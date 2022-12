MVP winner will get the Michael Jordan trophy

On a cool November day 20 years ago, John Hamburg watched Philip Seymour Hoffman deliver the line and put up a shot on a makeshift basketball court in downtown Los Angeles. The take was fine, but not quite what the director envisioned. He approached the future Academy Award-winning actor. “Phil, this guy thinks he’s Michael Jordan,” Hamburg said. “When he’s saying, ‘Let it rain!’ you gotta blurt it out.” LET IT RAIN! This was early in the shooting of “Along Came Polly,” a 2004 romantic comedy about a risk assessment analyst (Ben Stiller) who falls for a former classmate (Jennifer Aniston). The opposites-attract story has nothing to do with sports, yet it contains one of the funniest basketball scenes in film, including a performance by Hoffman that still inspires imitation today. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022