Pistons not eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic?

The Lakers’ two best trade assets are first-round selections in 2027 and 2029 and various teams have been trying to extract one or both of those picks in trade talks with L.A. for months, knowing that the Lakers are on the hunt for roster upgrades to make the most of LeBron James’ remaining years under contract. James signed a two-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million in August — with a player option in Year 2 of the new deal. James, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, is thus contractually tied to the Lakers through at least next season. Bogdanović is considered a prime Lakers target because of his perimeter shooting ability and proven scoring, which would address major L.A. needs in its quest to supplement the two-man core of James and Anthony Davis. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 12, 2022