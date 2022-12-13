Detroit open to moving Saddiq Bey

Per league sources, the Pistons have answered calls and had discussions about Bey, the third-year forward who has had an up-and-down season. The sense I’ve received when talking to people around the league is that the 23-year-old may be gettable at the right price, though the “right price” is unclear.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Lakers 124, Pistons 117.
Bogdanovic: 38 points
Ivey: 16 points
Bey: 14 points
Burks: 11 points
Bey: 10 points – 8:22 PM
FINAL: Lakers 124, Pistons 117.
Bogdanovic: 38 points
Ivey: 16 points
Bey: 14 points
Burks: 11 points
Bey: 10 points – 8:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey hits a 3 to cut the deficit to two, 104-102. Reaves responds with a 3 on the other end. – 7:58 PM
Bey hits a 3 to cut the deficit to two, 104-102. Reaves responds with a 3 on the other end. – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is 4-5 from 3. That one was a side step with a contest…
Unfortunately Reaves hit a toilet bowl 3 on other end. – 7:58 PM
Saddiq Bey is 4-5 from 3. That one was a side step with a contest…
Unfortunately Reaves hit a toilet bowl 3 on other end. – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
Lakers 103, Pistons 99 with 8:49 to play after a 3 from Bey. LeBron and AD have been fantastic tonight, but Lakers haven’t been able to shake Detroit – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey hits his third triple of the night. Pistons down by four. – 7:53 PM
Saddiq Bey hits his third triple of the night. Pistons down by four. – 7:53 PM
More on this storyline
James L. Edwards III: THREAD: I couldn’t naturally work this into the story last night, but I talked to Saddiq Bey last about today’s media world and how everyone wants to quickly write off a young player. Really liked his response as it pertains to Killian… “You and these guys (media) in this locker room have been doing this and studied and grinded to be reporters. I think outside of this locker room, everyone thinks they’re a reporter. Everyone has something to say. At the end of the day, …” “We’ve grinded our whole lives to get here. We wouldn’t trade places with anyone who says anything about us. It’s just the media age we’re growing in. It’s a “what are you doing for me now?” league. Yesterday doesn’t matter. It’s all about today…” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / December 12, 2022
Saddiq Bey: “For us, if you love the game, love playing, love grinding, the journey … you’re going to climb that mountaintop at some point. It could take days, weeks, etc. As players, you just have to continue to have the faith. For me, it’s more faith in God…” “You don’t really play for credit, but the guys you work around every day, the guys you play for, that’s who you play for. That’s what is most important.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / December 12, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey just presented a $10,000 donation to Gompers Elementary here on Detroit’s west side. Cunningham is donating $50k to five DPSCD schools to establish “Cade’s Care Closets,” which will provide toiletries, hygiene products and snacks for students pic.twitter.com/P28MuzFDdc -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.