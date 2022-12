Detroit open to moving Saddiq Bey

James L. Edwards III: THREAD: I couldn’t naturally work this into the story last night, but I talked to Saddiq Bey last about today’s media world and how everyone wants to quickly write off a young player. Really liked his response as it pertains to Killian… “You and these guys (media) in this locker room have been doing this and studied and grinded to be reporters. I think outside of this locker room, everyone thinks they’re a reporter. Everyone has something to say. At the end of the day, …” “We’ve grinded our whole lives to get here. We wouldn’t trade places with anyone who says anything about us. It’s just the media age we’re growing in. It’s a “what are you doing for me now?” league. Yesterday doesn’t matter. It’s all about today…” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / December 12, 2022