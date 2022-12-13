Pistons not eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic?

The Pistons don’t appear to be eager to move Bogdanovic, who is in the midst of a career-scoring season and has added great leadership value to the young team. Of course, every player has a price, but with Detroit interested in turning a corner over the next year, the idea of keeping Bogdanovic is appealing to the organization. Bogdanovic signed a contract extension earlier this season, and it has always been my understanding that Detroit wanted to ink the veteran forward to a longer deal to keep him around, not to move him this season.
Source: James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Los Angeles Lakers want to add Bojan Bogdanovic #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Los Angeles Lakers wants to add Bojan Bogdanovic #NBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Mentioned Bojan Bogdanovic (and the reasonable ask from DET) among many potential LAL trade targets on the Lowe Post w/ @Dave McMenamin last week — ICYMI:
Mentioned Bojan Bogdanovic (and the reasonable ask from DET) among many potential LAL trade targets on the Lowe Post w/ @Dave McMenamin last week — ICYMI:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bojan Bogdanovic 1st half:
Bogdanovic 3rd Q:
Bojan Bogdanovic 1st half:
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Pistons, reportedly, open to trading Bojan Bogdanovic eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:15 AM
More on this storyline
The Rally: “The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as salary like Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers pursuing shooting in the trade market. -via Twitter / December 12, 2022
They chased him during the offseason when Bogdanović was still a member of the Utah Jazz and, according to league sources, continue to register trade interest in the 33-year-old Croatian. Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanović centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached. The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanović swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanović, who is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 50.8% from the field (43.7% on 3-pointers) as a Piston. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 12, 2022
The Lakers’ two best trade assets are first-round selections in 2027 and 2029 and various teams have been trying to extract one or both of those picks in trade talks with L.A. for months, knowing that the Lakers are on the hunt for roster upgrades to make the most of LeBron James’ remaining years under contract. James signed a two-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million in August — with a player option in Year 2 of the new deal. James, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, is thus contractually tied to the Lakers through at least next season. Bogdanović is considered a prime Lakers target because of his perimeter shooting ability and proven scoring, which would address major L.A. needs in its quest to supplement the two-man core of James and Anthony Davis. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 12, 2022
