Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal: 'He's a Hall of Fame, All-Star player'

Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal, who missed tonight’s game with a hamstring injury: “He’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star player. Take that away from your team, you’re trying to figure out where that impact’s gonna come from.”
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have not had a 7-game losing streak outside of The Bubble since the 2012-13 season (29-53).
In Bradley Beal’s rookie season, Washington started 0-12 and later had an 8-game losing streak to start 3-23. – 1:17 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kevin Durant made a young fans’ day pregame. KD is always genuine and shows love. His positive contributions never go unnoticed. @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/fp8hE9WskT – 11:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
“WE WANT DAME” chants starting to come up, both in the arena and on Kevin Durant’s Twitter account. – 11:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD acknowledged the Nets have taken advantage of a soft part in the schedule but he still likes what he’s seeing. “For the most part, I like the brand of basketball we played on both ends of the floor. Regardless of who was on the court we still played our system.” – 10:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The vibes are good again around the Nets — and the confidence is building after each win.
Kyrie: “When KD has a grin on his face, that means we’re playing hard. Our leader is happy. And all of us are taking that leadership role as well and controlling what we can control.” – 10:17 PM
The vibes are good again around the Nets — and the confidence is building after each win.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal, who missed tonight’s game with a hamstring injury: “He’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star player. Take that away from your team, you’re trying to figure out where that impact’s gonna come from.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “Jacque (Vaughn) has done an amazing job making adjustments throughout the game.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets beat Wizards for 8th win in 9 games
The Nets haven’t beaten championship-caliber teams — but the chemistry and continuity is developing. That much is undeniable.
“Favorable schedule being at home for seven of those,” KD said. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Things are lookin’ up for KD and the Nets 📈 pic.twitter.com/YJzvJosKrx – 9:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Durant: 30 pts, 11/17 shooting
Irving: 24 pts, 7/17 shooting
Simmons: 10 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Brooklyn turns up the defensive intensity to pick up their 11th win in 14 games.
17-12 on the year. – 9:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Wizards 112-100 behind 30 points from Kevin Durant in his hometown. Nets have now won eight of nine. They’re back in BK for practice this week before heading to Toronto and Detroit this weekend. – 9:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Barton: 22p
Kuzma: 20p 7rb
Porzingis: 20p
Durant: 30p
Irving: 24p
Porzingis left with back tightness in the third quarter. – 9:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
30 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
11-17 FG
Nets are 8-1 in their last 9. pic.twitter.com/TFiqc0wYPo – 9:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Porziņģis: 20 pts., 3 rebs., left game in third quarter with back tightness
Barton: 22 pts., 7 rebs., 7 assts.
Durant: 30 pts., 9 rebs., 6 assts.
Wizards: lost 7 in a row, 10 of their last 11 – 9:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s four wins in a row and eight of nine for the Nets. They keep taking care of business against bad teams. KD finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Kyrie finishes with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Love when Ben Simmons pushes the pace off a made basket.
Often catches the defense out of position. Just led to a KD and-one. – 8:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 62-55 to the Nets. Barton has been good in his return and the Wizards are 6-15 3PT, but Kyrie Irving (20 pts) and Kevin Durant (18 pts) have been a handful. – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 62, Wizards 55
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Barton: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Irving: 20 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Nets 6/15, Wizards 6/15 – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie have combined for 28 of the Nets’ 40 points through the first 16 minutes of the game. They are 10-for-17 from the field combined. – 7:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 29-25 Nets after one. Nets are 4-7 3PT, Wiz are 0-7 3PT. Durant leads all scorers with 13, while Porzingis has 12. – 7:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with back-to-back good defensive possessions against Kevin Durant
Stayed with him on his many crossovers allowing Jordan Goodwin to pick his pocket
Absorbs the body contact KD initiated to create space enough to force a missed jumper – 7:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant drains back to back threes to give the Nets an early 9-point lead.
KD has 13 points on 5/7 shooting in the 1st. – 7:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the Wizards – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Washington:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, Harris and Claxton – 6:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities but is still OUT for tonight vs. Brooklyn, as the Wizards announced earlier this afternoon. He status going forward will be determined by his “clinical evolution,” which you have to admit is great phrasing – 5:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who suffered a low-grade hamstring strain on Dec. 4, has been cleared to return to on-court basketball activities, the team announced. He will not play tonight against the Nets, however. – 2:55 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Kevin Durant and his foundation providing Bowie State $500,000 for renovations to the school’s basketball facility: new court, expanded seating capacity & upgrades to press box area.
