin, drop step, and shoot with my left.”
DEFENDER: “if he dribbles with his right hand he is going to eventually spin, drop step, and shoot with his left.”
2 points. – 4:57 PM
ZION: “if i dribble with my right hand i am going to eventually spin, drop step, and shoot with my left.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion and Ayton going at it.
Williamson has 21. Ayton 20. #Suns up one. – 4:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion missed the step-through floater (!!!) but tips in his own miss right before the first half buzzer. Pelicans trail Suns 58-57 at halftime.
Williamson has 15 points and 4 rebounds, but CJ McCollum’s best first 24 minutes in a long time really stands out (14 points, 2 3s). – 4:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
Williamson 15 pts, 4 rebs
McCollum 14 pts
Marshall 7 pts
Pels trail despite shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Suns are beating them in the paint (36-24) and on the offensive boards (10-3). That needs to change. – 4:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Suns 58, Pelicans 57
– Zion: 15p, 4r, 5/7 FG, 4/4 FT, 1/1 3P
– CJ: 14p, 6/12 FG, 3r, 2a
– Naji: 7p, 3r, 2a, 2/3 FG, 3/3 FT
Pels: 52.6 FG%, 6/15 3P, 11/13 FT
Suns: 45.3 FG%, 5/16 3P, 5/6 FT
Fouls:
3 – JV, Jose, CP
2 – Dyson, Larry, Ayton – 4:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, NOP 57
Bridges: 19 Pts, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 FG
Saric: 5 Pts
Williamson: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG – 4:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They’re reviewing the Zion tip in at the buzzer. #Suns #Pelicans – 4:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig is a braver man than I taking a charge from Zion Williamson – 4:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Been a while since the Suns deployed a defensive coverage this aggressive. They typically avoid getting too hectic but tons of attention toward Zion. Payne a few minutes ago swapped onto him for 2 seconds just to take a bump off the ball. – 4:20 PM
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid was 🔥 last night: ✅ 53 PTS ✅ 12 REB ✅ 20-32 FG It’s his fourth career 50p/10r game with 60% shooting from the field. Only three players in NBA history have recorded more such games: 37 – Chamberlain 7 – Abdul-Jabbar 6 – Jordan -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 12, 2022
Joel Embiid did it again. The Philadelphia 76ers big man went off for a 50-point game to lead his team to victory. James Harden helped him out by tallying 19 points and 16 assists in a 131-113 win for the Sixers over the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s crazy to be that big and being able to move like that,” Harden said of Embiid, who had 53 points and 12 rebounds. “He was in attack mode for the entire game. He made scoring look easy tonight.” Embiid decimated the Charlotte defense, overpowering his defenders for and-ones and scoring buckets from everywhere. -via Clutch Points / December 12, 2022
“I see Joel had it going so, you know, it’s only right to get the big fella the ball,” Harden said. “And once he had it in that second unit, De’Anthony [Melton] hit a couple shots and then I started to find him…[If everyone is] playing well, making shots, then it’s like gonna be very, very difficult to beat us. Then it gives us that confidence, that energy to go down on the defensive end and get stops. Tonight was a great example of that.” -via Clutch Points / December 12, 2022
Basketball-Reference: Most games of at least 30 PTS and 60% FG in a player’s first 105 career games: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 26 Zion Williamson: 20 Michael Jordan: 17 Shaquille O’Neal: 17 David Robinson: 15 @New Orleans Pelicans | #NBA -via t.co / December 12, 2022
“I think me and Jose (Alvarado) are two very energized people. So, we come in every day with that energy,” Marshall said. “I think it got to the point that people are looking to us to bring that energy every day. We understand that and know that. … We’re sure about what we bring to the team and we try to continue to do that every day.” And he relishes the idea of being the guy who’s unafraid to send opponents a message. “Anybody mess with (Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram), they’ve gotta see me,” Marshall said. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who tied his season high with 35 points, said being atop the West even in early December was important. “We’re No. 1 in the West right now,” Williamson said. “I know to a lot of people that’s not a big deal because it’s still early in the season, but for us to have that ranking right now, that’s big. We want to not only hold on to it but build on it.” -via ESPN / December 12, 2022
