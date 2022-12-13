Pelicans vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,206,216 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $9,622,525 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 13, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
Scheduling thing that continues to be ridiculous:
Clippers are now 6-0 on Mondays this season. The wins have included late comeback vs Cavaliers, the only two 120-point games (at Houston, vs Jazz), and tonight’s blowout win vs Celtics. – 2:51 AM