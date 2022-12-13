Warriors vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Golden State Warriors play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $13,812,435 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $9,467,690 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 13, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics took over the NBA lead from Milwaukee on November 14th.
A Bucks win over the Warriors, combined with a Celtics loss to the Lakers tonight, and Milwaukee would regain the East, and NBA lead, less than two weeks before their Christmas Day showdown in Boston. pic.twitter.com/nzEwP1VICN3:43 AM

