Blazers, Kings, Heat and Mavs interested in Nerlens Noel

League sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic that the Pistons are looking to move the veteran big man. Both sides have agreed that a deal is best for both parties, and Detroit has already had talks with rival teams about Noel. Portland, Sacramento, Miami and Dallas have been the teams most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
More on this storyline
Also on the trade front, the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons touched base recently on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel’s name came up. Noel, the former Knick, has drawn interest from several contending teams who have struggled with rim protection. Noel was a key force for New York’s defense in 2021, when the club made a surprise run to the playoffs. -via SportsNet New York / December 8, 2022
Veteran role players Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks are also trade candidates to watch closer to the deadline. Noel isn’t expected to finish the season with Detroit, HoopsHype has learned. Burks has gotten off to a torrid start since returning to the lineup and is expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams closer to the trade deadline. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
Mike Curtis: Alec Burks (left foot) is probable to make his #Pistons debut tomorrow night against the #Knicks. Fitting that it’ll be at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be his first time playing since New York traded him and Nerlens Noel to Detroit during the offseason. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 10, 2022
