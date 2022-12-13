Suns vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $17,092,068 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 13, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
