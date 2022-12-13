Suns vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 13, 2022- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $17,092,068 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 13, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Scheduling thing that continues to be ridiculous:
Clippers are now 6-0 on Mondays this season. The wins have included late comeback vs Cavaliers, the only two 120-point games (at Houston, vs Jazz), and tonight’s blowout win vs Celtics. – 2:51 AM

