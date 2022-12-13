MVP winner will get the Michael Jordan trophy

Shams Charania: New names and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards: – MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy – DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy – ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy – Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy – Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy – New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @kirkgoldsberry has news about the NBA renaming + redesigning awards –including naming the MVP for Michael Jordan. We debate: Did they get them right? What were alternate candidates for each?
Apple: apple.co/3j0AInF
Spotify: spoti.fi/3VVs1JJ – 8:33 AM
Lowe Post podcast: @kirkgoldsberry has news about the NBA renaming + redesigning awards –including naming the MVP for Michael Jordan. We debate: Did they get them right? What were alternate candidates for each?
Apple: apple.co/3j0AInF
Spotify: spoti.fi/3VVs1JJ – 8:33 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA has renamed the trophy given out to the MVP award winner the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times.
The trophy is 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds. The crystal basketball has 23 points and it measures 1.23 inches in diameter. pic.twitter.com/YzFWd7rrFI – 8:25 AM
The NBA has renamed the trophy given out to the MVP award winner the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times.
The trophy is 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds. The crystal basketball has 23 points and it measures 1.23 inches in diameter. pic.twitter.com/YzFWd7rrFI – 8:25 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Inbox: The NBA’s new trophies.
Michael Jordan Trophy (MVP)
Jerry West Trophy (Clutch Player of the Year)
Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy (DPOY)
Wilt Chamberlain Trophy (ROTY)
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3VCiP52XXw – 8:25 AM
Inbox: The NBA’s new trophies.
Michael Jordan Trophy (MVP)
Jerry West Trophy (Clutch Player of the Year)
Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy (DPOY)
Wilt Chamberlain Trophy (ROTY)
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3VCiP52XXw – 8:25 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA has renamed the trophy given out to the MVP award winner the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times. pic.twitter.com/id7GTDrdcf – 8:23 AM
The NBA has renamed the trophy given out to the MVP award winner the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times. pic.twitter.com/id7GTDrdcf – 8:23 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA has renamed the MVP trophy the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times. pic.twitter.com/ZRHyDFjOoI – 8:23 AM
The NBA has renamed the MVP trophy the The Michael Jordan Trophy.
Jordan won the MVP award five times. pic.twitter.com/ZRHyDFjOoI – 8:23 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The NBA MVP award has been renamed after Michael Jordan espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:20 AM
The NBA MVP award has been renamed after Michael Jordan espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:20 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The new #NBA MVP trophy, now known as The Michael Jordan Trophy. pic.twitter.com/vIqtNM7XBz – 8:15 AM
The new #NBA MVP trophy, now known as The Michael Jordan Trophy. pic.twitter.com/vIqtNM7XBz – 8:15 AM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
And on the #NBA front, league unveils a new set of award trophies including the Michael Jordan trophy award for the NBA MVP & the Hakeem Olajuwon trophy for the Defensive Player
#Sportsbiz #Bulls #Rockets #Hornets pic.twitter.com/AFGWdNUjjL – 8:14 AM
And on the #NBA front, league unveils a new set of award trophies including the Michael Jordan trophy award for the NBA MVP & the Hakeem Olajuwon trophy for the Defensive Player
#Sportsbiz #Bulls #Rockets #Hornets pic.twitter.com/AFGWdNUjjL – 8:14 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The new Michael Jordan Trophy, to be awarded to the NBA MVP
– Bronze w/ rock base & color gradient to reflect journey of overcoming challenges
– 23.6 pounds & 23.6” tall (jersey number & ring total)
– 23-sided crystal ball
– 5-sided base (for his 5 MVPs)
https://t.co/3g5jaKHvna pic.twitter.com/qfXGi2Vtkf – 8:14 AM
The new Michael Jordan Trophy, to be awarded to the NBA MVP
– Bronze w/ rock base & color gradient to reflect journey of overcoming challenges
– 23.6 pounds & 23.6” tall (jersey number & ring total)
– 23-sided crystal ball
– 5-sided base (for his 5 MVPs)
https://t.co/3g5jaKHvna pic.twitter.com/qfXGi2Vtkf – 8:14 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
This is the NBA’s redesigned MVP Trophy renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/u4KAqiotiQ – 8:14 AM
This is the NBA’s redesigned MVP Trophy renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/u4KAqiotiQ – 8:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New names and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards:
– MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy
– DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
– ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
– Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
– Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy
– New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy – 8:08 AM
New names and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards:
– MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy
– DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
– ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
– Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
– Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy
– New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy – 8:08 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New name and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards:
– MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy
– DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
– ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
– Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
– Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy
– New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy – 8:07 AM
New name and trophies for NBA’s major individual awards:
– MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy
– DPOY: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
– ROY: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
– Sixth Man of Year: John Havlicek Trophy
– Most Improved: George Mikan Trophy
– New Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy – 8:07 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The NBA’s MVP will now receive the Michael Jordan Trophy, one of six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends, per league. – 8:02 AM
The NBA’s MVP will now receive the Michael Jordan Trophy, one of six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends, per league. – 8:02 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA says its new MVP trophy will be named after Michael Jordan. Here is the trophy: pic.twitter.com/EbP41F6m1n – 8:01 AM
NBA says its new MVP trophy will be named after Michael Jordan. Here is the trophy: pic.twitter.com/EbP41F6m1n – 8:01 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
When Mark Smith got the call from Michael Jordan, he initially thought Jordan was joking about a project he was recruiting him for.
“This one in fact turned out to be a real deal. It was wild.”
A backstory and why the trophy is missing Jordan’s likeness
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:00 AM
When Mark Smith got the call from Michael Jordan, he initially thought Jordan was joking about a project he was recruiting him for.
“This one in fact turned out to be a real deal. It was wild.”
A backstory and why the trophy is missing Jordan’s likeness
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:00 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Michael Jordan Trophy. It’s new — and it’s the NBA’s new prize for its Most Valuable Player.
The league just announced the switch from the Maurice Podoloff Trophy to one named for the five-time MVP and six-time champion. – 8:00 AM
The Michael Jordan Trophy. It’s new — and it’s the NBA’s new prize for its Most Valuable Player.
The league just announced the switch from the Maurice Podoloff Trophy to one named for the five-time MVP and six-time champion. – 8:00 AM
More on this storyline
Basketball-Reference: Most games of at least 30 PTS and 60% FG in a player’s first 105 career games: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 26 Zion Williamson: 20 Michael Jordan: 17 Shaquille O’Neal: 17 David Robinson: 15 @New Orleans Pelicans | #NBA -via t.co / December 12, 2022
On a cool November day 20 years ago, John Hamburg watched Philip Seymour Hoffman deliver the line and put up a shot on a makeshift basketball court in downtown Los Angeles. The take was fine, but not quite what the director envisioned. He approached the future Academy Award-winning actor. “Phil, this guy thinks he’s Michael Jordan,” Hamburg said. “When he’s saying, ‘Let it rain!’ you gotta blurt it out.” LET IT RAIN! This was early in the shooting of “Along Came Polly,” a 2004 romantic comedy about a risk assessment analyst (Ben Stiller) who falls for a former classmate (Jennifer Aniston). The opposites-attract story has nothing to do with sports, yet it contains one of the funniest basketball scenes in film, including a performance by Hoffman that still inspires imitation today. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid was 🔥 last night: ✅ 53 PTS ✅ 12 REB ✅ 20-32 FG It’s his fourth career 50p/10r game with 60% shooting from the field. Only three players in NBA history have recorded more such games: 37 – Chamberlain 7 – Abdul-Jabbar 6 – Jordan -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 12, 2022
Main Rumors, Awards, George Mikan, Jerry West, John Havlicek, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.