News release makes clear this is the beginning of a partnership & not just a one-time donation. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and his foundation announced a $500K donation to renovate the basketball court at Bowie State University in start of a partnership between the Kevin Durant Family Foundation and the school’s athletics department. BSU is Maryland’s oldest HBCU: boardroom.tv/durant-family-… – 10:53 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
In the last 10 days McGowens has guarded Kawhi, Harden, Irving, Durant, Beal… Fantastic experience for him, ironically the most out of depth he looked was navigating screens chasing Seth Curry – 6:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Nets injury report
– Will Barton (foot soreness) available
– Monte Morris (groin soreness) questionable
– Anthony Gill (heel soreness) questionable
– Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) out
– Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) out
– Delon Wright (hamstring strain) out – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal remains OUT for tomorrow’s game with his hamstring issue. Will Barton is off the injury report, but Anthony Gill is now questionable, as is Monte Morris. Rui Hachimura also still out. – 5:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards regular starters (Morris/Beal, Avdija/Kuzma/Porzingis) have a +13.1 net rating, one of the best among all 5-man lineups in the NBA season. Their bench has been a different story.
Could Will Barton change that? The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/1766HCRgOI – 12:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal testing out his injured hamstring before Wizards-Clippers. Beal is out for the 3rd straight game but will be re-evaluated soon. pic.twitter.com/i9XyYXvSWO – 6:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is out tonight for the Wizards.
Also out:
Bradley Beal (hamstring)
Will Barton (foot)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Delon Wright (hamstring) – 5:25 PM
Monte Morris (groin soreness) is out tonight for the Wizards.
Also out:
Bradley Beal (hamstring)
Will Barton (foot)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When @John Wall returns to DC, he will finally get to thank fans. He talked to ESPN about DC, his relationship with Beal, overcoming dark moments + how he won’t see his biggest fan in row AAA, seats 11 + 12. “I’ll probably look at that s— the whole game” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are yet another team Clippers are seeing on this Southeast road trip that is shorthanded and not playing their best.
Wizards are 11-15, and Friday night’s loss in Indiana was their 8th in 10 games.
Beal, Barton, Hachimura, Wright, Davis are out, PG Morris questionable. – 2:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards vs. Clippers injury report
– Monte Morris (left groin soreness) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) out
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for an 11th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) remain out – 1:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is OUT tonight again as he deals with left foot soreness, the Wizards. say. Monte Morris is also questionable with a left groin issue.
That is in addition to B Beal, R Hachimura and D Wright being out. – 1:36 PM
Chris Mannix: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume on-court activities, per Wizards. Beal, who has been battling a right hamstring strain, will miss tonight’s game against Brooklyn. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / December 12, 2022
Ava Wallace: Will Barton is off the Wizards’ injury report meaning he should be available tmrw v Brooklyn, but Anthony Gill (hand contusion) is questionable and a new addition. Monte Morris (groin) is also questionable. Beal (hamstring), Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) are OUT. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 11, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) and Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) had light but extended on-court workouts prior to Wizards-Clippers. Wes Unseld Jr. said they are progressing but there is no definitive timetable. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 11, 2022
Speaking to Insider in October to promote his wine brands, former NBA All-Star Tony Parker — who knows Wembanyama well — said it’s important that Wembanyama not fall victim to the hype. “My advice to him is to make sure that he has his own expectations,” Parker said. “Because it’s impossible to please everybody. Everybody’s gonna think like, ‘Oh, you should play like this,’ or, ‘You should be Kevin Durant,’ or, ‘You should be this, you should be that.’ Just be you and have your own expectations.” -via Insider.com / December 13, 2022
StatMuse: KD this season: — 30/7/5 — 56/34/92% — Best FG% by a player with 30 PPG — 4th in the East — Leading league in PTS — Leading Nets in PTS and AST Building an MVP case. pic.twitter.com/6LIGMo4LYq -via Twitter @statmuse / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.