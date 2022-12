Kevin Durant on Bradley Beal: 'He's a Hall of Fame, All-Star player'

Speaking to Insider in October to promote his wine brands, former NBA All-Star Tony Parker — who knows Wembanyama well — said it’s important that Wembanyama not fall victim to the hype. “My advice to him is to make sure that he has his own expectations,” Parker said. “Because it’s impossible to please everybody. Everybody’s gonna think like, ‘Oh, you should play like this,’ or, ‘You should be Kevin Durant,’ or, ‘You should be this, you should be that.’ Just be you and have your own expectations.” -via Insider.com / December 13, 2022